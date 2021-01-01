« previous next »
Author Topic: Racism in Football  (Read 78585 times)

Offline Wullie160975

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm »
Personally think they should have said "bring it on"
Offline OperationIvy

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 12:44:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:41:04 am
This is what fucks me off. Why are you penalising a side because they wont stand for some shit that no player should have to stand for?

Because you have to follow the rules. At this stage it is only an accusation.

You can 't just refuse to play because of an accusation. It may be true, may be false, it may be him mis-hearing something else.

It opens up a big can of worms. People would be walking of the pitch left right and centre for all kinds of stuff.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 01:02:30 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:32:36 pm

...as their players continue to use those very same platforms

Why should they stop using those platforms?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 01:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:02:30 pm
Why should they stop using those platforms?

Because its a cesspit of racial abuse.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 02:17:28 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:29:43 pm
Because its a cesspit of racial abuse.

So to stop the racial abuse, you think the solution is the victims should stop using it?
Offline liverbloke

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 03:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:17:28 pm
So to stop the racial abuse, you think the solution is the victims should stop using it?

just think of the reaction to their profits if sports people did actually turn off their accounts

and also, the irony of a football club saying this thing is allowing racism to thrive but let's still all use it ergo supporting the platform that doesn't do enough to filter out the abuse yet uses software programming to pick out particular adverts aimed at you because of your searching, postings, comments and likes etc etc

we can't stop someone calling you a ****** but we can tell you that amazon has a sale on adidas trainers

seems a bit half-arsed of those platforms to me

Offline Wullie160975

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 03:09:03 pm »
I agree - I don't think individual players coming off those platforms will make a difference but if every club in the PL (for example) at club level indicated that they would be removing club and all player accounts until something changed then I think that would make a world of difference.

Wonder how that would work for some rights contracts though.
Offline lfc-dub

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 06:19:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February  4, 2021, 12:40:52 pm
Guy who sent Ian Wright racist messages got off with no criminalconviction.

Judge stated he 'didn't see anything to be gained' by giving a criminalconviction.

This shit's embarrassing and quite honestly disgusting. Things like 'comes from a good family' and 'he's a young lad' wind me up as they have fuck all baring on things like this and IMO it sends a message. You read that stuff and it isn't any form of deterrent for future racist messaging to anyone. I may be missguided and i'm happy to be informed so if anyone disagrees but it's getting ridiculous the reasons people are being let off for disgusting acts, I remember reading stories within the last 5-10 years of people getting let off for crimes because they've 'got bright futures' or attend certain schools/colleges/universities. Its ridiculous and not something afforded to everyone

Something needs to change and ASAP, things are getting out of hand and the fact people can send hate filled racist messages and the escape is simply deactivating an account when they can within 5 minutes open a new one is insane

What's embarrassing is a millionaire celebrity got the authorities involved because somebody (a child) sent a message over a public forum that hurt his feelings.


Online reddebs

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 06:21:14 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 06:19:24 pm
What's embarrassing is a millionaire celebrity got the authorities involved because somebody (a child) sent a message over a public forum that hurt his feelings.

WTF!  😯
Offline lfc-dub

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 06:22:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:21:14 pm
WTF!  😯
Shocking isn't it. Somebody can have a thought that doesn't conform to exactly what you think.
Online reddebs

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 06:22:33 pm
Shocking isn't it. Somebody can have a thought that doesn't conform to exactly what you think.

You have no idea what I'm thinking.
Offline lfc-dub

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 06:28:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:27:41 pm
You have no idea what I'm thinking.
You're a principled anti-racist are you?
Online John C

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 06:29:12 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 06:19:24 pm
What's embarrassing is a millionaire celebrity got the authorities involved because somebody (a child) sent a message over a public forum that hurt his feelings.

What is being a millionaire celebrity got anything to do with it?
He's a person on the end of vile abuse.
Offline ...

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 06:31:41 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 06:19:24 pm
What's embarrassing is a millionaire celebrity got the authorities involved because somebody (a child) sent a message over a public forum that hurt his feelings.




Aye, that's embarrassing. Not the racist abuse.
Online reddebs

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 06:32:05 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 06:28:48 pm
You're a principled anti-racist are you?

I'm a human being who empathises with other human beings that are or have been abused.

Race has fuck all to do with it.
Offline Sarge

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 06:33:03 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 06:19:24 pm
What's embarrassing is a millionaire celebrity got the authorities involved because somebody (a child) sent a message over a public forum that hurt his feelings.

Whats embarrassing is this post, it does not matter what the bank account of a person has in it, what matters is that racism is not on, simples.
Offline lfc-dub

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 06:34:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:29:12 pm
What is being a millionaire celebrity got anything to do with it?
He's a person on the end of vile abuse.

I see plenty of footballers and managers everywhere at all levels subjected to 'vile abuse'. On this forum, on many forums and chanting in the football stands. People revel in the deaths of others in tragic accidents and the like. There were songs about Arsene Wenger being a paedo .. etc etc. Any of those people get threatened with jail for what they say?
Online John C

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 06:38:14 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 06:34:57 pm
I see plenty of footballers and managers everywhere at all levels subjected to 'vile abuse'. On this forum, on many forums and chanting in the football stands. People revel in the deaths of others in tragic accidents and the like. There were songs about Arsene Wenger being a paedo .. etc etc. Any of those people get threatened with jail for what they say?
Whataboutism is not excuse for not condemning racism.
At least the perpetrator showed remorse and donated to charity.

So where do you stand on the subject?
Offline Sarge

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 06:39:22 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 06:34:57 pm
I see plenty of footballers and managers everywhere at all levels subjected to 'vile abuse'. On this forum, on many forums and chanting in the football stands. People revel in the deaths of others in tragic accidents and the like. There were songs about Arsene Wenger being a paedo .. etc etc. Any of those people get threatened with jail for what they say?

And here in lies the problem with society today and the decades gone by, is it not time we turn on this abuse and bin it off as much as we can or just contiue as we are from here on in?
Offline lfc-dub

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 06:40:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:38:14 pm
Whataboutism is not excuse for not condemning racism.
At least the perpetrator showed remorse and donated to charity.

So where do you stand on the subject?
Fully expected you to dodge the question.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 07:23:58 pm »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 06:19:24 pm
What's embarrassing is a millionaire celebrity got the authorities involved because somebody (a child) sent a message over a public forum that hurt his feelings.




I've read some stupid, cuntish comments on here before but this is arguably the worst. So much wrong with that comment, I wouldn't know where to start. Idiotic.
