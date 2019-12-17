« previous next »
Racism in Football

Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 12:11:50 AM
Quote from: petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho on December 16, 2019, 03:42:10 PM
What the actual fuck, I am speechless.
yep, I honestly can't see how anyone can think it was a good idea. I can see where they are coming from but my god this is just madness
Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 12:20:38 AM
:lmao there are literally no words for that
Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 03:12:01 AM
The worrying thing is this clearly got seen by many people before it was released, and all of them obviously didnt see a problem with it.
Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 04:46:21 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 17, 2019, 03:12:01 AM
The worrying thing is this clearly got seen by many people before it was released, and all of them obviously didnt see a problem with it.

Because i am sure not a single one of the people involved in the decision and approval process is of colour. Thats the underlying problem is they have people in charge who have never experienced or understand racism.

Maybe involve people in the process who are actually effected by it. Its astonishing that this got to this point, so inept the Serie A.
Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 05:50:20 AM
Nice sentiment as in we all come from one, but poor execution. There's no sinister theme behind this, from a search the artist - Simone Fugazzotto has always used monkeys to get across his themes: https://www.instagram.com/simonefugazzotto/?hl=en

Shouldn't have picked him for a global message though, it simply isn't clear enough at first glance.


Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 07:03:11 AM
Why are the monkeys dressed like X-Men?
Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 07:05:06 AM
Quote from: GreatEx on December 17, 2019, 07:03:11 AM
Why are the monkeys dressed like X-Men?

To fight discrimination against mutants.
Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 07:14:05 AM
Fucking hell, it`s so bizarre and stupid it`s actually funny  :lmao
Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 07:56:59 AM
Quote from: mikey_LFC on December 16, 2019, 09:29:11 PM
I get the idea but Im not sure modern art is the way to get through to football hooligans

Is there any way to get through to these idiots?

Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on December 16, 2019, 10:17:23 PM
The big problem with that (sorry, one problem with that) is, we weren't all monkeys, none of us were.

We have a common ancestor, but humans did not descend from monkeys.

EDIT: Actually, the point still stands, but they are clearly some kind of chimpanzee or Bonobo, which are apes, not monkeys...

It's a common mistake, people have always referred to apes as monkeys. Monkey is the wrong word when talking about these racist insults, the media always reports monkey chants, when the noises these morons make are more akin to sounds made by a chimp anyway.

I get where the artist is coming from, for years we have been told we are all descended from apes, but what he thinks in his mind isn't being seen by everyone else.

Quote from: CanuckYNWA on December 17, 2019, 04:46:21 AM
Because i am sure not a single one of the people involved in the decision and approval process is of colour. Thats the underlying problem is they have people in charge who have never experienced or understand racism.

Maybe involve people in the process who are actually effected by it. Its astonishing that this got to this point, so inept the Serie A.

Agree, they should have spoken to a few groups first. The focus has been placed on the apes in the painting and no-one has noticed the written message of we are all the same which accompanies them.

Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 01:18:46 PM
How on Earth did they not think how poorly this was going to come across?

Italy have unlocked new levels of ignorance.
Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 01:35:36 PM
Re: Racism in Football
December 17, 2019, 01:37:23 PM
Are we surprised, as Salvini is the most popular politician in the country.

Re: Racism in Football
December 18, 2019, 03:52:40 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 17, 2019, 01:37:23 PM
Are we surprised, as Salvini is the most popular politician in the country.


We should send them Farage. He would love it there.
Re: Racism in Football
December 19, 2019, 12:34:55 AM
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on December 16, 2019, 10:17:23 PM
The big problem with that (sorry, one problem with that) is, we weren't all monkeys, none of us were.

We have a common ancestor, but humans did not descend from monkeys.

EDIT: Actually, the point still stands, but they are clearly some kind of chimpanzee or Bonobo, which are apes, not monkeys...

Wellll...

But that is not important. This was a terrible idea that should have been shut down long before it was unveiled to the public.
Re: Racism in Football
December 20, 2019, 03:47:35 AM
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on December 16, 2019, 10:17:23 PM
The big problem with that (sorry, one problem with that) is, we weren't all monkeys, none of us were.

We have a common ancestor, but humans did not descend from monkeys.

EDIT: Actually, the point still stands, but they are clearly some kind of chimpanzee or Bonobo, which are apes, not monkeys...

We did evolve from monkeys, ancient monkeys, which modern apes and monkeys also evolved from. 
Re: Racism in Football
December 20, 2019, 03:50:27 AM
The fact this made it beyond the drawing board speaks volumes about those involved. However good their motives may or not have been, if they couldn't immediately see the problem with this the moment someone said 'what if we....' tells you all you need to know. Entrenched in it to the degree they can't see the wood for the trees.

I'm sure many mouthed the words i did when i saw this, 'you couldn't make this shit up'

it's soooooo fucking off the mark it's fucking hilarious in the worst possible way

Yaya Toure is quoted today as saying '"Fans, people, now are more stupid than before." Kinda hard to argue against that with this shit, stupid beyond belief
Re: Racism in Football
December 20, 2019, 05:18:29 AM
One of the major flaws in this campaign is that now when people make monkeys gestures and are sanctioned/arrested/banned they can argue they were supporting the anti-racism campaign and not being racist.
Re: Racism in Football
December 20, 2019, 05:22:34 AM
Quote from: Peabee on December 20, 2019, 03:47:35 AM
We did evolve from monkeys, ancient monkeys, which modern apes and monkeys also evolved from.

Ancient monkeys? You're watching too much History Channel.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #778 on: Today at 06:36:36 PM »
1st time in premier League history that the UEFA/FIFA racism protocols were used

EDIT: some confusion as to whether the protocol was applied properly. Some reports that there were 3 announcements made in the stadium therefore the players should have been withdrawn
« Last Edit: Today at 06:41:30 PM by gazzalfc »
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #779 on: Today at 06:45:52 PM »
Yes, there were three announcements.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #780 on: Today at 06:46:25 PM »
Azpilicueta speaking a lot of sense.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #781 on: Today at 07:34:21 PM »
The country overwhelmingly voted for a far right government last week. We should get used to this.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #782 on: Today at 07:35:20 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:34:21 PM
The country overwhelmingly voted for a far right government last week. We should get used to this.

The fuck we should.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #783 on: Today at 07:38:52 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:35:20 PM
The fuck we should.
We should get used to having to fight it
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #784 on: Today at 07:45:43 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:34:21 PM
The country overwhelmingly voted for a far right government last week. We should get used to this.

The fuck we should. under 14 million out of 31 million who voted, voted Tory, this is not a far right country, what is has it a government who have made the racists feel comfortable in sharing their vile views.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #785 on: Today at 07:45:48 PM »
Its hard to be surprised that c*nts think they can be overtly racist, when the prime minister is a racist, and his party enjoys support from shitstains like Britain First & Tommy Robinson.

Let the fun years begin.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #786 on: Today at 07:46:53 PM »
Quote from: ElDuderino on Today at 07:38:52 PM
We should get used to having to fight it

Usually starts with calling a c*nt a c*nt.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #787 on: Today at 07:54:44 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 07:45:43 PM
The fuck we should. under 14 million out of 31 million who voted, voted Tory, this is not a far right country, what is has it a government who have made the racists feel comfortable in sharing their vile views.

In other words, around 1 in 4 people in this country were happy to ignore the Conservative partys clear record of (recent) racism & xenophobia. Spells a pretty racist country to me. Hence incidents like today are not at all a surprise.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #788 on: Today at 07:57:05 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:54:44 PM
In other words, around 1 in 4 people in this country were happy to ignore the Conservative partys clear record of (recent) racism & xenophobia. Spells a pretty racist country to me. Hence incidents like today are not at all a surprise.
you are aware of the opposition parties massive antisemitism issue, so the number is much much higher
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #789 on: Today at 07:57:22 PM »
I assume these chanters had no idea that the black community is the largest demographic in the ward of White Hart Lane...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Hart_Lane_(ward)#Demographics

Not only are these right idiots, but also... they do this in a black neighbourhood with a black MP and expect to get away with it?

I'm just baffled.

Either way, I hope Rüdiger's doing alright under the circumstances.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #790 on: Today at 08:13:55 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 07:57:05 PM
you are aware of the opposition parties massive antisemitism issue, so the number is much much higher

Im aware of the ruling partys leader indulging in a long list of openly racist diatribe - both as a journalist and politician. His association with populist right wing movements & his partys increasing association with some of Britains most racist figures. Its easy to see how some feel legitimised in their racism towards black people when this bloke has said the things he has in the public domain about Black people.

Fuck knows how you can attempt to draw a comparison between that man and Corbyn. But those that are entrenched, are entrenched.




Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #791 on: Today at 08:22:43 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:13:55 PM
I’m aware of the ruling party’s leader indulging in a long list of openly racist diatribe - both as a journalist and politician. His association with populist right wing movements & his party’s increasing association with some of Britain’s most racist figures. It’s easy to see how some feel legitimised in their racism towards black people when this bloke has said the things he has in the public domain about Black people.

Fuck knows how you can attempt to draw a comparison between that man and Corbyn. But those that are entrenched, are entrenched.
because both of them are responsible for this, just need to look at some of the horrendous stuff that’s happened to Jews in corbyns Labour Party and corbyns past actions and statements, something neville makes very clear on Sky that both party leaders are to blame (and I give him huge credit for that as he knows he will get loads of shit for rightly including corbyn in it), 87% of Jews think corbyn is an antisemite so for you to dismiss it shows that it’s only an issue for you when it’s done by the other side
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #792 on: Today at 08:43:03 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:13:55 PM
Im aware of the ruling partys leader indulging in a long list of openly racist diatribe - both as a journalist and politician. His association with populist right wing movements & his partys increasing association with some of Britains most racist figures. Its easy to see how some feel legitimised in their racism towards black people when this bloke has said the things he has in the public domain about Black people.

Fuck knows how you can attempt to draw a comparison between that man and Corbyn. But those that are entrenched, are entrenched.






You sound like a party political broadcast by momentum. Absolutely refusing to address the accusations against Corbyn whilst continually repeating your accusations about Johnson.

The fight against racism should be above party lines or political views. It is abhorrent in all it's forms. It is also indefensible.

The saddest thing for me is that it is fans of Spurs who have been continually abused who were guilty of racist abuse. That is what happens when you start with being selective about racism and when you look to weaponise it to score points. For me socialism should be about inclusivity and fighting those who want to divide us.

That means putting your own house in order first.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #793 on: Today at 09:09:42 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 08:22:43 PM
because both of them are responsible for this, just need to look at some of the horrendous stuff thats happened to Jews in corbyns Labour Party and corbyns past actions and statements, something neville makes very clear on Sky that both party leaders are to blame (and I give him huge credit for that as he knows he will get loads of shit for rightly including corbyn in it), 87% of Jews think corbyn is an antisemite so for you to dismiss it shows that its only an issue for you when its done by the other side

Perhaps if Corbyn had openly written & spoke about Jews in the consistently derogatory manner that Johnson has (in black and white) then I would accept your attempt at drawing equivalence between the two in encouraging racism within this country.

He hasnt.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #794 on: Today at 09:18:28 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:09:42 PM
Perhaps if Corbyn had openly written & spoke about Jews in the consistently derogatory manner that Johnson has (in black and white) then I would accept your attempt at drawing equivalence between the two in encouraging racism within this country.

He hasn’t.
no but he’s laid wreathes to honour terrorists who killed Jews, defended anti Semitic murals and accused the ‘hand of Israel’ for terrorist attacks in Egypt without evidence, but keep sticking your fingers in your ears to name three so I’d actually say he’s worse, especially as those were all done as a public servant vs a journalist at the time
