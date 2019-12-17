I get the idea but Im not sure modern art is the way to get through to football hooligans



The big problem with that (sorry, one problem with that) is, we weren't all monkeys, none of us were.



We have a common ancestor, but humans did not descend from monkeys.



EDIT: Actually, the point still stands, but they are clearly some kind of chimpanzee or Bonobo, which are apes, not monkeys...



Because i am sure not a single one of the people involved in the decision and approval process is of colour. Thats the underlying problem is they have people in charge who have never experienced or understand racism.



Maybe involve people in the process who are actually effected by it. Its astonishing that this got to this point, so inept the Serie A.



Is there any way to get through to these idiots?It's a common mistake, people have always referred to apes as monkeys. Monkey is the wrong word when talking about these racist insults, the media always reports monkey chants, when the noises these morons make are more akin to sounds made by a chimp anyway.I get where the artist is coming from, for years we have been told we are all descended from apes, but what he thinks in his mind isn't being seen by everyone else.Agree, they should have spoken to a few groups first. The focus has been placed on the apes in the painting and no-one has noticed the written message of we are all the same which accompanies them.