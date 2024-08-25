« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford thread  (Read 221448 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2320 on: August 25, 2024, 09:30:09 am »
Pickford must be in the running for the most over-rated player in the history of football. On the flip side, there is no question that he's one of the biggest c*nts ever to play as well.
Logged

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,477
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2321 on: August 25, 2024, 09:34:23 am »
Why does this fella make the easiest of saves try to look like a worldie? That deflected shot he makes a mad arse dive for the cameras like it was flying in . Any other half decent keeper take one step to his right and literally catches the ball.he is an odd character
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,805
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2322 on: August 25, 2024, 09:55:06 am »
The first save he makes as well he nearly dives past the ball and has to use his hands to parry straight back in to the box in to danger. It was described as a great save. He could have stood still and caught it.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,477
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2323 on: August 25, 2024, 10:15:42 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on August 25, 2024, 09:55:06 am
The first save he makes as well he nearly dives past the ball and has to use his hands to parry straight back in to the box in to danger. It was described as a great save. He could have stood still and caught it.
It's utterly bizarre isn't it.i watched the highlights and he could easily have caught it madness
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2324 on: August 25, 2024, 10:56:41 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 25, 2024, 12:19:18 am
I'd say he's a national treasure but that undersells the scope of the joy he brings

Even Nicholas Cage won't go near him
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2325 on: August 25, 2024, 11:19:31 am »
Commentators are clearly given a brief before games. They must be told to include bigging up Englands number 1 as much as possible. Example - He was praised yesterday for acknowledging his mistake as Son picked his pocket in front of millions of viewers. Its almost like they assume everyone is blind and are willing to be led along by some dopey, pre-conceived narratives of how good he is. Same when he aimlessly hoofs the ball - a master of distribution no less.
Anyway, if you dont support England or the blues - its pure comedy gold. Its worth watching any game Pickers plays in, just for this strange craic. I guess it must work with some.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,186
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2326 on: August 25, 2024, 11:49:40 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 25, 2024, 09:09:39 am
Watching MOTD this morning and after the 2nd goal he gives it the big 'that's my fault, that one's on me' gesture.

Thanks for that Jordan, I was convinced it was Dominic Calvert Lewis's fault until you pointed it out.

5 minutes earlier he made a routine save and made a camera gesture to show off. Aboslute idiot.

Been lucky with England that Southgate played such defensive tactics, Ramsdale got fucked off from Arsenal and Pope injured long term - he's basically had no competition.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,068
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2327 on: August 25, 2024, 12:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Roady on August 25, 2024, 09:34:23 am
Why does this fella make the easiest of saves try to look like a worldie? That deflected shot he makes a mad arse dive for the cameras like it was flying in . Any other half decent keeper take one step to his right and literally catches the ball.he is an odd character
He seems to have some issues, so I tend not to be too critical of him as a person. But his goalkeeping itself is fair game for criticism. He reminds me of schoolboy goalkeepers. I used to do it myself as a lad. Spectacular dives all over the place, whilst ignoring the actual basics of the art of keeping goal. I liked nothing better than diving three feet off the ground to tip a top corner shot around the post, but I'd neglect stuff like angles and quality distribution.

Pickford's like a schoolboy 'keeper who still hasn't grown up and actually learned his trade.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2328 on: August 25, 2024, 12:22:48 pm »
Drops multiple clangers a season, but it gets forgotten about nearly as quickly as it happens. No one in the media will talk about him getting robbed by Son in a few weeks time, just as they never talk about the countless other howlers that have occurred during his Everton career.

I guess Everton are never in a game important enough for it to actually matter.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,068
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2329 on: August 25, 2024, 12:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Bread on August 25, 2024, 12:22:48 pm
Drops multiple clangers a season, but it gets forgotten about nearly as quickly as it happens. No one in the media will talk about him getting robbed by Son in a few weeks time, just as they never talk about the countless other howlers that have occurred during his Everton career.

I guess Everton are never in a game important enough for it to actually matter.
Everton just aren't high profile. Nothing their players do is under the microscope like it might be at a big club that plays really big, important games.

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • Evolution Not Revolution
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2330 on: August 25, 2024, 12:48:38 pm »
He's a fud.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2331 on: August 25, 2024, 12:51:34 pm »
He's the Eddie the Eagle of goalkeepers, enthusiastic but ultimately, shite.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2332 on: August 25, 2024, 01:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 25, 2024, 12:51:34 pm
He's the Eddie the Eagle of goalkeepers, enthusiastic but ultimately, shite.

Bit harsh on poor Eddie, that.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2333 on: August 25, 2024, 01:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 25, 2024, 12:27:35 pm
Everton just aren't high profile. Nothing their players do is under the microscope like it might be at a big club that plays really big, important games.
But hes the national teams number one goalkeeper,he should be under the microscope.hes just played in a euro final for his country so he should be held to account.hes made enough fuck ups throughout his career .if he wasnt playing for his country then let get away with it ,nobody cares that its Everton hes fucking up but surely the patriotic press should be calling him out by now if thats the best we can do.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,847
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2334 on: August 25, 2024, 01:10:56 pm »
He a vicious coward really.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,068
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2335 on: August 25, 2024, 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on August 25, 2024, 01:04:09 pm
But hes the national teams number one goalkeeper,he should be under the microscope.hes just played in a euro final for his country so he should be held to account.hes made enough fuck ups throughout his career .if he wasnt playing for his country then let get away with it ,nobody cares that its Everton hes fucking up but surely the patriotic press should be calling him out by now if thats the best we can do.
I don't follow the national team but one thing I've noticed about them is they are always hyped up way beyond their capabilities, both individually and collectively. There seems to be a collective blindness to Pickers' shortcomings, for some reason. It's bizarre really. Surely there are better English goalkeepers than him?

Also, there is no real agenda against Everton or their players by the media. They are a wallpaper club. Just hanging around in the background doing nothing much at all. They threaten no one and don't appear to stand for anything, so they get off very lightly.

If I were an England or Everton fan I'd be asking questions about him but, as I'm neither, I'm quite content to see that he keeps messing up and he's not being held to account.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2336 on: August 31, 2024, 11:14:06 pm »
Found myself watching replays of the Origi goal again. While I'll always enjoy Pickford's career travails after his reckless injuring of Van Dijk, I do have to thank him for gifting us one of the all time great comedy goals.

Genuinely something new to notice at every rewatch:

Van Dijk's turn away in disgust after his miskick.

Another member of the Liverpool coaching stuff celebrating wildly on the actual pitch, not just Klopp.

Shaqiri's celebrating on the bench by throwing a random jacket onto the chair in front of him for some reason.

Digne berating the linesman and referee during the celebrations as though it's some grand injustice rather than his goalkeeper losing the plot.

Great stuff.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,827
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2337 on: September 1, 2024, 02:54:37 am »
The VVD reaction always stood out to me as a highlight. "Fuck it, two points dropped... what's that, then?"

Also Rexy looking around for someone to blame, as per.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2338 on: September 1, 2024, 04:21:45 am »
He was hopeless today. Rooted to his line. Hes conceded 10 in 3 games !
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,296
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2339 on: September 1, 2024, 10:01:14 am »
Quote from: kavah on September  1, 2024, 04:21:45 am
He was hopeless today. Rooted to his line. Hes conceded 10 in 3 games !
Romero's goal last week, Pickford is 4 yards out as the corner comes in. Romero heads from 5 yards out and Pickford is on his line. Marvellous.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,977
  • Hates Poodles
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2340 on: September 14, 2024, 11:29:53 pm »
Utter dogshit
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2341 on: October 10, 2024, 10:28:36 pm »
Well, Colwill saved the little berk from another horror show.

Clown.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,186
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2342 on: October 10, 2024, 10:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on October 10, 2024, 10:28:36 pm
Well, Colwill saved the little berk from another horror show.

Clown.

Jammy twat the amount of howlers he gets away with.

Without Southgate's Catenaccio (as with Everton) he's a lot more exposed. He's a fish out of water in a team that looks to be expansive and play out from the back. He's also lucky it's the one position England aren't strong in. They haven't produced a good keeper since probably Daivd Seaman.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2343 on: October 11, 2024, 08:42:27 am »
Quote from: Fromola on October 10, 2024, 10:32:56 pm
Jammy twat the amount of howlers he gets away with.

Without Southgate's Catenaccio (as with Everton) he's a lot more exposed. He's a fish out of water in a team that looks to be expansive and play out from the back. He's also lucky it's the one position England aren't strong in. They haven't produced a good keeper since probably Daivd Seaman.
You can visibly see how mentally overwhelmed Pickford gets when he's got to do more than just stop shots.  I wouldn't be surprised if both Dyche and Southgate have sat him down at some stage and said "Don't worry about anything beyond saving shots and kicking it up the pitch".

He'll probably see his career out as #1 for both club and country as Everton have got far bigger problems to solve and there's no sign of any good goalkeepers coming through for England.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2344 on: October 11, 2024, 11:02:42 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 11, 2024, 08:42:27 am
He'll probably see his career out as #1 for both club and country as Everton have got far bigger problems to solve and there's no sign of any good goalkeepers coming through for England.

I think Pope is a better goalkeeper, just a little bit injury prone. Henderson seems to have gotten his career back on track at Palace too after a couple of years in the wilderness.

Neither are brilliant of course, but it can't be that hard to displace T-Rex arms.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2345 on: October 11, 2024, 01:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Bread on October 11, 2024, 11:02:42 am
I think Pope is a better goalkeeper, just a little bit injury prone. Henderson seems to have gotten his career back on track at Palace too after a couple of years in the wilderness.

Neither are brilliant of course, but it can't be that hard to displace T-Rex arms.

He constantly has his gob going, mouthing off, etc. It's be a media storm if they dropped the little gobshite.

I mean, Ramsdale had a better season a couple years ago and couldn't displace him.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,339
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2346 on: October 11, 2024, 01:29:43 pm »
I honestly do not know how he still plays at the top level, he's one of the worst keepers I've ever seen. No situational awareness, never knows where his goal is in relation to his position and the flight of the ball, flaps a lot, does stupid shit that unsettles his defenders and has awful distribution.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,186
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2347 on: October 11, 2024, 03:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Bread on October 11, 2024, 11:02:42 am
I think Pope is a better goalkeeper, just a little bit injury prone. Henderson seems to have gotten his career back on track at Palace too after a couple of years in the wilderness.

Neither are brilliant of course, but it can't be that hard to displace T-Rex arms.

Pope and Henderson are probably the best two in recent years but again he's been lucky that they've been crocks. Pope has missed a lot of football with long term shoulder injuries amongst other injuries. Henderson missed a lot of the last 2 seasons with injury.

If they stay fit then the next manager has the chance to give one of them the shirt.

Ramsdale possibly if he got it together at Southampton form wise. Arsenal were right to upgrade but at least he's got experience playing at a big team that was battling for the title.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,103
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2348 on: October 11, 2024, 04:33:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 11, 2024, 01:29:43 pm
I honestly do not know how he still plays at the top level, he's one of the worst keepers I've ever seen. No situational awareness, never knows where his goal is in relation to his position and the flight of the ball, flaps a lot, does stupid shit that unsettles his defenders and has awful distribution.

But apart from those things, he's pretty good .... at pointing and screaming at his defense. That's gotta count for something.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,277
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2349 on: October 11, 2024, 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October 11, 2024, 04:33:37 pm
But apart from those things, he's pretty good .... at pointing and screaming at his defense. That's gotta count for something.
And injuring "Red shite" players.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,080
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2350 on: October 11, 2024, 06:05:56 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,339
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2351 on: October 11, 2024, 06:35:04 pm »
Still can't believe he actually managed to keep the ball in :lmao

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2352 on: October 11, 2024, 07:33:51 pm »
This fellah is an absolute clown. Him actually wearing the England number 1 shirt is laughable. Gordon Banks & Ray Clemence will be turning in their graves.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,699
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2353 on: Yesterday at 03:51:31 pm »
Dropped.

Ironic.
Logged
AHA!

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,298
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2354 on: Yesterday at 03:56:02 pm »
Dropped Foden as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,186
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2355 on: Yesterday at 04:24:38 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:51:31 pm
Dropped.

Ironic.

Henderson and Pope are better keepers. They just haven't stayed fit and Southgate could carry Pickford with his shitbag tactics.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2356 on: Yesterday at 08:44:25 pm »
An absolute spectacle and such a negative influence on those in front of him
Club and country total shite
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,300
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2357 on: Today at 03:27:23 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 08:44:25 pm
An absolute spectacle...
Short (arms) sighted?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 