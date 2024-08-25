« previous next »
Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford thread  (Read 216368 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2320 on: August 25, 2024, 09:30:09 am »
Pickford must be in the running for the most over-rated player in the history of football. On the flip side, there is no question that he's one of the biggest c*nts ever to play as well.
Offline Roady

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2321 on: August 25, 2024, 09:34:23 am »
Why does this fella make the easiest of saves try to look like a worldie? That deflected shot he makes a mad arse dive for the cameras like it was flying in . Any other half decent keeper take one step to his right and literally catches the ball.he is an odd character
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2322 on: August 25, 2024, 09:55:06 am »
The first save he makes as well he nearly dives past the ball and has to use his hands to parry straight back in to the box in to danger. It was described as a great save. He could have stood still and caught it.
Offline Roady

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2323 on: August 25, 2024, 10:15:42 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on August 25, 2024, 09:55:06 am
The first save he makes as well he nearly dives past the ball and has to use his hands to parry straight back in to the box in to danger. It was described as a great save. He could have stood still and caught it.
It's utterly bizarre isn't it.i watched the highlights and he could easily have caught it madness
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2324 on: August 25, 2024, 10:56:41 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 25, 2024, 12:19:18 am
I'd say he's a national treasure but that undersells the scope of the joy he brings

Even Nicholas Cage won't go near him
Online vblfc

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2325 on: August 25, 2024, 11:19:31 am »
Commentators are clearly given a brief before games. They must be told to include bigging up Englands number 1 as much as possible. Example - He was praised yesterday for acknowledging his mistake as Son picked his pocket in front of millions of viewers. Its almost like they assume everyone is blind and are willing to be led along by some dopey, pre-conceived narratives of how good he is. Same when he aimlessly hoofs the ball - a master of distribution no less.
Anyway, if you dont support England or the blues - its pure comedy gold. Its worth watching any game Pickers plays in, just for this strange craic. I guess it must work with some.
Online Fromola

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2326 on: August 25, 2024, 11:49:40 am »
Quote from: Ray K on August 25, 2024, 09:09:39 am
Watching MOTD this morning and after the 2nd goal he gives it the big 'that's my fault, that one's on me' gesture.

Thanks for that Jordan, I was convinced it was Dominic Calvert Lewis's fault until you pointed it out.

5 minutes earlier he made a routine save and made a camera gesture to show off. Aboslute idiot.

Been lucky with England that Southgate played such defensive tactics, Ramsdale got fucked off from Arsenal and Pope injured long term - he's basically had no competition.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2327 on: August 25, 2024, 12:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Roady on August 25, 2024, 09:34:23 am
Why does this fella make the easiest of saves try to look like a worldie? That deflected shot he makes a mad arse dive for the cameras like it was flying in . Any other half decent keeper take one step to his right and literally catches the ball.he is an odd character
He seems to have some issues, so I tend not to be too critical of him as a person. But his goalkeeping itself is fair game for criticism. He reminds me of schoolboy goalkeepers. I used to do it myself as a lad. Spectacular dives all over the place, whilst ignoring the actual basics of the art of keeping goal. I liked nothing better than diving three feet off the ground to tip a top corner shot around the post, but I'd neglect stuff like angles and quality distribution.

Pickford's like a schoolboy 'keeper who still hasn't grown up and actually learned his trade.
Offline Bread

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2328 on: August 25, 2024, 12:22:48 pm »
Drops multiple clangers a season, but it gets forgotten about nearly as quickly as it happens. No one in the media will talk about him getting robbed by Son in a few weeks time, just as they never talk about the countless other howlers that have occurred during his Everton career.

I guess Everton are never in a game important enough for it to actually matter.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2329 on: August 25, 2024, 12:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Bread on August 25, 2024, 12:22:48 pm
Drops multiple clangers a season, but it gets forgotten about nearly as quickly as it happens. No one in the media will talk about him getting robbed by Son in a few weeks time, just as they never talk about the countless other howlers that have occurred during his Everton career.

I guess Everton are never in a game important enough for it to actually matter.
Everton just aren't high profile. Nothing their players do is under the microscope like it might be at a big club that plays really big, important games.

Offline David in Edinburgh

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2330 on: August 25, 2024, 12:48:38 pm »
He's a fud.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2331 on: August 25, 2024, 12:51:34 pm »
He's the Eddie the Eagle of goalkeepers, enthusiastic but ultimately, shite.
Offline steampie

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2332 on: August 25, 2024, 01:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 25, 2024, 12:51:34 pm
He's the Eddie the Eagle of goalkeepers, enthusiastic but ultimately, shite.

Bit harsh on poor Eddie, that.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2333 on: August 25, 2024, 01:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 25, 2024, 12:27:35 pm
Everton just aren't high profile. Nothing their players do is under the microscope like it might be at a big club that plays really big, important games.
But hes the national teams number one goalkeeper,he should be under the microscope.hes just played in a euro final for his country so he should be held to account.hes made enough fuck ups throughout his career .if he wasnt playing for his country then let get away with it ,nobody cares that its Everton hes fucking up but surely the patriotic press should be calling him out by now if thats the best we can do.
Offline tray fenny

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2334 on: August 25, 2024, 01:10:56 pm »
He a vicious coward really.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2335 on: August 25, 2024, 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on August 25, 2024, 01:04:09 pm
But hes the national teams number one goalkeeper,he should be under the microscope.hes just played in a euro final for his country so he should be held to account.hes made enough fuck ups throughout his career .if he wasnt playing for his country then let get away with it ,nobody cares that its Everton hes fucking up but surely the patriotic press should be calling him out by now if thats the best we can do.
I don't follow the national team but one thing I've noticed about them is they are always hyped up way beyond their capabilities, both individually and collectively. There seems to be a collective blindness to Pickers' shortcomings, for some reason. It's bizarre really. Surely there are better English goalkeepers than him?

Also, there is no real agenda against Everton or their players by the media. They are a wallpaper club. Just hanging around in the background doing nothing much at all. They threaten no one and don't appear to stand for anything, so they get off very lightly.

If I were an England or Everton fan I'd be asking questions about him but, as I'm neither, I'm quite content to see that he keeps messing up and he's not being held to account.
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm »
Found myself watching replays of the Origi goal again. While I'll always enjoy Pickford's career travails after his reckless injuring of Van Dijk, I do have to thank him for gifting us one of the all time great comedy goals.

Genuinely something new to notice at every rewatch:

Van Dijk's turn away in disgust after his miskick.

Another member of the Liverpool coaching stuff celebrating wildly on the actual pitch, not just Klopp.

Shaqiri's celebrating on the bench by throwing a random jacket onto the chair in front of him for some reason.

Digne berating the linesman and referee during the celebrations as though it's some grand injustice rather than his goalkeeper losing the plot.

Great stuff.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 02:54:37 am »
The VVD reaction always stood out to me as a highlight. "Fuck it, two points dropped... what's that, then?"

Also Rexy looking around for someone to blame, as per.
Offline kavah

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 04:21:45 am »
He was hopeless today. Rooted to his line. Hes conceded 10 in 3 games !
Online only6times

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 10:01:14 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:21:45 am
He was hopeless today. Rooted to his line. Hes conceded 10 in 3 games !
Romero's goal last week, Pickford is 4 yards out as the corner comes in. Romero heads from 5 yards out and Pickford is on his line. Marvellous.
