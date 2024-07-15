*Pretty sure someone on here posted to an interview where he says he does ket and that it's one where the extraordinary levels of concentration required are even harder for a keeper.
He was absolutely shite. Distribution was dreadful, long punts to lose England the ball.Ahdfjr their second he dived out of the way of it. If hed stood still hed have stopped it!
My perception of him changed when I saw him interviewed by ITV and he asked "what does insanity mean?" We've been looking too deeply at it. He's just an absolute fucking moron.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
It took 11 seconds for the ball to be kicked into touch from the kick off. He's bloody awful.As for ADHD being an excuse, I don't think so. ADHD manifests itself very differently in people (I've been diagnosed with combined type ADHD) and I'm obviously sympathetic to those who it affects.But it doesn't make you a c*nt.
You see him like I do, my wife thinks I'm far too harsh on him. Pointing out a great save he made, yes, that one he could have just reached down and stopped as it was hit right at him, but of course he dives.
.That's what made me watch what little I did of the tournament (and that was not much - even last night) with the sound turned off.
There's always some keepers who get a bit overrated due to the highlights on motd style of saves, but it tough to think of any that have managed to get themselves considered a great keeper by the media when they aren't actually even a competent one like he seems to have done.
I nearly lost a lung when he said that.
My favourite commentary , from yesterday's final was, "and the ball's gone ,.............., beyond the far post". I'm sure they were wanting to say beyond his outstretched arms, but they've been told not draw attention to his rhizomelic condition.
what is this, Thesaurus Week or something?
Or Tyrannosaurus week?
so he's a professional footballer with no control over his feet.Okaaaaayyyy .....
As everyone has said, making the basic look difficult is his trademark.
Once you spot that he throws his feet in the air to make even the most basic save youll never unsee it. Stuff that Alisson and other top keepers would calmly stand still and catch with no fuss, he flings his legs up and parries it back into the danger area.The Lamal one that was straight at him was a prime example.
https://x.com/tekkersfoot/status/1827351878264316194
Still has a look around for someone else to blame there, doesnt he!
Looks as though he was trying to smash Son's left ankle ... the fucking bell.
I'd say he's a national treasure but that undersells the scope of the joy he brings
Yup. Son was showing signs that he was hurt during the celebration but managed to carry on. Pickford could have hurt him like he did VVD.
