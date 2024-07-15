You see him like I do, my wife thinks I'm far too harsh on him. Pointing out a great save he made, yes, that one he could have just reached down and stopped as it was hit right at him, but of course he dives.



As everyone has said, making the basic look difficult is his trademark.Any top gk like Alisson (or just a good one like Tim Flowers) make the difficult look routine. They will hold on to the ball when they can rather than try to amplify the save by pushing the ball away. They won't make dramatic dives when it isn't necessary. They will position themselves properly in the goal so they are within range of the ball to make the save (Pickford being positionally shite where he often loses his bearings is routinely out of range to make the save (hence the token dive he has mastered), or just barely in range so the save he has to make is a worldie as opposed to a routine one had he been in the right place).He creates panic when the job of a gk is to emit calm.The one thing is he good at is point blank range stuff, his reflexes are excellent. Everything else is shite.