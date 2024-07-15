« previous next »
Offline kesey

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2280 on: July 15, 2024, 04:05:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 13, 2024, 09:34:07 am

*Pretty sure someone on here posted to an interview where he says he does ket and that it's one where the extraordinary levels of concentration required are even harder for a keeper.

Offline Bennett

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2281 on: July 15, 2024, 04:07:07 pm »
My perception of him changed when I saw him interviewed by ITV and he asked "what does insanity mean?"

We've been looking too deeply at it. He's just an absolute fucking moron.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2282 on: July 15, 2024, 04:39:44 pm »
I can't find where I got the adhd info from. So please take with a pinch of salt.  I'll not be too harsh on some of his antics (but plenty hard on others!) 

Offline PaulF

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2283 on: July 15, 2024, 04:41:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 15, 2024, 12:46:27 pm
He was absolutely shite. Distribution was dreadful, long punts to lose England the ball.
Ahdfjr their second he dived out of the way of it. If hed stood still hed have stopped it!

You see him like I do, my wife thinks I'm far too harsh on him. Pointing out a great save he made, yes, that one he could have just reached down and stopped as it was hit right at him, but of course he dives.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2284 on: July 15, 2024, 04:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on July 15, 2024, 04:07:07 pm
My perception of him changed when I saw him interviewed by ITV and he asked "what does insanity mean?"

We've been looking too deeply at it. He's just an absolute fucking moron.

Crazy
Offline paulrazor

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2285 on: July 15, 2024, 05:16:43 pm »
he is unhinged

Seems permanently angry
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2286 on: July 15, 2024, 05:27:42 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on July 15, 2024, 02:01:30 pm
It took 11 seconds for the ball to be kicked into touch from the kick off. He's bloody awful.

As for ADHD being an excuse, I don't think so. ADHD manifests itself very differently in people (I've been diagnosed with combined type ADHD) and I'm obviously sympathetic to those who it affects.

But it doesn't make you a c*nt.
The most unbelievable as well as completely and utterly stark-ravingly fucking stupid comment of the Euros came in one of the England games: "The ball goes back to Pickford who's one of the best passers of the ball in World football" or words to that effect.

That's what made me watch what little I did of the tournament (and that was not much - even last night) with the sound turned off.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2287 on: July 15, 2024, 05:28:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 15, 2024, 04:41:19 pm
You see him like I do, my wife thinks I'm far too harsh on him. Pointing out a great save he made, yes, that one he could have just reached down and stopped as it was hit right at him, but of course he dives.

There's always some keepers who get a bit overrated due to the highlights on motd style of saves, but it tough to think of any that have managed to get themselves considered a great keeper by the media when they aren't actually even a competent one like he seems to have done.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2288 on: July 15, 2024, 05:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on July 15, 2024, 05:27:42 pm
.

That's what made me watch what little I did of the tournament (and that was not much - even last night) with the sound turned off.

I nearly lost a lung when he said that.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2289 on: July 15, 2024, 05:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on July 15, 2024, 05:28:39 pm
There's always some keepers who get a bit overrated due to the highlights on motd style of saves, but it tough to think of any that have managed to get themselves considered a great keeper by the media when they aren't actually even a competent one like he seems to have done.

He's been heavily protected by Southgate's low block and uber cautious tactics since he came into the England side, plus the reality of most international teams not really offering much offensively against England, partly as a result of said tactics. Of course Everton are even more negative and defensive.

He's a decent shot stopper but he has to make everything look flashy for the cameras, or a good save that would have been routine if he'd positioned himself properly. Like the defender who loves a big sliding tackle and gets all the applause, when they had to make it because they were out of position.
Offline KC7

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2290 on: July 15, 2024, 05:47:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 15, 2024, 04:41:19 pm
You see him like I do, my wife thinks I'm far too harsh on him. Pointing out a great save he made, yes, that one he could have just reached down and stopped as it was hit right at him, but of course he dives.

As everyone has said, making the basic look difficult is his trademark.

Any top gk like Alisson (or just a good one like Tim Flowers) make the difficult look routine. They will hold on to the ball when they can rather than try to amplify the save by pushing the ball away. They won't make dramatic dives when it isn't necessary. They will position themselves properly in the goal so they are within range of the ball to make the save (Pickford being positionally shite where he often loses his bearings is routinely out of range to make the save (hence the token dive he has mastered), or just barely in range so the save he has to make is a worldie as opposed to a routine one had he been in the right place).

He creates panic when the job of a gk is to emit calm.

The one thing is he good at is point blank range stuff, his reflexes are excellent. Everything else is shite.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2291 on: July 15, 2024, 05:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on July 15, 2024, 04:07:07 pm
My perception of him changed when I saw him interviewed by ITV and he asked "what does insanity mean?"

We've been looking too deeply at it. He's just an absolute fucking moron.

Hang on, you've only just noticed?  ;D
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2292 on: July 15, 2024, 07:06:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 15, 2024, 05:28:43 pm
I nearly lost a lung when he said that.
Same here. He kicks the ball like a 2 year old with one of those thin plastic footballs you used to get at the beach. Utter cretin
Offline PaulF

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2293 on: July 15, 2024, 07:35:07 pm »
My favourite commentary , from yesterday's final was, "and the ball's gone ,.............., beyond the far post".  I'm sure they were wanting to say beyond his outstretched arms, but they've been told not draw attention to his rhizomelic condition.
Online SamLad

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2294 on: July 15, 2024, 09:27:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 15, 2024, 07:35:07 pm
My favourite commentary , from yesterday's final was, "and the ball's gone ,.............., beyond the far post".  I'm sure they were wanting to say beyond his outstretched arms, but they've been told not draw attention to his rhizomelic condition.
what is this, Thesaurus Week or something?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2295 on: July 15, 2024, 09:49:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 15, 2024, 09:27:34 pm
what is this, Thesaurus Week or something?
Or Tyrannosaurus week?
Online SamLad

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2296 on: July 15, 2024, 09:58:11 pm »
Online elbow

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2297 on: July 15, 2024, 11:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on July 15, 2024, 05:28:39 pm
There's always some keepers who get a bit overrated due to the highlights on motd style of saves, but it tough to think of any that have managed to get themselves considered a great keeper by the media when they aren't actually even a competent one like he seems to have done.

Exhibit A. The Guardian:

"Another excellent tournament for Englands No 1. Pickford made saves at vital times, particularly in the second half of the final against Spain, and excelled in the penalty shootout victory over Switzerland. He was often forced to kick the ball too long but he was faultless in other departments and is unlikely to be displaced by Aaron Ramsdale or Dean Henderson any time soon. 8"

If they had said - "distribution remains a weak point, but otherwise solid" I would have broadly agreed.

But no! Forced to kick it long!  ;D
« Last Edit: July 15, 2024, 11:10:56 pm by elbow »
Online SamLad

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2298 on: July 15, 2024, 11:15:12 pm »
so he's a professional footballer with no control over his feet.

Okaaaaayyyy .....
Online elbow

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2299 on: July 15, 2024, 11:25:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 15, 2024, 11:15:12 pm
so he's a professional footballer with no control over his feet.

Okaaaaayyyy .....

Don't blame it on Southgate
Don't blame it on Sean Dyche
Don't blame it on the tactics

Blame it on his booties

He just can't, he just can't, he just can't control his feet
Offline PaulF

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2300 on: July 16, 2024, 07:35:22 am »
Quote from: SamLad on July 15, 2024, 09:27:34 pm
what is this, Thesaurus Week or something?
Kind of, I googled for something.  Every day is a school day.
Offline Red Wanderer

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2301 on: July 16, 2024, 08:09:01 am »
Quote from: KC7 on July 15, 2024, 05:47:12 pm
As everyone has said, making the basic look difficult is his trademark.

Once you spot that he throws his feet in the air to make even the most basic save youll never unsee it. Stuff that Alisson and other top keepers would calmly stand still and catch with no fuss, he flings his legs up and parries it back into the danger area.

The Lamal one that was straight at him was a prime example.
Online SamLad

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2302 on: July 16, 2024, 01:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on July 16, 2024, 08:09:01 am
Once you spot that he throws his feet in the air to make even the most basic save youll never unsee it. Stuff that Alisson and other top keepers would calmly stand still and catch with no fuss, he flings his legs up and parries it back into the danger area.

The Lamal one that was straight at him was a prime example.
I've noticed that. if he needs to lift his likkel arms even a couple of inches to catch a chest-high ball, he'll bend his legs and spring up like he's going for the crossbar.

and if it's a low ball he drops on .... well we've all seen tons of that bullshit.
Offline JasonF

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2303 on: Yesterday at 03:34:33 pm »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2304 on: Yesterday at 03:37:47 pm »
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2305 on: Yesterday at 03:42:05 pm »
Hes shite.
Offline FiSh77

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2306 on: Yesterday at 04:14:17 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2307 on: Yesterday at 06:16:22 pm »
seems like he didn't write "Note: Son is fast" on his water bottle before the game.   :lmao
Online Kekule

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2308 on: Yesterday at 06:26:17 pm »
Still has a look around for someone else to blame there, doesnt he!
Offline thaddeus

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2309 on: Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:26:17 pm
Still has a look around for someone else to blame there, doesnt he!
Then after a few seconds he did a grand display of acknowledging it was his mistake.  It's alright Pickers, everyone had already worked that one out.
Offline Kalito

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2310 on: Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm »
Looks as though he was trying to smash Son's left ankle ... the fucking bell.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 12:07:59 am »
Missed whether he asked the Photographer did he get a shot of his mistake like he did with an earlier save and, yes, he's dangerous as we know and if he was an outfield player he'd be sent off regularly for the way he dives in with his feet.
Online GreatEx

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 12:19:18 am »
I'd say he's a national treasure but that undersells the scope of the joy he brings
Online MdArshad

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 12:24:26 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm
Looks as though he was trying to smash Son's left ankle ... the fucking bell.

Yup. Son was showing signs that he was hurt during the celebration but managed to carry on. Pickford could have hurt him like he did VVD.
