« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford thread  (Read 167885 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,303
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 03:09:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:04:40 pm

I may have misheard but I am sure the commentator said that it's the first PL penalty save that he's made in 4yrs, sounded iffy at the time so I probably did.

Your hearing is fine, 2018/19 season he saved 3 pens, then nothing until last night,  he's saved 5 in his PL career.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,162
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 03:12:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:04:40 pm

I may have misheard but I am sure the commentator said that it's the first PL penalty save that he's made in 4yrs, sounded iffy at the time so I probably did.
His last pen save was in 2020 v Ivan Cavaleiro for Fulham.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/jordan-pickford/elfmeterstatistik/spieler/130164
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,850
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 03:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:22:22 pm
Madders needs to learn his lessson. Dont play poker :lmao

Haha didnt this tit say something aboot Ali years ago then one week later went out and made a fuck up and has continued in that vein right up until yesterday



Followed a couple of months later by:



;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 04:27:19 pm »
Every goalkeeper in professional football researches the penalty taking history of potential opponents. Short Arms is hardly the innovator they would like to think he is.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,489
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 04:30:32 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 04:27:19 pm
Every goalkeeper in professional football researches the penalty taking history of potential opponents. Short Arms is hardly the innovator they would like to think he is.

Jens Lehmann, who's about a million years old now, was handed a piece of paper with shooting preferences of Argentina players in the 2006 WC... ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 