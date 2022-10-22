« previous next »
Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford thread  (Read 160203 times)

Online bird_lfc

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 09:00:01 pm »
Comfortably one of the worst keepers in the league.
Online Coolie High

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 09:00:19 pm »
Clown.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 09:00:49 pm »
Stolen off Twitter

Easier to work out where a Chinese weather balloon might be headed than where Jordan Pickford was going
Offline Samie

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 09:01:22 pm »
He' seriously shite. How he compared himself to Ali a  few years ago I don't know.  ;D
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 09:03:50 pm »
Weirdo, he just seems to be permanently angry
Online Chakan

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 09:05:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:03:50 pm
Weirdo, he just seems to be permanently angry

His arms are so short he can't masturbate, so can understand why
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 09:25:39 pm »
Theres a Jordan Pickford thread ??
Offline Trotterwatch

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 09:45:01 pm »
Should be sent off, dirty scrote
Offline Zlen

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 09:46:18 pm »
Boy is a true village idiot.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 09:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 09:45:01 pm
Should be sent off, dirty scrote
Id rather him stay on, why would you want to strengthen them.
Online El Lobo

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 09:52:28 pm »
Has there ever been such a consistently calamitous player against us?
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 09:57:44 pm »
Always guaranteed that this twat manages to fuck up his positioning in a big match. And yet somehow England's No. 1

Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:46:18 pm
Boy is a true village idiot.

Yep. Forget a few screws loose, more like a bag
Offline Trotterwatch

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 10:04:08 pm »
Just think of how many toddlers are going to be flung at his car
Online slaphead

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 10:04:13 pm »
Seriously, they should drop him for their games against us. He's angry, he puts his boot through absolutely everything, he slips, he lets the crowd rattle him. Its class. He's a clown
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 10:08:24 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:04:13 pm
Seriously, they should drop him for their games against us. He's angry, he puts his boot through absolutely everything, he slips, he lets the crowd rattle him. Its class. He's a clown

He's like that in every game he plays. It's not just against us. He's deranged.
Online slaphead

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 10:19:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:08:24 pm
He's like that in every game he plays. It's not just against us. He's deranged.

I was just about to ask that actually. Is he really?  They need stable chatracters in the side. What a tube
Online 4pool

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 10:21:03 pm »
What was the stat that when he let's in one, he let's in another one?

2-0  :scarf :scarf

Was great he let Gakpo get off the mark. He needs the confidence.

As for the first goal, the funny bit was the Everton player (Doucoure or Onana) spin and backheel the ball for us to break away. Mo says, Ta very much.
Online Tobelius

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 10:23:19 pm »
I appreciate you Jordan  ;D
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 10:23:35 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:19:53 pm
I was just about to ask that actually. Is he really?  They need stable chatracters in the side. What a tube

Yep he's nuts. Constantly kicks the ball out of play, dives for shots that are clearly going wide, will get up and berate his defenders after every shot regardless of the circumstances.
Online tubby

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 10:23:41 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 10:24:44 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:00:01 pm
Comfortably one of the worst keepers in the league.

Comfortably Dumb.
Online RedBlakey

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 10:27:26 pm »
What a very very strange little man.
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline Zlen

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 10:31:54 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 10:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:24:44 pm
Comfortably Dumb.

Hello? (Hello? Hello? Hello?)
Is there anybody in there?
Just nod if you can hear me
Is there anyone home?
Come on now
I hear you're going down
Well I can ease your pain
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 10:38:26 pm »
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 10:40:21 pm »
Online amir87

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 10:41:16 pm »
His positioning looked like the glitch you get when playing Fifa.
Online tinner777

Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 10:41:20 pm »
fucking hell Tubby  ;D
