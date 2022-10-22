Weirdo, he just seems to be permanently angry
Should be sent off, dirty scrote
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Boy is a true village idiot.
Seriously, they should drop him for their games against us. He's angry, he puts his boot through absolutely everything, he slips, he lets the crowd rattle him. Its class. He's a clown
He's like that in every game he plays. It's not just against us. He's deranged.
I was just about to ask that actually. Is he really? They need stable chatracters in the side. What a tube
Comfortably one of the worst keepers in the league.
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.
Comfortably Dumb.
Crosby Nick never fails.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.86]