« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford thread  (Read 155008 times)

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,086
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 05:36:02 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 05:23:05 pm
Most likely because the England football badge consists of erm, 3 lions.

which came first?
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 05:43:41 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:53:44 pm
Just watched the goal for the first time on YouTube, as not watching the tournament, fucking hell that is shocking keeping, his feet are so slow.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:39:58 pm
https://www.goodisonnews.com/2022/12/12/everton-keeper-jordan-pickford-at-fault-for-france-goal-vs-england-ben-foster/

I agree with him. It was a pretty shocking piece of goalkeeping.

I thought that at the time, the commentators completely let him off the hook, there wasn't even a suggestion of him being slow by them.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 06:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 05:36:02 pm
which came first?

Did the three lions get to the other side the road?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,062
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 08:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 05:35:32 pm
I think the point wasn't where the name is derived from, but why is it suddenly used so much more. I mean the French kit has a cock on it and we don't call them...er...well, actually we do ;)

Its all to do with that fucking stupid song isn't it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 09:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:20:57 pm
Never understood why they get called the king of the jungle when they spend most of their time on the plains. King of the jungle would be a name more suited to a Tiger I would have thought.
Elephants and Rhinos are the Daddies, IMHO.
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 09:29:21 pm »
Pickford is a tot and makes errors.

But now he wants to leave. They are going to be in serious trouble.

Everyone theyve signed has basically been championship standard.  Good luck with that in goal lads and lasses
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,313
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 09:46:50 pm »
Where does he want to go? Newcastle....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,358
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:46:50 pm
Where does he want to go? Newcastle....

Are you fucking kidding? :lmao

He's naught but a dirty Mackem to them, and a shit goalie to boot!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,062
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 10:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 09:51:38 pm
Are you fucking kidding? :lmao

He's naught but a dirty Mackem to them, and a shit goalie to boot!

;D

Seriously, who in the PL would actually take him? I'm trying to think of a club with a worse keeper than him and I'm struggling.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 10:27:05 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:15:48 pm
;D

Seriously, who in the PL would actually take him? I'm trying to think of a club with a worse keeper than him and I'm struggling.
The story I heard was that Spurs were interested.  Lloris is a bit flakey and 35 years old so maybe some truth in it.  It would somehow make Spurs even more dislikeable.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 10:27:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:53:44 pm
Just watched the goal for the first time on YouTube, as not watching the tournament, fucking hell that is shocking keeping, his feet are so slow.
Same policy here and his delayed reaction and 'sack of spuds' technique reminded me of Adrian's shocker vs Atletico.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,102
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 10:28:53 pm »
Chance of Conte wanting Pickford is 0%
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:46:50 pm
Where does he want to go? Newcastle....
In his dreams. They've just extended Karius' loan, who is a much better all-round goalie than the Sunderland T-Rex.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,358
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 10:39:54 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:27:35 pm
Same policy here and his delayed reaction and 'sack of spuds' technique reminded me of Adrian's shocker vs Atletico.

And Adrian is still a better keeper than Pickford.

Hell, Mignolet is still a better keeper than Mignolet.  Pickford is Everton's David James.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 10:42:08 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:28:53 pm
Chance of Conte wanting Pickford is 0%
He didn't want Djed Spence either but Spurs still signed him for £20m.  It would be very funny if Levy signed Pickford and then Conte stuck him in the reserves.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 10:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 10:39:54 pm
And Adrian is still a better keeper than Pickford.

Hell, Mignolet is still a better keeper than Mignolet.  Pickford is Everton's David James.



Mignolet may disagree.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 