Most likely because the England football badge consists of erm, 3 lions.
Just watched the goal for the first time on YouTube, as not watching the tournament, fucking hell that is shocking keeping, his feet are so slow.
https://www.goodisonnews.com/2022/12/12/everton-keeper-jordan-pickford-at-fault-for-france-goal-vs-england-ben-foster/I agree with him. It was a pretty shocking piece of goalkeeping.
which came first?
I think the point wasn't where the name is derived from, but why is it suddenly used so much more. I mean the French kit has a cock on it and we don't call them...er...well, actually we do
Never understood why they get called the king of the jungle when they spend most of their time on the plains. King of the jungle would be a name more suited to a Tiger I would have thought.
Where does he want to go? Newcastle....
Are you fucking kidding? He's naught but a dirty Mackem to them, and a shit goalie to boot!
Seriously, who in the PL would actually take him? I'm trying to think of a club with a worse keeper than him and I'm struggling.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Same policy here and his delayed reaction and 'sack of spuds' technique reminded me of Adrian's shocker vs Atletico.
Chance of Conte wanting Pickford is 0%
And Adrian is still a better keeper than Pickford. Hell, Mignolet is still a better keeper than Mignolet. Pickford is Everton's David James.
