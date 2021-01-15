« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford thread  (Read 143430 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,616
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm
No big clubs need a goalkeeper, and very few other clubs could afford what Everton would want. And to be fair, it's hard to think of any club that would be in the market for a new goalkeeper anyway. The likes of Leicester, Villa, Wolves and West Ham all have better starters.

Newcastle is my only thought - firstly because signing "England's number one" helps their sports washing and secondly because Pickford is that much of a tit his Sunderland roots will mean fuck all to him.

I think Pickford's Sunderland roots will matter more to Newcastle fans than they do to Pickford. They give him shit every time they play, don't they? 

Not sure even Henderson gets the same level of crap these days - given the trophies he's lifted I think he's earned at least some grudging respect from the Toon.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,194
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
I think Pickford's Sunderland roots will matter more to Newcastle fans than they do to Pickford. They give him shit every time they play, don't they? 


Aye, no chance of him going there.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,616
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
Aye, no chance of him going there.

Well I won't rule out Newcastle's owners being dumb enough to offer and Pickford being dumb enough to accept. But it would certainly end in tears. It would be a rookie mistake that they're more than capable of making.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,107
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:18:32 pm
If Everton go down, that will be the second club Pickford's been relegated with (first being Sunderland).  Only club who would be interested in signing a player with that kind of record is United.


every time I see that, I still have no idea what the dopey c*nt was trying to do
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,388
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm
every time I see that, I still have no idea what the dopey c*nt was trying to do

He has to always be in the thick of it, touching the ball. There are shots that Alisson won't even dive at because he understands they are going out. Pickford dives at everything. He runs around in the box when other keepers would just let their defenders do their job clearing the box/starting counters
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm »
he is a complete and utter loon isnt he.

whats with all those weird faces he makes?

i know most keepers are a bit mad but this guy is absolutely bonkers and not in a good way.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,070
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm
every time I see that, I still have no idea what the dopey c*nt was trying to do
I have no idea why Origi picked up the ball and was trying to take it to the centre spot. That's Divock I guess :D
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,286
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm
I have no idea why Origi picked up the ball and was trying to take it to the centre spot. That's Divock I guess :D

There was enough time for him to get a 2nd, he loves scoring against them c*nts
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,603
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 11:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm
every time I see that, I still have no idea what the dopey c*nt was trying to do

He has absolutely no awareness of where the goal is, I reckon he thought it was dropping into the net. A proper keeper watches that out or just knocks it behind if not 100% sure.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 11:40:46 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm
he is a complete and utter loon isnt he.

whats with all those weird faces he makes?

i know most keepers are a bit mad but this guy is absolutely bonkers and not in a good way.
He also seems to be out of breath a lot.  We saw it with Phil Jones in the week where he was gasping for air after chasing Diaz - for me, that's fair enough.  Pickford gets manically out of breath making rudimentary saves.  I don't know if it's an adrenaline thing and it's therefore worse against us but I can't really remember seeing any other goalkeeper be like that.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,132
  • SPQR
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1890 on: Today at 12:09:45 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm
he is a complete and utter loon isnt he.

whats with all those weird faces he makes?

i know most keepers are a bit mad but this guy is absolutely bonkers and not in a good way.

Said it before and I'll say it again, there's definitely something wrong with him. The weird faces, the high adrenaline all the time, the constant yelling and gesticulating. He 100% has some form of ADHD or something similar.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,881
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1891 on: Today at 12:14:43 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm
I have no idea why Origi picked up the ball and was trying to take it to the centre spot. That's Divock I guess :D

That was mental ;D

My idea on that is that they are so shit and its so incomprehensible to be drawing v them at Anfield by the sheer mood of the place he thought we were 1-0 down
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1892 on: Today at 01:06:22 am »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1893 on: Today at 01:07:49 am »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1894 on: Today at 01:22:25 am »
Why do we have a Pickford thread?

Can we just call it the "Mary" or "Gladys Marie" thread.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1895 on: Today at 06:39:21 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:07:49 am

:puke2 That needs to come with a spoiler warning.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,033
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1896 on: Today at 07:47:41 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:40:46 pm
He also seems to be out of breath a lot.  We saw it with Phil Jones in the week where he was gasping for air after chasing Diaz - for me, that's fair enough.  Pickford gets manically out of breath making rudimentary saves.  I don't know if it's an adrenaline thing and it's therefore worse against us but I can't really remember seeing any other goalkeeper be like that.
Has he got asthma?  :D

BTW what was his reaction to the Alisson piss-take?
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1897 on: Today at 07:54:53 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 01:22:25 am
Why do we have a Pickford thread?

Can we just call it the "Mary" or "Gladys Marie" thread.


Or the 'removal' (from the premier league) thread.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,005
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1898 on: Today at 08:15:45 am »
If I was a bang average goalkeeper playing for a shite team on the cusp of relegation, I'd try to keep a low profile and concentrate on my job.

Every time he acts cocky or arrogant on or off the pitch he ends up with egg on his face, from teasing the Newcastle fans when 2-0 up to saying Ill never blunder like Alisson. The guy is a walking meme.


Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,433
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1899 on: Today at 08:59:52 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:47:41 am
Has he got asthma?  :D

BTW what was his reaction to the Alisson piss-take?

As with many things, my guess is: he's oblivious to it.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,603
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1900 on: Today at 10:41:28 am »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,616
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1901 on: Today at 10:59:28 am »
It's a well known stat on here that if Pickford concedes one goal, there's a good chance he'll concede another.

How much did he cost them again? £25m?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,597
  • Believer
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 11:26:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:41:28 am
Wink at that you c*nt ;)



.....but it did lead to a comedy moment when Ali took the piss. Rarely do you see a PL player displaying a sense of humour on a footy pitch but that was piss funny. So thanks Pickford for providing the butt of the joke
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 11:50:29 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:15:45 am
If I was a bang average goalkeeper playing for a shite team on the cusp of relegation, I'd try to keep a low profile and concentrate on my job.

Every time he acts cocky or arrogant on or off the pitch he ends up with egg on his face, from teasing the Newcastle fans when 2-0 up to saying Ill never blunder like Alisson. The guy is a walking meme.
On the money.
He's in a relegation battle, he continues to fuck up on a regular basis, he's back on the scene of one of his worst fuck ups, and the first game with a crowd since his reckless challenge wiped out Van Dijk for a year.

As you say, instead of keeping a low profile, acting professionally, and trying to help his team get something from the game, he can't help acting the clown. In doing so he basically shines a light on his timewasting, but given he's as thick as pigshit, the daft twat celebrated at half time with the job half done. The one thing he does understand though is the whole Everton that thing.

I'm surprised he or Everton haven't complained about Alisson disrespecting them.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 02:45:52 pm »
I honestly think the guy has mental problems. 

plus he's a tw@t.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,380
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 02:58:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:41:28 am
Wink at that you c*nt ;)



Why was he trying to save it like that  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

JFT 97

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,603
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 03:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:26:55 am
.....but it did lead to a comedy moment when Ali took the piss. Rarely do you see a PL player displaying a sense of humour on a footy pitch but that was piss funny. So thanks Pickford for providing the butt of the joke

We all burst out laughing when he did that ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,603
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 03:27:40 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:58:22 pm
Why was he trying to save it like that  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fucking comical attempt, no idea what he is playing at.

Biggest laugh is on Everton though, they pay him millions to be shit at his job.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 03:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
I think Pickford's Sunderland roots will matter more to Newcastle fans than they do to Pickford. They give him shit every time they play, don't they? 

Not sure even Henderson gets the same level of crap these days - given the trophies he's lifted I think he's earned at least some grudging respect from the Toon.

Aye. The Toon would never entertain the thought of going for Pickford.

We'll probably see on Saturday how much stick Henderson still gets from the Geordies. Grudging respect maybe but he'll still get the usual tirade of abuse during the match I'm guessing.
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,900
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1909 on: Today at 03:34:26 pm »
The one against the Toon last season   :lmao

Quote from: rob1966 on December  3, 2021, 07:53:13 pm
Like I've already said, absolutely no idea where he is in relation to the goal ;D


« Last Edit: Today at 03:38:12 pm by BlackandWhitePaul »
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,388
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1910 on: Today at 05:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:59:28 am
It's a well known stat on here that if Pickford concedes one goal, there's a good chance he'll concede another.

How much did he cost them again? £25m?

£25m rising to £30m were the figures reported at the time
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,613
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1911 on: Today at 06:08:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:07:49 pm
£25m rising to £30m were the figures reported at the time
I'm guessing £25m is right then if it's performance based.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1912 on: Today at 06:11:17 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:58:22 pm
Why was he trying to save it like that  :lmao :lmao :lmao

He's at full stretch. Don't forget his arms are fucking tiny.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  • Igor
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1913 on: Today at 06:25:53 pm »
Saw him in Knutsford the other week. Coming out of Dominos and getting in his Lamborghini Urus.

Got that ridiculous '10 men walk/swagger'.

Guy is an absolute idiot.
Logged
20 and 7

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,613
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1914 on: Today at 06:28:23 pm »
I hope all opposition keepers do the dive on the ball for the remainder of the season .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 