If I was a bang average goalkeeper playing for a shite team on the cusp of relegation, I'd try to keep a low profile and concentrate on my job.



Every time he acts cocky or arrogant on or off the pitch he ends up with egg on his face, from teasing the Newcastle fans when 2-0 up to saying Ill never blunder like Alisson. The guy is a walking meme.



On the money.He's in a relegation battle, he continues to fuck up on a regular basis, he's back on the scene of one of his worst fuck ups, and the first game with a crowd since his reckless challenge wiped out Van Dijk for a year.As you say, instead of keeping a low profile, acting professionally, and trying to help his team get something from the game, he can't help acting the clown. In doing so he basically shines a light on his timewasting, but given he's as thick as pigshit, the daft twat celebrated at half time with the job half done. The one thing he does understand though is the whole Everton that thing.I'm surprised he or Everton haven't complained about Alisson disrespecting them.