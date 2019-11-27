« previous next »
Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread

kennedy81

Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 09:37:35 PM
Statto Red

  Kloppite
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 09:39:47 PM
Just as hilarious he comes out to clear the corner but could only touch it to a Newcastle player who set it up for the first goal. ;D
fucking appalled

Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 09:40:36 PM
He must have muted his social media about 300 weeks in a row ;D
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 09:41:28 PM
Thanks for the laughs, but surely Ancelotti will upgrade at the end of the season.

Disgrace if we go to Goodison and don't score this season
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 09:42:52 PM
Saving without saving.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:39:47 PM
Just as hilarious he comes out to clear the corner but could only touch it to a Newcastle player who set it up for the first goal. ;D

Palms it and falls back against the post for the second.  Then seems to lose his spatial awareness completely.  Think this surpasses the famous Lonsdale draw against Bournemouth!

He's got to be finished there.  Ancelotti will be furious with that.  If Everton had a second choice keeper worth a damn Jordan "I wont blunder like Alisson" Pickford would be through.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 09:57:57 PM
If he was any decent sort of keeper, he either bats the initial shot out for a corner or maybe catches it. His lack of awareness is incredible. To be sold in the summer at a loss. Surely
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 09:59:17 PM
Surely Jonas Lossl deserves a game? He's not brilliant either but for Huddersfield he was a bloody sight better than this clown! ;D
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 10:01:05 PM
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 10:06:24 PM
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:37:35 PM

for those who havent seen this yet there is a bit just before where he backs into the post
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 10:08:27 PM
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 10:15:14 PM
I bet there's a lot of [poor language removed] going on his thread on GOT..  :wave
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 10:21:38 PM
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:15:14 PM
I bet there's a lot of [poor language removed] going on his thread on GOT..  :wave

Quote
He's like that 13 year old keeper in that Michael Owen soccer school thing with Big Nev.

Quote
He reminds me of a little excitable kid who we have put down jumpers for posts and he dives around trying to look spectacular.

Quote
I hope we can Brexit this galoot back to Sunderland

Quote
Learn to PUNCH you bellend.

Quote
I have just come into thread to say [Poor language removed] off Pickford. Ta.

Quote
Rather sign jagielka and put him in net for rest of season

Quote
WTF IS HE DOING STANDING IN THE NET

Quote
Hopefully some other idiot club will buy him

Quote
I can't be doing with this flappy armed twot
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 10:22:23 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:57:57 PM
To be sold in the summer at a loss.

Sadly, our loss!
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 PM
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:37:35 PM


Just what the fuck does he think he is doing???

Keeper basics, see that white line Jordan......
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 10:24:54 PM
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 10:25:39 PM
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 10:27:30 PM
Need a media offensive now - will Ancelotti be slated like Pep for benching England's Brave Lion No. 1?
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 10:28:05 PM
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 10:28:54 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:57:57 PM
If he was any decent sort of keeper, he either bats the initial shot out for a corner or maybe catches it. His lack of awareness is incredible. To be sold in the summer at a loss. Surely
whos going to buy him though, unless he has a great euros theyre stuck with him
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 PM
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 10:31:59 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:28:05 PM


In his defense... he does make 5 saves there.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 PM
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 10:34:51 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:28:05 PM


Needs to be dubbed with Benny Hill music
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 10:28:54 PM
whos going to buy him though, unless he has a great euros theyre stuck with him

Someone loaned Roberto from WHU. There's hope for him yet.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 10:37:01 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:28:05 PM


Does that first one hit him the face? Fair play, Norman Wisdom couldn't manage so many pratfalls and disaster's in one ten second period.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 10:42:54 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:28:05 PM


The useless c*nt still cant keep hold of it when hes stood two yards behind his line.

Serious question; how the hell is this sack of shyte a professional footballer?
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1147 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:36:00 PM
Someone loaned Roberto from WHU. There's hope for him yet.
loan though, will still be on the hook for his wages
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1148 on: Yesterday at 10:54:02 PM
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Yesterday at 09:59:17 PM
Surely Jonas Lossl deserves a game? He's not brilliant either but for Huddersfield he was a bloody sight better than this clown! ;D

They should give Lossi a game in the FA cup.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1149 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:29:37 PM
They've taken it well then....
yup
Quote
Thinks he's Gordon Banks.

Gordon Banks would do better for us to be honest and he's been dead a year.
And the funny thing is hes right
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1150 on: Yesterday at 10:58:22 PM
I know English goal keeping talent ain't great but there's a few better than this dinosaur:

Pope
Henderson
Heaton
Lonergan

Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1151 on: Yesterday at 11:11:25 PM
Has he been tested for LSD consumption during games?
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1152 on: Yesterday at 11:14:59 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:54:02 PM
They should give Lossi a game in the FA cup.
;D
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1153 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 PM
Everyone see all of the Henderson saves from the City/ Shef U game? How is he not England's #1 yet over this clown?
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1154 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:57:57 PM
If he was any decent sort of keeper, he either bats the initial shot out for a corner or maybe catches it. His lack of arms is incredible. To be sold in the summer at a loss. Surely

Fixed that
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1155 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 PM

Modified
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:22 PM
I know English goal keeping talent ain't great but there's a few better than this dinosaur:

Pope
Dean Henderson
Heaton
Foster
Forster
Butland
McCarthy
Bentinelli
Gunn
Lonergan
Martin
Carson
Johnstone
Fielding
The ghost of Gordon Banks
Pickford



Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1156 on: Yesterday at 11:54:43 PM
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:37:35 PM

Hot Shot Hamish, alive and well and playing for Newcastle.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
Reply #1157 on: Today at 12:21:43 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:28:05 PM


When that shot goes in they have three (3!) players behind the line. Amazing.
