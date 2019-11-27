Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Just as hilarious he comes out to clear the corner but could only touch it to a Newcastle player who set it up for the first goal.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
I bet there's a lot of [poor language removed] going on his thread on GOT..
He's like that 13 year old keeper in that Michael Owen soccer school thing with Big Nev.
He reminds me of a little excitable kid who we have put down jumpers for posts and he dives around trying to look spectacular.
I hope we can Brexit this galoot back to Sunderland
Learn to PUNCH you bellend.
I have just come into thread to say [Poor language removed] off Pickford. Ta.
Rather sign jagielka and put him in net for rest of season
WTF IS HE DOING STANDING IN THE NET
Hopefully some other idiot club will buy him
I can't be doing with this flappy armed twot
To be sold in the summer at a loss.
All the best to you and yours too.
If he was any decent sort of keeper, he either bats the initial shot out for a corner or maybe catches it. His lack of awareness is incredible. To be sold in the summer at a loss. Surely
whos going to buy him though, unless he has a great euros theyre stuck with him
Someone loaned Roberto from WHU. There's hope for him yet.
Surely Jonas Lossl deserves a game? He's not brilliant either but for Huddersfield he was a bloody sight better than this clown!
They've taken it well then....
Thinks he's Gordon Banks. Gordon Banks would do better for us to be honest and he's been dead a year.
They should give Lossi a game in the FA cup.
I know English goal keeping talent ain't great but there's a few better than this dinosaur:PopeDean HendersonHeatonFosterForsterButlandMcCarthyBentinelliGunnLonerganMartinCarsonJohnstoneFieldingThe ghost of Gordon BanksPickford
