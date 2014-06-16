He's a few cm away from getting a hand to it, a normally proportioned adult male should save it.



Maybe. Both you and Sangria reckon another keeper may have got to it. I'm still not so sure myself. The shot was absolutely perfect. I saw a view of it from the side and the ball looked too high for any keeper until it passed him. That's when it dips and hits the underside of the bar. Everything was perfect. The swerve, the placement, the dip.I know the clowns antics made it look like he could have done better, but I don't see many, if any keeper(s) stopping that one. All subjective of course, but just my take on it.