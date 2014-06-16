« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread  (Read 60929 times)

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 04:41:14 AM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 10:51:50 PM
No idea how he is #1 for England with Pope and Henderson around, even Foster and Heaton. His distribution is also such a myth, sure he can kick long, but without any accuracy

foster has been the best english keeper for at least two seasons (but no one mention his england debut, man, that was brutal), for me he's been second only to alisson

some of his great saves maybe come about for the same reason alisson rarely needs to make a 'spectacular' save, but he's sitting behind an inferior defence and that dude has some highlight reel and has been worth plenty of points to his team
« Last Edit: Today at 04:44:50 AM by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,405
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 04:47:56 AM »
GK appears to be the last bastion where English players are behind the times.

The younger generations of players have become better and better technically and tactically - everywhere but in GK, where it appears the expectations are still very much as per those of Hart, James, Seaman etc.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,185
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 07:24:35 AM »
He's a bellend, but lets not take away from what a strike that was by Jones. There are not many keepers saving that.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,888
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:43:27 AM »
Could someone post the gif of his after he saves the fisrt penalty in a shootout and is acting like he's the man
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 09:38:30 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:24:35 AM
He's a bellend, but lets not take away from what a strike that was by Jones. There are not many other keepers with small arms saving that.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,056
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 12:35:43 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:33:45 PM
As I keep saying, he would not stand out as a top League 1 standard keeper. Incredibly lucky to be in the Premier League.
His exceptional distribution is why PL managers rate him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 12:46:09 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:35:43 PM
His exceptional distribution is why PL managers rate him.

Exceptionally bad....

So funny when he made the mad dash to kick it out fast, kicked, slipped on his hole and the ball ran through to Adrian....Pickford is as bad as Ive ever seen at a top club in the 35 years Ive been following it!
Logged

Offline zip

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,255
  • That was liquid football!
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 01:30:01 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:24:35 AM
He's a bellend, but lets not take away from what a strike that was by Jones. There are not many keepers saving that.
Agreed, the placement, power and curve were perfect.
Logged
Quote from: Dr Manhattan on February  4, 2012, 11:15:51 PM
One day, people will hopefully look back and say "I was there son. I was there the year that Spurs won nothing again."

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,745
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 01:50:20 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 12:33:56 AM
He's a few cm away from getting a hand to it, a normally proportioned adult male should save it.
Maybe. Both you and Sangria reckon another keeper may have got to it. I'm still not so sure myself. The shot was absolutely perfect. I saw a view of it from the side and the ball looked too high for any keeper until it passed him. That's when it dips and hits the underside of the bar. Everything was perfect. The swerve, the placement, the dip.

I know the clowns antics made it look like he could have done better, but I don't see many, if any keeper(s) stopping that one. All subjective of course, but just my take on it.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,745
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 01:56:10 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:35:43 PM
His exceptional distribution is why PL managers rate him.
I don't watch the shite unless they are playing us, so I'm not taking my opinion from any great study of him, but from what I have seen, his distribution is shockingly poor. He looks like he's trying to emulate intelligent goalkeepers but failing badly.

That pass straight to Adrian yesterday was shocking. What on earth was he trying to do? Who was he supposed to be passing to?

He's a headless chicken of a goalkeeper. Absolutely dreadful.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • Epic Swindler
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 02:09:06 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 10:51:50 PM
No idea how he is #1 for England with Pope and Henderson around, even Foster and Heaton. His distribution is also such a myth, sure he can kick long, but without any accuracy

This is my favourite Pickford myth, that he has great distribution - in fact the cushioned header from Lallana to Ox who then passed to Origi then Jones, then Origi and then Jones again... all that came from a proper shit kick from Pickford straight to Lallana.


He is a fucking con artist more like, someone has a lot of the media believing him to be half decent but he's a pile of shit.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline wampa1

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 02:30:08 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 10:51:50 PM
No idea how he is #1 for England with Pope and Henderson around, even Foster and Heaton. His distribution is also such a myth, sure he can kick long, but without any accuracy
I think in a few years Foster will be number one. The lad needs a few more seasons under his belt.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,344
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 02:39:39 PM »
As much as I would love to see Short Arms dropped by England, there is not a lot of goalkeeping talent out there.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,121
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 03:13:47 PM »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 02:39:39 PM
As much as I would love to see Short Arms dropped by England, there is not a lot of goalkeeping talent out there.

none within arms length?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online ScottishKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • Oh Mane Mane
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 03:35:23 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:24:35 AM
He's a bellend, but lets not take away from what a strike that was by Jones. There are not many keepers saving that.

Bellend on and off the park. That video of him at the darts was cringe waving the arms when they singing England number one
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 03:39:46 PM »
I'm probably in a tiny minority but I was actually impressed Pickford got so close to that shot. When I saw it live I thought it was a fast, curving, dipping shot tight into the top corner that no goalie could have got near. When the replays showed how close Pickford was I was pretty impressed to be honest.

Reminds me of the Tony Yeboah winder strike past David James. It's been lost that James was within a whisker of making one of the greatest saves of all time.

Pickford's distribution is a myth though - Adrian is much better with his feet, the only thing Pickford has is range and he clearly loves fucking lashing it.
Logged

Online ScottishKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • Oh Mane Mane
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 03:41:24 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:39:46 PM
I'm probably in a tiny minority but I was actually impressed Pickford got so close to that shot. When I saw it live I thought it was a fast, curving, dipping shot tight into the top corner that no goalie could have got near. When the replays showed how close Pickford was I was pretty impressed to be honest.

Reminds me of the Tony Yeboah winder strike past David James. It's been lost that James was within a whisker of making one of the greatest saves of all time.

Pickford's distribution is a myth though - Adrian is much better with his feet, the only thing Pickford has is range and he clearly loves fucking lashing it.


He does love a big punt up the field what always ends out of play of to the other keeper then goes on a huge meltdown.
Logged

Online themightybeard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 04:20:21 PM »
Does anyone have a gif of that punt upfield straight to Adrian? One of the funniest attempts at a counter attack I've ever seen
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,703
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 04:46:38 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:57:51 PM
He can't help his physique, but it's the way that he mutters and twitches and gibbers to himself that's kind of worrying. Something off there.

The time to get worried is when he starts to jabber. That's indicative that his head is about to explode or his arse is going to prolapse.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,185
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 04:50:42 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Today at 01:50:20 PM
Maybe. Both you and Sangria reckon another keeper may have got to it. I'm still not so sure myself. The shot was absolutely perfect. I saw a view of it from the side and the ball looked too high for any keeper until it passed him. That's when it dips and hits the underside of the bar. Everything was perfect. The swerve, the placement, the dip.

I know the clowns antics made it look like he could have done better, but I don't see many, if any keeper(s) stopping that one. All subjective of course, but just my take on it.

Thats what people are forgetting, the ball was dropping from a decent height, it was a wonderful strike. Couple of years ago I was having a kick about on holiday with a lad who is at our academy. He hit a shot almost identical to that one, I'm 6ft with normal arms and I couldn't get near it. As soon as he hit it I was like "fuck, I'm not getting to that".

Alisson gets nowhere near this one

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nvY_vF9jnD0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nvY_vF9jnD0</a>
Logged

Online Davidbowie

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: The Jordan Pickford appreciation thread
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 04:57:22 PM »
Pickford tries to be intimidating and acts like he's got charisma - sort of like Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart also.

However, Pickford just looks like a little boy playing at being his favourite keeper on the astro, completely not intimidating and when he fucks up his passes - usually straight out of play, you just feel embarrassed for him.

What a joke he is. The tit.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 