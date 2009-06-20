The frustrating thing about this topic is that while the Warren Commission report was flawed and there are some things that haven't been fully explained, there is also so much stuff presented as fact that is actually just unsubstantiated rumour, has already been debunked or is just completely made up, that it's hard to sift through it all to find the stuff which is actually worth investigating.
Did anyone else catch the C5 documentary earlier in the week What happened in the trauma room, or the re-showing of the 2021 Oliver Stone one re-visiting the stuff from his film?
As a long-time decrier of conspiracy theories generally, and having long since believed the Warren Commission report to be accurate, I found myself uncomfortably questioning my former certainties. David Aaranovichs Voodoo Histories had for me debunked the second gunman stuff, so the C5 programme in particular was troubling.
I haven't watched Oliver Stone's 'JFK Revisited', but if it's just him doubling down on everything that was in the movie then I won't bother. I used to love that film (and still think it's brilliantly made), but unfortunately most of it is nonsense. This is a very old article but it does a good job of explaining just how inaccurate the movie was: https://www.edwardjayepstein.com/archived/jfk.htm
I also haven't watched the recent documentary about the doctors in the trauma room, but I gather they were talking about the head wounds they saw and this cast some doubt on whether the shot came from the front or the back? I do know that there was some confusion and contradiction in the accounts of people who were there, with people giving differing accounts of the size and location of the wounds they saw, which is understandable. Also I think some of them may not have been experienced in treating / analysing gunshot wounds.
Never been one for conspiracies and always find it annoying when this gets lumped into 'conspiracy' territory when other gunmen are mentioned apart from Oswald (I suppose that's what all conspiracists say!). After seeing many what seem to be well documented theories and evidence, it seems almost ridiculous to say there was not another gunman. However the whole argument into who it was etc does become a bit more vague.
So I suppose what I am asking do people think all of the evidence around the "magic bullet" and witness statements about another gunman etc is all made up bullshit? Because if not how do people still think it was only Oswald?
I think at some point it was proven that the bullet didn't actually have to be 'magic' in the way that we saw in the movie, and it was perfectly possible for it to have caused the wounds in both Kennedy and Connelly. However something that has cast doubt on this recently is a Secret Service agent called Paul Landis, who said that he found a bullet in the car and put it on Kennedy's stretcher - the official story claimed it was found on Connelly's stretcher, but there could easily have been a mix-up there as apparently the stretchers were next to each other at some point. The problem is, the bullet supposedly on Connelly's stretcher was supposed to be the one which came to rest in Connelly's leg - but Landis said he found this bullet on the back seat. Which could suggest it lodged in Kennedy's back and then became dislodged. But that would suggest a possible fourth shot (if not necessarily a second shooter). Unless, the first shot didn't actually miss?
These two videos do an excellent job of showing the evidence against Oswald. Interesting couple of points from that first video: when Oswald's wife heard that the shots had come from inside the building where he worked, her first thought was not to worry about his safety, it was to go and check if his rifle was still in the garage where he stored it. Also regarding a second shooter, apparently the area between the book depository and the underpass was known for the way sounds echoed around. Many witnesses thought the shots came from the book depository, others thought they came from the grassy knoll, but only a handful thought they heard shots from both directions - which is not what you'd expect if there were multiple shooters.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5u7euN1HTuU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5u7euN1HTuU</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PYI4PqtIyE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PYI4PqtIyE0</a>
I think all the evidence points to the Mafia, Sam Giancana.
Jack Ruby was a absolute Dick Head for shooting Oswald or brought in to sever the link, am going with him being a stupid dick head.
Clearly the mafia had a motive (and had actually talked about wanting to do it), and clearly Oswald did shoot at JFK - the problem is in finding a clear link between them (other than the tenuous David Ferrie / Guy Bannister one). Oswald didn't seem to need any encouragement to do it, and I haven't seem any evidence that the mafia told him to do it. As for a second shooter who was actually a mafia hitman, it's possible but the evidence just isn't there at the moment, and by now you'd think someone would've said something.