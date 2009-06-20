I was eight at the time and it was all quite memorable.



Initially there seemed to be some hope that somehow he would survive, the fact he'd been taken to the hospital and that doctors were working to save him.



Of course this was before the Zapruder film was aired so the extent of the damage could only be guessed at from the chaotic blurry black and white footage of the motorcade and I suppose everyone was hopeful that somehow he'd survive and that the shots wouldn't have been fatal ones. Then came the announcement that he was dead.



Even at eight, I realised that something momentous had just happened, he'd been a fixture on TV news for several years, the Cuba crisis, the Berlin wall business and such.



And the only other President that I was aware at the time who'd been assassinated was Lincoln and that was so long ago in history, I mean, that sort of thing just doesn't happen these days..., or so I'd thought up till then.



And his election had seemed such a breath of fresh air, a passing of the baton to the younger generation from Ike who seemed to belong to the Churchill era rather than the modern times of the early 60's.



And he even had what seemed a young glamorous wife (and some little children) instead of some old matron type standing alongside him which all previous Presidents seemed to have.



Of course now we can look back after all the revelations of his private life and perhaps change our minds about our perceptions we had of him then, how wrong we might have been about some things, but nevertheless, the assassination did seem to be the moment not so much of a president dying, but of a dream dying too.



It was never quite the same afterwards.



