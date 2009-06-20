November 22, 1963.
I was in high school in Brooklyn, NY. The war in Vietnam was in full flow, with all its divergent groups carping at each other.
As the school day drew to a close, there had been murmurings and rumours going about that JFK had been shot in Dallas, but nothing concrete.
When the last class of the day began, an announcement came over the school PA and the principal came on and announced that the president had been shot in Dallas.
He then put on a radio broadcast by Walter Cronkite which gave all the details available at the time. Classes were all dismissed early and we all filed out stunned.
No crying or panic, we were all too young to appreciate the gravity.
I had seen JFK campaigning in our neighborhood, he had done a convertible tour to throngs of people. We saw him and Jackie as young vibrant, attractive, modern and touchable, such a contrast to the stodginess of Ike and Nixon.
The next week was death.
Every tv channel was transfixed. The entire country was in shock (except Texas - they were having celebratory BBQs. Scumbags even then) we sat glued to our sets watching the train as it brought his body to DC. Everyone stunned by the grief of this beautiful young woman and her two adorable children.
For days, the crowds filed past his coffin as he lay in state. My first experience with death.
The gloom permeated everything. Even after his interment, the Eternal Flame at his grave only tended to promise the continuity of grief, the outrage of the act, the culprits, the Cubans? The Russians? the aftermath.
The events that shape our lives.