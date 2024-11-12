« previous next »
Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #240 on: Today at 01:59:55 am
King_doggerel on Today at 01:52:12 am
So USA, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Spain and Portugal - each with stronger football communities and infrastructure have to share a world up, But Qatar and Saudi get to host one independently. That's wildly funny   ;D :butt

Stronger football communities (Not sure about USA/Canada) but I doubt better infastructure.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #241 on: Today at 02:07:19 am
King_doggerel on Today at 01:52:12 am
So USA, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Spain and Portugal - each with stronger football communities and infrastructure have to share a world up, But Qatar and Saudi get to host one independently. That's wildly funny   ;D :butt

Yeah, but there's now all 3.1m Qataris kicking a ball around everyday which will spur on the 31m Saudi's to do the same post-2034.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #242 on: Today at 08:01:30 am
Samie on Today at 01:58:40 am
Just read an article that the Saudis are building an entire fuckin' city for the World Cup.  ::)

If you mean "The Line", it has already led to the displacement and killing of thousands of people in its way:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-68945445


and the deaths of thousands of migrant workers:

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241112-21000-workers-killed-building-saudis-the-line-project-media-reports/


It's an utterly barbaric project by an utterly barbaric regime. But hey - it's a festival of football! Woo.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #243 on: Today at 08:26:04 am
Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:01:30 am
If you mean "The Line", it has already led to the displacement and killing of thousands of people in its way:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-68945445


Sold FIFA the dream that it would be the worlds greatest ever engineering projects and a template to how all future cities should be built.

Then.

Quote
Saudi Arabias 105-mile long Line city has been cut a little short  by 103.5 miles

The second least surprising piece of recent news  the first being that yet more Tory MPs are reportedly embroiled in bizarre sexual and financial scandals  is that the Line, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans 105-mile-long (170km) vanity project in Saudi Arabia, is being scaled back. In an act of what is known in the construction industry as value engineering, it will now be only one and a half miles long, a reduction of 98.6%.

This makes Prince Mohammed, or MBS as he is known, the Nigel Tufnel of petro-despots  the guitarist in This is Spinal Tap who accidentally ordered an 18-inch Stonehenge as a stage prop, when he meant to get one 18-feet high.

Other questions arise: where, for example, does this leave the many western architects who somehow thought that working on this politically and environmentally terrifying project would be a good expression of their allegedly avant-garde and radical design philosophies?

But perhaps there is hope. This revolution in urban living, which looked like a compilation of gamers fever dreams, was conceived, promoted and debated almost entirely in the digital sphere, where it became world famous.

In the future, maybe, megalomaniac ego trips could exist entirely in this way, without troubling the Earth with their weight, or the atmosphere with their emissions.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/apr/20/saudi-crowm-prince-vanity-project-line-cut-short-rowan-moore
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #244 on: Today at 09:16:51 am
Samie on Today at 01:58:40 am
Just read an article that the Saudis are building an entire fuckin' city for the World Cup.  ::)

Isn't that the one where if you refused to move out of your house they murdered you?
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #245 on: Today at 09:20:41 am
BarryCrocker on Today at 08:26:04 am
Sold FIFA the dream that it would be the worlds greatest ever engineering projects and a template to how all future cities should be built.

Then.

Estimated 21,000 workers dead or 'missing' working on Line City so far.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #246 on: Today at 09:50:47 am
Its right that we should rethink urban planning. Some of the ideas behind the Line are genuinely fascinating and straddle that curious line between utopia and dystopia. How theyve gone about it is utterly appalling. An unashamed dick-swinging exercise.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #247 on: Today at 01:29:09 pm
Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:01:30 am
If you mean "The Line", it has already led to the displacement and killing of thousands of people in its way:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-68945445


and the deaths of thousands of migrant workers:

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241112-21000-workers-killed-building-saudis-the-line-project-media-reports/


It's an utterly barbaric project by an utterly barbaric regime. But hey - it's a festival of football! Woo.


That is part of it but it's a place they are calling Neon. Basically nothing but sand currently.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #248 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm
BarryCrocker on Today at 08:26:04 am
Sold FIFA the dream that it would be the worlds greatest ever engineering projects and a template to how all future cities should be built.

Then.

It feels like it is 100% a "scam" to get money out the public investment fund into key people to keep happy to keep the regime stable.

So much of the plan seems frankly impossible. They've dig some trenches in the desert currently but the cost, even for Saudi, and material needed to build it is astronomical, to the point that it may in fact be even too expensive for Saudi Arabia (to give an example - the amount of steel needed for 1 year of projected construction is about 3 times the amount needed for the entire United States in a year).

That just to build the structure nevermind the Marina, high speed elevators, and driverless cars, and the amenities inside.

It seems destined to go the way as the Globe for Dubai.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #249 on: Today at 02:03:13 pm
What happened to the Globe? Did it never get built? Flat earthers get in the way?
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #250 on: Today at 03:35:24 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:48:24 pm
It feels like it is 100% a "scam" to get money out the public investment fund into key people to keep happy to keep the regime stable.

So much of the plan seems frankly impossible. They've dig some trenches in the desert currently but the cost, even for Saudi, and material needed to build it is astronomical, to the point that it may in fact be even too expensive for Saudi Arabia (to give an example - the amount of steel needed for 1 year of projected construction is about 3 times the amount needed for the entire United States in a year).

That just to build the structure nevermind the Marina, high speed elevators, and driverless cars, and the amenities inside.

It seems destined to go the way as the Globe for Dubai.


You can imagine the impact this would have on the global price of steel - especially if (big IF!) conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have ceased and there's rebuilding programmes required there (far more important than a sportwashing project for an evil, murderous shitbag)

Then there's the environmental impact.

FIFA is corrupt, we all know that, and Infantino will be accumulating a vast fortune in secret bank accounts because he is the prize pig with his nose wedged in the trough.

So why don't the established football federations rebel? UEFA isn't much better - and infiltrated by the Arab dictatorship scum anyway - so no hope for them to take the lead. The rest of the regional associations are probably being bought, too. So it'd be up to individual countries.

Whatever, FIFA acts against the interests of established footballing nations.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #251 on: Today at 03:41:43 pm
If there's one thing we should not doubt is their bottomless pit of money. That is why they started buying up other things two decade or so ago knowing oil won;t last.

It will get made.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #252 on: Today at 04:08:23 pm
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 03:35:24 pm
So why don't the established football federations rebel?
Political interference? In the UK, it would look a bit hypocritical when our PM is touring the area with a begging bowl.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #253 on: Today at 04:24:22 pm
LuverlyRita on Today at 04:08:23 pm
Political interference? In the UK, it would look a bit hypocritical when our PM is touring the area with a begging bowl.



Whoever created this world proper fucked up putting oil under Arabia.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #254 on: Today at 04:27:00 pm
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 04:24:22 pm


Whoever created this world proper fucked up putting oil under Arabia.

Proof of Allah's existence?

 ;D








(I'm a 'Big Bang' believer myself, like).
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #255 on: Today at 04:36:37 pm
A Red Abroad on Today at 04:27:00 pm
Proof of Allah's existence?

 ;D








(I'm a 'Big Bang' believer myself, like).

;D

We all started out in Africa, so the Middle East actually made sense at the time.  8)


I'm also a Big Bang believer btw
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #256 on: Today at 04:38:05 pm
Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 04:36:37 pm
;D

We all started out in Africa, so the Middle East actually made sense at the time.

Fair point.

Although drilling with stone and flint tools was a bit of a non-starter.

 ;D
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #257 on: Today at 04:39:29 pm
Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 04:36:37 pm
I'm also a Big Bang believer btw

Yeah, I saw that.

The 'Rainbow Laces' thread. ;)
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #258 on: Today at 04:45:08 pm
Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 04:36:37 pm
;D

We all started out in Africa, so the Middle East actually made sense at the time.  8)


I'm also a Big Bang believer btw

I like the jesus fish - the one with the legs and eyes - always made me laugh

(the Seinfeld episode was so good)
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #259 on: Today at 04:53:09 pm
newterp on Today at 04:45:08 pm
I like the jesus fish - the one with the legs and eyes - always made me laugh

(the Seinfeld episode was so good)


The Darwinfish.

I've got one and used to have it on my car (about 4 cars ago)

Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #260 on: Today at 05:00:55 pm
World Cup in an absolute shit hole, no thanks.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #261 on: Today at 05:02:42 pm
A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 02:03:13 pm
What happened to the Globe? Did it never get built? Flat earthers get in the way?

It has been abandoned half constructed basically

It is a usual scam. Construction firms bribe government officials to start the work, government officials propose it and get money from PIF. Construction companies build it until they can sell apartments to customers, who purchase the apartments before they are built. The construction firm then use the money to bribe for other construction contracts, leaving the past project they already sold in construction limbo
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #262 on: Today at 05:04:28 pm
killer-heels on Today at 05:00:55 pm
World Cup in an absolute shit hole, no thanks.

You would not be able to type that up in Saudi, let alone say it.  :D
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #263 on: Today at 05:05:26 pm
killer-heels on Today at 05:00:55 pm
World Cup in an absolute shit hole, no thanks.
World Cup or International bollocks anywhere, no thanks.
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #264 on: Today at 05:07:23 pm
Hopefully we have won another 10 major trophies by then and it's at the end of the season of Slot moving on so I can fuck football off :D
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
Reply #265 on: Today at 05:15:03 pm
Come to think of it, 10 years is so far away, the way the world is going it may not even happen  :-X
