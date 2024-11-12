It feels like it is 100% a "scam" to get money out the public investment fund into key people to keep happy to keep the regime stable.



So much of the plan seems frankly impossible. They've dig some trenches in the desert currently but the cost, even for Saudi, and material needed to build it is astronomical, to the point that it may in fact be even too expensive for Saudi Arabia (to give an example - the amount of steel needed for 1 year of projected construction is about 3 times the amount needed for the entire United States in a year).



That just to build the structure nevermind the Marina, high speed elevators, and driverless cars, and the amenities inside.



It seems destined to go the way as the Globe for Dubai.



You can imagine the impact this would have on the global price of steel - especially if (big IF!) conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have ceased and there's rebuilding programmes required there (far more important than a sportwashing project for an evil, murderous shitbag)Then there's the environmental impact.FIFA is corrupt, we all know that, and Infantino will be accumulating a vast fortune in secret bank accounts because he is the prize pig with his nose wedged in the trough.So why don't the established football federations rebel? UEFA isn't much better - and infiltrated by the Arab dictatorship scum anyway - so no hope for them to take the lead. The rest of the regional associations are probably being bought, too. So it'd be up to individual countries.Whatever, FIFA acts against the interests of established footballing nations.