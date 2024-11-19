« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis  (Read 20972 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,579
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #160 on: November 19, 2024, 01:36:06 pm »
Ronaldo will bid to become Brazilian FA President with his main aim to become FFIA head one day.  :D
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,535
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #161 on: November 19, 2024, 05:19:16 pm »
Of the 32 teams who have qualified for this debacle, how many have refused to take part so far?
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #162 on: November 20, 2024, 02:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 19, 2024, 05:19:16 pm
Of the 32 teams who have qualified for this debacle, how many have refused to take part so far?
A grand total of 0, unfortunately.
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #163 on: November 20, 2024, 05:54:08 pm »
Guaranteed money is good but bigger picture what if they lose out on CL football cause of tired team going into league season. they could lose lot more
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,805
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #164 on: November 21, 2024, 07:59:12 am »
Quote from: btroom on November 20, 2024, 05:54:08 pm
Guaranteed money is good but bigger picture what if they lose out on CL football cause of tired team going into league season. they could lose lot more

I hope so. Hopefully Ped plays a full strength team and ADFC starts the season off knackered
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
  • BoRac
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #165 on: November 21, 2024, 08:33:45 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on November 19, 2024, 10:43:15 am
What a mess that looks.

Held every 4 years though so thankfully don't need to worry about winning the CL this season.

This season's winners qualify for the 2029 tournament. Hopefully they abolish it by then.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #166 on: November 25, 2024, 03:13:02 pm »
Quote from: aargauerzeitung.ch
"I have created a monster": Sepp Blatter on FIFA, Infantino and a secret plan against the World Cup in Saudi Arabia
Under Sepp Blatter, 88, the World Football Association Fifa became a money machine. Under his successor, commerce no longer knows any borders. Now Blatter takes a bitter balance: "Everything has become too big." He advises Fifa to debate the future of football. Before it is too late.

Interview: Henry Habegger, November 22, 2024, 5:00 a.m.
------------------------------------------------------------------

Henry Habegger (HH):
Sepp Blatter, on the 11th On December, FIFA wants to award two world championships under Boss Gianni Infantino at the same time  six countries must share themselves, edition 2034 is to be awarded to the unjust state of Saudi Arabia. What do you think of the planned procedure?

Sepp Blatter (SB):
It is a farce. The two world championships will be awarded in the same package. And there is no selection at all, but only one applicant for each edition date: for the World Cup 2030, it is the team Spain, Portugal, Morocco, with the opening games in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. For 2034 it is Saudi Arabia.

HH:
So a Chinese pattern out-Mary?

SB:
Or after Russian. The extraordinary congress for the double award of the World Championships 2030 and 2034 in Zurich takes place only virtually. Imagine that. The elective body therefore does not come together physically.

HH:
What, do you think, is the reason?

SB
Gianni Infantino wants to be able to control the allocation. The usual personal exchange of views among members on the eve of the election is not possible. There cannot be a "night of the long knives". It is also not possible at the Congress itself to get up and speak. I see it coming: because Congress is virtual, the direction determines who comes to speak.

HH
But in FIFA nobody is there anyone?

SB
This procedure and further decisions were decided in May at a FIFA Congress in Bangkok in a single vote by acclamation. Although this clearly said against the statutes of FIFA. But a group in Switzerland has now joined forces to try to shake up the Swiss association. The group is called For the Good of the Game.

HH
Are you there?

SB
I did not, but a former co-worker of mine. The group wants the Swiss association to actively advocate for Swiss values such as human rights and democracy at the FIFA Congress. As is well known, a World Cup in Saudi Arabia does not fit these values. The idea is that Switzerland or another association, such as Norway, is making an application to prevent the allocation to Saudi Arabia.

HH
Can this group achieve something?

SB
If it goes wise, there is a chance. I would not argue with human rights, because the Saudis will already be concerned about keeping them complied with during the World Cup. I would argue with time. That the World Cup 2034 does not even have to be awarded yet. Normally this happens six years before the competition, so there are still four years to go. I would argue that we are moving the choice, we have time to look at the dossier 2034 again, to open the application process again. To do this, an appropriate application would have to be submitted before the Congress. It would have to someone must muster the courage to become active.

HH
But Courage is it lacking in sports?

SB
Take the German Association. He was critical before the World Championships in Qatar. Now it is silent. Infantino controls via incentives and posts.

HH
Fifa is about more and more money. Infantino aligns with a larger trove. But they themselves are not innocent of this development. Among you, FIFA once began to make the big money with sponsors like Coca-Cola.

SB
My predecessor Havelange told me after the World Cup in South Africa, where Fifa really earned money for the first time, I had created a monster.
2034 World Cup at the Saudis?

Quote
Swiss association probes options
The Swiss football association SFV has not yet decided how it is at the controversial World Cup in Saudi Arabia. "We are preparing our position for the congress. We meet, among other things, Amnesty International, lawyers in the field of human rights, with representatives of the World Cup organising committee," says Communications Chief Adrian Arnold. On the 6th The central board will determine the Swiss position in December. "We are also trying to work out a common position in the Uefa Human Rights Group, where we are a member," says Arnold. For the Congress of 11th December we have three options: Agree, include, reject. We will certainly speak and justify our position." For the SFV, it is - important that there is no block vote on both awards at the same time. We want two separate votes." The Fifa, however, has so far suggested a block vote. No topic at the SFV has been the postponement of the decision on the organizer of the 2034 World Cup, says Arnold. "Therefore I cannot say this." (hay)

HH
Was he right?

SB
He was right. I created a monster. The Fifa was poor when I started there in 1975 as Director of Development Programmes. The sponsors like Adidas did not pay any money, they only gave balls and jerseys. The first sponsorship to really bring money was the 1976 with Coca-Cola. In addition, public television was launched, which suddenly allowed advertising. The football became a super product for television, becoming a super show that could be sold for a lot of money. The first World Cup to really brought money was the 2010 in South Africa. When Infantino became president in 2016, he sat down in a nest that ran money machine. Now he heats it up more and more.

HH
Until it explodes?

SB
We experience the sale of football. Take the European Association Uefa. Once there was a cup for the champions, one for the cup winners, one for the trade fair cities. Today there is a Champions League with 32 teams, a Europa League with 32, a Conference League with 32. And then the Nations League. And 48 countries are already participating in the next World Cup, 2026, which is almost a quarter of all FIFA member countries. In addition, the Fifa Club World Championship will be released from 2025 with 32 teams. Everyone applauds because there is a lot of money. But this oversaturation leads to the interest in football dwindling, which I notice with myself. Quo vadis, football?

HH
Does the football suffer from you?

SB
You have so many games that you no longer know what to see. And for most you should pay. I recently noticed during the game between Real Madrid and Milan that the two teams on my chest had the same advertising. An Emirates airline. Once the sponsors Nike or Adidas were using companies related to sports. But now? A few months ago, FIFA closed a sponsorship deal with the Saudi oil company Aramco.


HH
More than 100 professional footballers protest against this and called on the Fifa to end the contract. The Saudis, who oppressed women, had "spent billions on sports sponsorship to divert attention from the regime's brutal reputation in terms of human rights."

SB
As a believer, one believes that other people also believe. I actually believe that the Arabs are not only about money or football, but also about the spread of their culture and values. With sport, they can make the world believe that they are an open country. But are they, or are we naive? I don't want to appear as a missionary, I can be wrong, but that worries me.

HH
Religion does not belong to sport for you?

SB
When I was with Pope Francis in 2013, he suggested signing a "Document of Understanding" between the Catholic Church and Fifa. I told him: "Francis, that is not possible. Because football is played in all religions." The Pope nodded and said I was right. No religion is allowed to take football for itself. The notorious Pope secretary Gänswein, who told me about going out, as a Catholic, did I know that the Pope was infallible. I should have done what he had asked for. When I returned that the Pope shared my attitude, Gänswein gave a continishable sound and turned away. Yes, for me it is clear: football belongs to all religions.

HH
You asked: "Quo vadis, football?" Where does he go?

SB
It is going in the wrong direction almost everywhere at the moment. The entrance tickets are becoming more and more expensive. With the increasing commercialization, there is more violence at all levels, on and off the square. Instead of staying what he was, a socio-cultural property, a place where you learn to win, but also losing, football becomes more and more a battlefield in every respect.

HH
How did that happen?

SB
It has all become too big. Too much money, too many games. The players earn more and more, but the pressure also increases with the money. They are hurt much more often because the recovery periods with the constant English weeks are far too short. There is also too much technology, offside, gates or fouls. It is no longer the referee that decides, but the television. However, one of the character schools in football was to respect referees decisions. However, I would like to draw attention to something positive: the promotion of women's football over the past 40 years.

HH
What needs to be done now?

SB
You have to see that the football becomes more human. Instead of getting more, more, more. We must begin to set limits. Already at the level of clubs, club competitions. The number of games, tournaments, player salaries must be reduced, it needs ceilings as practiced in the USA.

HH
How would you do if you were still FIFA president?

SB
The individual confederations such as Uefa set themselves no limits, as one sees. So it needs a worldwide approach through FIFA. A multi-day congress in Zurich must be convened, which only deals with the question of how to continue with football. On the first day you discuss the problems, on the second day you decide on solutions. As we did with success before, in 2002, when the Fifa was almost broke.


HH
But their successor will probably say that there is a good thing that there is more and more money.

SB
Yes, I know more and more, more and more. He does the opposite of what is needed. Instead of discussing looking for solutions, he organizes virtual congresses. So the football sells his soul.


org. source: https://www.aargauerzeitung.ch/schweiz/fifa-so-verkauft-der-fussball-seine-seele-sepp-blatter-will-die-wm-in-saudi-arabien-verhindern-ld.2699554
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #167 on: November 30, 2024, 01:30:22 pm »
Quote
Saudi Arabia set to host winter World Cup in 2034
Mark Ogden, Senior Writer, ESPN, Nov 30, 2024, 08:03 AM

Saudi Arabia is set to stage a winter World Cup in 2034 after a FIFA evaluation report for the sole bidder for the tournament highlighted the likelihood of the competition being played "between October-April" due to "local climatic conditions" and cited it as an "elevated risk."

FIFA will announce the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups on Dec. 11, with a combined bid from Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay set to be announced as the 2030 host to mark the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.

And Saudi Arabia will become the second Middle East nation to stage the tournament following neighbouring Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.

Despite concerns over human rights in the country, FIFA's evaluation reporting scored that issue as a medium risk in its assessment, which resulted in Saudi Arabia scoring 419.8 points out of 500 -- the highest evaluation score of any previous World Cup bidder.

FIFA's report said improvements in human rights in the country will "take significant effort and time," but added hosting the World Cup "could help contribute to positive human rights impacts."

The FIFA report also says that Saudi Arabia offers a "medium" risk in terms of stadia due to the country's plans to construct several new stadiums between now and 2034, including a so-called "stadium in the sky" in the yet-to-be-built city of Neom, which is planned to be built 350 metres above the ground.

The timing of the tournament in Saudi Arabia is likely to prove controversial, however, following the disruption to major leagues across the world during the Qatar finals, which was staged across November and December 2022 due to concerns over the heat in the country during the summer months.

Seasons were extended and major leagues closed down for a month accommodate the 2022, but FIFA played down concerns over timing in its evaluation report that 2034 due to its International Match Calendar yet to be defined for that period.

The report said that "should the [Saudi] bid be successful, any decision regarding the timing of the competition would take these matters into consideration when seeking to provide optimal conditions for teams and spectators."

It is also noted that it is "important to consider religious events in determining the timeline for the competition. Ramadan, the annual Muslim period of fasting and prayer, and the yearly Hajj pilgrimage, when more than 1.5 million pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia from around the world, would have to be taken into account."

As a consequence of the uncertainty over the staging dates of the 2034 World Cup, the FIFA report said that it presented an "elevated risk" in terms of event timing.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/42691282/saudi-arabia-set-host-winter-world-cup-2034
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,800
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #168 on: November 30, 2024, 03:13:24 pm »
Infantino is out of control. Just a Saudi stooge. So many issues including human rights being swept under the carpet. Meeting for both 30 and 34 WC vote to be virtual and may even be settled by rounds of applause as there are only single bids. What the actual fuck. Where is the opposition to this abomination . Do we know the FA's opinion on it? The German's, Italy, France?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,339
  • YNWA
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #169 on: November 30, 2024, 03:36:56 pm »
As corrupt as they ever were. Got rid of Blatter and simply carried on, but this time don't even seem to give a shit about even attempting to hide it.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,033
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #170 on: November 30, 2024, 05:05:48 pm »
Sickening really. Makes a mockery of all their equal rights slogans. These fuckers only care about money and that's it.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c1545l4vnjgo
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #171 on: November 30, 2024, 05:23:15 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November 30, 2024, 05:05:48 pm
Sickening really. Makes a mockery of all their equal rights slogans. These fuckers only care about money and that's it.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c1545l4vnjgo
Im not sure the World Cup improved Qatari human rights so I dont see how it will improve Saudi human rights.
Im pretty sure that Infantinos bank balance will be improved tho.
Its just sickening.
Logged

Offline dai_bonehead

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #172 on: November 30, 2024, 09:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on November 30, 2024, 03:36:56 pm
As corrupt as they ever were. Got rid of Blatter and simply carried on, but this time don't even seem to give a shit about even attempting to hide it.

Hes a stooge of despots, dictators, and big business. He doesnt even need to hide behind a facade of legitimacy any more.  Ive stopped watching the World Cup. I hate what FIFA allow to happen under the of football.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #173 on: November 30, 2024, 10:12:20 pm »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on November 30, 2024, 09:48:00 pm
Hes a stooge of despots, dictators, and big business. He doesnt even need to hide behind a facade of legitimacy any more.  Ive stopped watching the World Cup. I hate what FIFA allow to happen under the of football.
As Craig said, he isn't even trying to hide the corruption. Remember when he moved his family to Qatar? That was a big red flag.
Quote
FIFA President Gianni Infantino moves to Qatar
A year before the start of the football World Cup in Qatar, Gianni Infantino has decided to rent a house in the Gulf state that is due to host the tournament, it has been confirmed.
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/society/fifa-president-gianni-infantino-has-moved-to-qatar/47267300
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #174 on: November 30, 2024, 11:29:19 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November 30, 2024, 05:05:48 pm
Sickening really. Makes a mockery of all their equal rights slogans. These fuckers only care about money and that's it.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c1545l4vnjgo

You don't give global sporting events to countries for the human rights benefits that 'can' come from hosting it, but for the benefits that 'have' been achieved before hosting one.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #175 on: December 1, 2024, 01:12:22 pm »
Ill give it a few more seasons before the Champions League Final is held there as Čeferin is as corrupt as Infantino
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #176 on: December 1, 2024, 02:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on December  1, 2024, 01:12:22 pm
Ill give it a few more seasons before the Champions League Final is held there as Čeferin is as corrupt as Infantino

Once thought Blatter was the pinnacle of corruption but these new association presidents manage to take it further,well done.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #177 on: December 1, 2024, 03:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on December  1, 2024, 01:12:22 pm
Ill give it a few more seasons before the Champions League Final is held there as Čeferin is as corrupt as Infantino

Hasn't he already suggested that it'll possibly be held in the US after 2026 or 2027? I can't remember where I've read it, but I think it was an interview with an American newspaper.


Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,941
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #178 on: December 3, 2024, 11:53:44 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #179 on: December 5, 2024, 10:47:01 pm »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline bidgeir

  • Nobody knows until all of a sudden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 170
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #180 on: December 5, 2024, 11:46:37 pm »
Without being disrespectful

are any of the clubs in the group with the Cheats and Madrid real? It looks like made up names
Logged

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,685
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #181 on: December 6, 2024, 12:17:30 am »
Quote from: bidgeir on December  5, 2024, 11:46:37 pm
Without being disrespectful

are any of the clubs in the group with the Cheats and Madrid real? It looks like made up names

Fair enough if you live in a bubble, but you've never heard of Juventus or Salzburg?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #182 on: December 6, 2024, 02:34:44 am »
Big conflict of interest.

In Abu Dhabi's group they play Al Ain, who are based in....Abu Dhabi
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,033
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #183 on: December 6, 2024, 07:23:43 am »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #184 on: December 6, 2024, 07:50:21 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on December  6, 2024, 07:23:43 am
Absolutely pathetic that. The state of the game ffs

Auckland City FC are ranked 392 according to International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). They're up against Bayern, Boca, Benfica. That's 8 Champions Leagues and 6 Copa Libertadores titles in that group.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,445
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #185 on: December 6, 2024, 09:32:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  6, 2024, 07:50:21 am
Auckland City FC are ranked 392 according to International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). They're up against Bayern, Boca, Benfica. That's 8 Champions Leagues and 6 Copa Libertadores titles in that group.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  6, 2024, 07:50:21 am
Auckland City FC are ranked 392 according to International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). They're up against Bayern, Boca, Benfica. That's 8 Champions Leagues and 6 Copa Libertadores titles in that group.

No issue with the champions of each continent being in there (I presume thats what they are?!). But the European teams in there feel very random. And Neil on TAW made a valid point the other day - if this is being played over the summer what happens to players who are out of contract, or agreed to sign for a new club from 1st July.

Leaving aside the fact that players could do with a rest and this is surely going to moact the start to the new season for the teams involved. Glad were not involved at this moment. Although will be vaguely annoying for a few minutes if Chelsea or City were to win.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
  • BoRac
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #186 on: December 6, 2024, 10:47:01 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December  6, 2024, 09:32:05 am
No issue with the champions of each continent being in there (I presume thats what they are?!). But the European teams in there feel very random. And Neil on TAW made a valid point the other day - if this is being played over the summer what happens to players who are out of contract, or agreed to sign for a new club from 1st July.

Did you really think they didn't think of that?

https://sports.yahoo.com/fifa-open-third-transfer-window-115400928.html

Essentially, they get to keep their out-of-contract players longer and bring in new players earlier.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #187 on: December 6, 2024, 11:24:57 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December  6, 2024, 09:32:05 am
No issue with the champions of each continent being in there (I presume thats what they are?!). But the European teams in there feel very random. And Neil on TAW made a valid point the other day - if this is being played over the summer what happens to players who are out of contract, or agreed to sign for a new club from 1st July.


The 2024 Oceania Football Confederation contains teams from Samoa, Cook Islands, Tonga, American Samoa, Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu & Tahiti. FFS, Everton could win that confederation almost every year if they were in there.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,182
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #188 on: December 6, 2024, 11:32:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  6, 2024, 11:24:57 am
The 2024 Oceania Football Confederation contains teams from Samoa, Cook Islands, Tonga, American Samoa, Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu & Tahiti. FFS, Everton could win that confederation almost every year if they were in there.


Nah.

Everton, aren't they?

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #189 on: December 6, 2024, 11:35:14 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,445
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #190 on: December 6, 2024, 11:39:55 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  6, 2024, 11:24:57 am
The 2024 Oceania Football Confederation contains teams from Samoa, Cook Islands, Tonga, American Samoa, Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu & Tahiti. FFS, Everton could win that confederation almost every year if they were in there.

I know that. But whats the alternative, not letting them play? Looks like theres a few crap sides in there anyway, whats one more!
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,568
  • Bring the noise
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #191 on: December 7, 2024, 05:01:54 pm »
One certainty is that Everton will never be in the Club World Cup even if they do move to the Solomon Islands.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #192 on: Today at 12:14:16 am »
Get back in your box and STFU. FIFA tells the FA.

Quote
FA warned to avoid protest at meeting unless boycotting Saudi Arabia World Cup
> Saudi Arabia will host 2034 mens World Cup
> FA yet to disclose how it will approach vote

The Football Association board has been warned by voices in internal discussions to avoid protesting at Wednesdays meeting that will confirm Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034 mens World Cup, unless it is willing to boycott the tournament.

Saudi Arabia will formally win the right to stage the World Cup at a virtual meeting of the 211-member Fifa congress. On Tuesday there remained a lack of clarity about the process, despite Saudi Arabia being the only bidder, with uncertainty among member nations as to whether they will be given a chance to vote or simply to approve the bid by acclamation, a collective round of applause.

The English FA has not spoken publicly about how it will approach the vote, but it is understood there have been conversations at board level. Some voices have argued against using the vote to register a protest, arguing it would ring hollow if England then compete in the tournament. The FA did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Before the Qatar World Cup in 2022, the FA raised the issue of human rights and LGBTQ+ equality as part of the Uefa working group on human rights. It called for financial remedy for migrant workers and the creation of a migrant workers hub in the country. Neither of these demands was met by Fifa, however, and plans for the captain, Harry Kane, to wear a rainbow armband as a show of solidarity were abandoned in the face of Fifa pressure.

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), which has been Fifas most vocal critic over the decision to take the World Cup to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has announced it will vote against the bid and register its disapproval of any attempt to pass it through by acclamation. It has written to Fifa expressing concern over the process.

The NFF argues that the bidding process for 2034 has gone against principles of accountability, transparency, and objectivity that it says were central to Fifas governance reforms of 2016, a process initiated by the current president, Gianni Infantino. It is not expected that Norway will receive much support, if any, from the wider football fraternity.

The lack of predictability and open processes challenges trust in Fifa as the global custodian of football, said Lise Klaveness, the NFF president. Fifas own guidelines for human rights and due diligence have also not been adequately integrated into the process, increasing the risk of human rights violations. We have consistently advocated for Fifa to strengthen itself as a rules-based and predictable steward of international football. We must remain consistent in this matter.

Fifa awarded the Saudi Arabia bid a score of 4.2 out 5, the highest recorded, when it published its evaluation 10 days ago. Describing the possibility of human rights violations as of medium risk, the document argued awarding the country the tournament had good potential to act as a catalyst for future reforms.

The congress will also ratify the award of the 2030 World Cup to Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will stage a match each during the tournament in what Fifa said risked a significant negative impact on the climate.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/10/football-association-world-cup-saudi-arabia
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,555
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #193 on: Today at 09:58:07 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:14:16 am
Get back in your box and STFU. FIFA tells the FA.


I'm waiting for Che Neville to tell me what to think, no doubt he'll be against FIFA's greed and another sportswasher hosting the world's biggest sporting event
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #194 on: Today at 10:19:10 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:58:07 am
I'm waiting for Che Neville to tell me what to think, no doubt he'll be against FIFA's greed and another sportswasher hosting the world's biggest sporting event

Give him time. He probably hasn't received his bag of money yet.
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • Sound
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #195 on: Today at 10:35:06 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:58:07 am
I'm waiting for Che Neville to tell me what to think, no doubt he'll be against FIFA's greed and another sportswasher hosting the world's biggest sporting event

He'll be singing their praises hoping for a Saudi takeover in the near future won't he, the shithouse
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,219
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #196 on: Today at 10:36:33 am »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,555
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #197 on: Today at 10:40:48 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:36:33 am
Why's Chelsea and City there?

When you've got a corrupt organisation running a tournament you want the very best when it comes to corrupt clubs taking part
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 