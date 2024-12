Auckland City FC are ranked 392 according to International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). They're up against Bayern, Boca, Benfica. That's 8 Champions Leagues and 6 Copa Libertadores titles in that group.



No issue with the champions of each continent being in there (I presume that’s what they are?!). But the European teams in there feel very random. And Neil on TAW made a valid point the other day - if this is being played over the summer what happens to players who are out of contract, or agreed to sign for a new club from 1st July.Leaving aside the fact that players could do with a rest and this is surely going to moact the start to the new season for the teams involved. Glad we’re not involved at this moment. Although will be vaguely annoying for a few minutes if Chelsea or City were to win.