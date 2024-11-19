Auckland City FC are ranked 392 according to International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). They're up against Bayern, Boca, Benfica. That's 8 Champions Leagues and 6 Copa Libertadores titles in that group.



No issue with the champions of each continent being in there (I presume thats what they are?!). But the European teams in there feel very random. And Neil on TAW made a valid point the other day - if this is being played over the summer what happens to players who are out of contract, or agreed to sign for a new club from 1st July.Leaving aside the fact that players could do with a rest and this is surely going to moact the start to the new season for the teams involved. Glad were not involved at this moment. Although will be vaguely annoying for a few minutes if Chelsea or City were to win.