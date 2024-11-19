Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Of the 32 teams who have qualified for this debacle, how many have refused to take part so far?
Guaranteed money is good but bigger picture what if they lose out on CL football cause of tired team going into league season. they could lose lot more
What a mess that looks.Held every 4 years though so thankfully don't need to worry about winning the CL this season.
"I have created a monster": Sepp Blatter on FIFA, Infantino and a secret plan against the World Cup in Saudi Arabia Under Sepp Blatter, 88, the World Football Association Fifa became a money machine. Under his successor, commerce no longer knows any borders. Now Blatter takes a bitter balance: "Everything has become too big." He advises Fifa to debate the future of football. Before it is too late.Interview: Henry Habegger, November 22, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ------------------------------------------------------------------Henry Habegger (HH): Sepp Blatter, on the 11th On December, FIFA wants to award two world championships under Boss Gianni Infantino at the same time six countries must share themselves, edition 2034 is to be awarded to the unjust state of Saudi Arabia. What do you think of the planned procedure?Sepp Blatter (SB):It is a farce. The two world championships will be awarded in the same package. And there is no selection at all, but only one applicant for each edition date: for the World Cup 2030, it is the team Spain, Portugal, Morocco, with the opening games in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. For 2034 it is Saudi Arabia.HH: So a Chinese pattern out-Mary?SB:Or after Russian. The extraordinary congress for the double award of the World Championships 2030 and 2034 in Zurich takes place only virtually. Imagine that. The elective body therefore does not come together physically.HH: What, do you think, is the reason?SBGianni Infantino wants to be able to control the allocation. The usual personal exchange of views among members on the eve of the election is not possible. There cannot be a "night of the long knives". It is also not possible at the Congress itself to get up and speak. I see it coming: because Congress is virtual, the direction determines who comes to speak.HHBut in FIFA nobody is there anyone?SBThis procedure and further decisions were decided in May at a FIFA Congress in Bangkok in a single vote by acclamation. Although this clearly said against the statutes of FIFA. But a group in Switzerland has now joined forces to try to shake up the Swiss association. The group is called For the Good of the Game.HHAre you there?SBI did not, but a former co-worker of mine. The group wants the Swiss association to actively advocate for Swiss values such as human rights and democracy at the FIFA Congress. As is well known, a World Cup in Saudi Arabia does not fit these values. The idea is that Switzerland or another association, such as Norway, is making an application to prevent the allocation to Saudi Arabia.HHCan this group achieve something?SBIf it goes wise, there is a chance. I would not argue with human rights, because the Saudis will already be concerned about keeping them complied with during the World Cup. I would argue with time. That the World Cup 2034 does not even have to be awarded yet. Normally this happens six years before the competition, so there are still four years to go. I would argue that we are moving the choice, we have time to look at the dossier 2034 again, to open the application process again. To do this, an appropriate application would have to be submitted before the Congress. It would have to someone must muster the courage to become active.HHBut Courage is it lacking in sports?SBTake the German Association. He was critical before the World Championships in Qatar. Now it is silent. Infantino controls via incentives and posts.HHFifa is about more and more money. Infantino aligns with a larger trove. But they themselves are not innocent of this development. Among you, FIFA once began to make the big money with sponsors like Coca-Cola.SBMy predecessor Havelange told me after the World Cup in South Africa, where Fifa really earned money for the first time, I had created a monster.2034 World Cup at the Saudis?QuoteSwiss association probes optionsThe Swiss football association SFV has not yet decided how it is at the controversial World Cup in Saudi Arabia. "We are preparing our position for the congress. We meet, among other things, Amnesty International, lawyers in the field of human rights, with representatives of the World Cup organising committee," says Communications Chief Adrian Arnold. On the 6th The central board will determine the Swiss position in December. "We are also trying to work out a common position in the Uefa Human Rights Group, where we are a member," says Arnold. For the Congress of 11th December we have three options: Agree, include, reject. We will certainly speak and justify our position." For the SFV, it is - important that there is no block vote on both awards at the same time. We want two separate votes." The Fifa, however, has so far suggested a block vote. No topic at the SFV has been the postponement of the decision on the organizer of the 2034 World Cup, says Arnold. "Therefore I cannot say this." (hay)HHWas he right?SBHe was right. I created a monster. The Fifa was poor when I started there in 1975 as Director of Development Programmes. The sponsors like Adidas did not pay any money, they only gave balls and jerseys. The first sponsorship to really bring money was the 1976 with Coca-Cola. In addition, public television was launched, which suddenly allowed advertising. The football became a super product for television, becoming a super show that could be sold for a lot of money. The first World Cup to really brought money was the 2010 in South Africa. When Infantino became president in 2016, he sat down in a nest that ran money machine. Now he heats it up more and more.HHUntil it explodes?SBWe experience the sale of football. Take the European Association Uefa. Once there was a cup for the champions, one for the cup winners, one for the trade fair cities. Today there is a Champions League with 32 teams, a Europa League with 32, a Conference League with 32. And then the Nations League. And 48 countries are already participating in the next World Cup, 2026, which is almost a quarter of all FIFA member countries. In addition, the Fifa Club World Championship will be released from 2025 with 32 teams. Everyone applauds because there is a lot of money. But this oversaturation leads to the interest in football dwindling, which I notice with myself. Quo vadis, football?HHDoes the football suffer from you?SBYou have so many games that you no longer know what to see. And for most you should pay. I recently noticed during the game between Real Madrid and Milan that the two teams on my chest had the same advertising. An Emirates airline. Once the sponsors Nike or Adidas were using companies related to sports. But now? A few months ago, FIFA closed a sponsorship deal with the Saudi oil company Aramco.HHMore than 100 professional footballers protest against this and called on the Fifa to end the contract. The Saudis, who oppressed women, had "spent billions on sports sponsorship to divert attention from the regime's brutal reputation in terms of human rights."SBAs a believer, one believes that other people also believe. I actually believe that the Arabs are not only about money or football, but also about the spread of their culture and values. With sport, they can make the world believe that they are an open country. But are they, or are we naive? I don't want to appear as a missionary, I can be wrong, but that worries me.HHReligion does not belong to sport for you?SBWhen I was with Pope Francis in 2013, he suggested signing a "Document of Understanding" between the Catholic Church and Fifa. I told him: "Francis, that is not possible. Because football is played in all religions." The Pope nodded and said I was right. No religion is allowed to take football for itself. The notorious Pope secretary Gänswein, who told me about going out, as a Catholic, did I know that the Pope was infallible. I should have done what he had asked for. When I returned that the Pope shared my attitude, Gänswein gave a continishable sound and turned away. Yes, for me it is clear: football belongs to all religions.HHYou asked: "Quo vadis, football?" Where does he go?SBIt is going in the wrong direction almost everywhere at the moment. The entrance tickets are becoming more and more expensive. With the increasing commercialization, there is more violence at all levels, on and off the square. Instead of staying what he was, a socio-cultural property, a place where you learn to win, but also losing, football becomes more and more a battlefield in every respect.HHHow did that happen?SBIt has all become too big. Too much money, too many games. The players earn more and more, but the pressure also increases with the money. They are hurt much more often because the recovery periods with the constant English weeks are far too short. There is also too much technology, offside, gates or fouls. It is no longer the referee that decides, but the television. However, one of the character schools in football was to respect referees decisions. However, I would like to draw attention to something positive: the promotion of women's football over the past 40 years.HHWhat needs to be done now?SBYou have to see that the football becomes more human. Instead of getting more, more, more. We must begin to set limits. Already at the level of clubs, club competitions. The number of games, tournaments, player salaries must be reduced, it needs ceilings as practiced in the USA.HHHow would you do if you were still FIFA president?SBThe individual confederations such as Uefa set themselves no limits, as one sees. So it needs a worldwide approach through FIFA. A multi-day congress in Zurich must be convened, which only deals with the question of how to continue with football. On the first day you discuss the problems, on the second day you decide on solutions. As we did with success before, in 2002, when the Fifa was almost broke.HHBut their successor will probably say that there is a good thing that there is more and more money.SBYes, I know more and more, more and more. He does the opposite of what is needed. Instead of discussing looking for solutions, he organizes virtual congresses. So the football sells his soul.org. source: https://www.aargauerzeitung.ch/schweiz/fifa-so-verkauft-der-fussball-seine-seele-sepp-blatter-will-die-wm-in-saudi-arabien-verhindern-ld.2699554
Swiss association probes optionsThe Swiss football association SFV has not yet decided how it is at the controversial World Cup in Saudi Arabia. "We are preparing our position for the congress. We meet, among other things, Amnesty International, lawyers in the field of human rights, with representatives of the World Cup organising committee," says Communications Chief Adrian Arnold. On the 6th The central board will determine the Swiss position in December. "We are also trying to work out a common position in the Uefa Human Rights Group, where we are a member," says Arnold. For the Congress of 11th December we have three options: Agree, include, reject. We will certainly speak and justify our position." For the SFV, it is - important that there is no block vote on both awards at the same time. We want two separate votes." The Fifa, however, has so far suggested a block vote. No topic at the SFV has been the postponement of the decision on the organizer of the 2034 World Cup, says Arnold. "Therefore I cannot say this." (hay)
Saudi Arabia set to host winter World Cup in 2034Mark Ogden, Senior Writer, ESPN, Nov 30, 2024, 08:03 AMSaudi Arabia is set to stage a winter World Cup in 2034 after a FIFA evaluation report for the sole bidder for the tournament highlighted the likelihood of the competition being played "between October-April" due to "local climatic conditions" and cited it as an "elevated risk."FIFA will announce the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups on Dec. 11, with a combined bid from Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay set to be announced as the 2030 host to mark the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.And Saudi Arabia will become the second Middle East nation to stage the tournament following neighbouring Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup.Despite concerns over human rights in the country, FIFA's evaluation reporting scored that issue as a medium risk in its assessment, which resulted in Saudi Arabia scoring 419.8 points out of 500 -- the highest evaluation score of any previous World Cup bidder.FIFA's report said improvements in human rights in the country will "take significant effort and time," but added hosting the World Cup "could help contribute to positive human rights impacts."The FIFA report also says that Saudi Arabia offers a "medium" risk in terms of stadia due to the country's plans to construct several new stadiums between now and 2034, including a so-called "stadium in the sky" in the yet-to-be-built city of Neom, which is planned to be built 350 metres above the ground.The timing of the tournament in Saudi Arabia is likely to prove controversial, however, following the disruption to major leagues across the world during the Qatar finals, which was staged across November and December 2022 due to concerns over the heat in the country during the summer months.Seasons were extended and major leagues closed down for a month accommodate the 2022, but FIFA played down concerns over timing in its evaluation report that 2034 due to its International Match Calendar yet to be defined for that period.The report said that "should the [Saudi] bid be successful, any decision regarding the timing of the competition would take these matters into consideration when seeking to provide optimal conditions for teams and spectators."It is also noted that it is "important to consider religious events in determining the timeline for the competition. Ramadan, the annual Muslim period of fasting and prayer, and the yearly Hajj pilgrimage, when more than 1.5 million pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia from around the world, would have to be taken into account."As a consequence of the uncertainty over the staging dates of the 2034 World Cup, the FIFA report said that it presented an "elevated risk" in terms of event timing.https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/42691282/saudi-arabia-set-host-winter-world-cup-2034
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.97]