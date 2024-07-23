Fairly sure those were pie in the sky figures and refuted. Could be wrong though.



Wasn't the reason Madrid were rumoured to be pulling out due to the money being pathetic?



They may have been the hoped for numbers, but I think FIFA is struggling to get the revenue.They haven't got much in the way of sponsors so far. FIFA are currently in the Swiss courts arguing with Adidas and Coca-Cola, who have existing long-term FIFA sponsorships already, but FIFA is trying to make them cough up more for the CWC.TV rights aren't looking great either.They're obviously desperate to have Messi there, so they announced last month that Inter Miami had qualified as the host team, thanks to winning the Supporter's Shield.This is the team that comes top of the MLS league in the normal season, but as with most US sports it's the winner of the post-season playoffs who is usually regarded as the true "Champions".FIFA hadn't announced the criteria for awarding of the spot ahead of time, only after Inter were confirmed as the winners. The report is that MLS wanted the play-off winners to get the spot, but FIFA made a unilateral decision to give it Miami.Rumour currently is that FIFA are going to do it like the World Cup and give Miami Pot 1 seeding as the "host" team.