« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis  (Read 11490 times)

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #80 on: May 9, 2024, 04:31:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  4, 2024, 08:04:27 am
I've experienced the heat in the Middle East, went to Dubai the end of July one year for the wifes 40th, 48/49c in the day, couldn't walk 5 yards without sweating, of a night it was still about 39/40c. Sun bathing was OK though as it was quite hazy and the heated pool meant swimming was lovely and comfortable. Everywhere is air conditioned too, so you nipped into the hotel to cool.

However, they're already talking about having the 2034 WC there in the summer. They're talking about new technologies to air condition open air stadiums, so they could do that, but they could easily spend a couple of billion (its peanuts to them) building a fully airconditioned stadium with indoor training facilities, the fans will be there for a couple of days at most, any staying will be in luxury hotels anyway and spend the day by the pool, the fan parks will be air conditioned and theres zero alcohol, the VIPS, which will be the majority of the crowd, will fly in/fly out same day or will just stay in the most expensive hotels, they'll be able to do it. It'll certainly be cooler in the stadium than it was in Madrid in 2019.

Why do they need a heated pool in 40c weather?
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #81 on: May 9, 2024, 05:36:02 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on May  9, 2024, 11:55:33 am
They are such great lads aren't they.

Top guys I mean its totally correct to move people on willy nilly !

Logged

Offline kiwiscouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #82 on: May 9, 2024, 06:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May  9, 2024, 05:36:02 pm
Top guys I mean its totally correct to move people on willy nilly !



Surely one strip of desert looks the same as the next!?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,315
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #83 on: May 9, 2024, 06:38:16 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/czd8lz182vzo

The player union pretending to grow a pair. How about this - just don't fucking go.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #84 on: May 15, 2024, 12:59:53 pm »

'Fifa begins process to allow league matches to be played overseas':-

Group set up to make recommendations
Must consider fairness to fans missing home games

www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/15/fifa-league-matches-played-overseas





'Fifa has taken a step towards allowing domestic leagues to play competitive matches abroad after announcing a new working group would be formed to issue recommendations on the topic. The group was confirmed after a meeting of the Fifa Council in Bangkok on Wednesday and could lead imminently to a seismic change in the traditional structures of the mens club game. La Liga has already said it hopes to play league matches abroad by 2025.

Fifa said the working group will be made up of 10 to 15 individuals with experience from across the game, including clubs, leagues and supporter associations. The governing body said the group will be independent but that its work must take into account a series of principles, several of which assume a positive decision to stage matches internationally.

The first principle, for example, says the group must consider fairness, including adequacy of advance notice to fans who may miss the opportunity to attend a home or away match in the home territory. Another principle is whether adequate provision has been made for fans of the teams playing a proposed out-of-territory match to attend the match in the host country.

The opening up of rules around international matches would be another step in the globalisation of football and, in particular, the European club game. The Premier League was forced to abandon plans for a 39th game more than a decade ago in the face of strong opposition from Fifa. The League says it has no plans to stage matches abroad, though it launched a friendly tournament, the Premier League series, in the United States last summer.

Other leagues are more interested in tapping into international interest while top clubs are broadly understood to be keen to maximise the revenue that could come from overseas opportunities.

Changes to the rules became possible after Fifa settled a legal dispute with the American promoters Relevent Sports. In April, Fifa said the agreement had been reached pending   consideration of changes to existing Fifa policies with respect to playing official season games outside of a leagues home territory.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #85 on: May 15, 2024, 03:26:53 pm »
I suppose in the case of Saudicastle, Abu Dhabi and QatarSG this would be an opportunity to really play at home.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #86 on: May 15, 2024, 03:47:26 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on May 15, 2024, 03:26:53 pm
I suppose in the case of Saudicastle, Abu Dhabi and QatarSG this would be an opportunity to really play at home.


Aye mate - another opportunity for them to try and legitimise their sportswashing with more unrelenting PR.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #87 on: May 15, 2024, 03:58:22 pm »
I genuinely don't think fans would let this happen here.
It's a rare moment (like the super league) where tribalism goes out of the window and everyone will be collectively pissed off.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #88 on: May 15, 2024, 04:00:51 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 15, 2024, 03:58:22 pm
I genuinely don't think fans would let this happen here.
It's a rare moment (like the super league) where tribalism goes out of the window and everyone will be collectively pissed off.
Just like they wouldnt let a state-owned club piss all over the league and cheat their way to almost every title? The fans will do whatever Gary Neville tells them to.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,057
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #89 on: May 15, 2024, 04:28:57 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on May 15, 2024, 03:26:53 pm
I suppose in the case of Saudicastle, Abu Dhabi and QatarSG this would be an opportunity to really play at home.

That's such a good idea.
Send them over there and give us our game back.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #90 on: May 15, 2024, 06:57:27 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 15, 2024, 03:58:22 pm
I genuinely don't think fans would let this happen here.
It's a rare moment (like the super league) where tribalism goes out of the window and everyone will be collectively pissed off.

Oh they will and what will happen is that the odd game here and there will soon give way to to the inevitable --- moving of 'big' games --- probably to Saudi as they continue to monopolise our sports and entertainment worlds.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #91 on: May 17, 2024, 08:56:14 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on May 15, 2024, 03:26:53 pm
I suppose in the case of Saudicastle, Abu Dhabi and QatarSG this would be an opportunity to really play at home.
I would hate it it City played Liverpool in Abu Dhabi. But I suppose better that than say Liverpool/United game over there. It all stinks. The City homecrowd would be an interesting mix of locals forced (like Qatar)  to support them and the odd ex pat, Oasis loving dummy.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #92 on: May 17, 2024, 12:05:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 15, 2024, 12:59:53 pm
Changes to the rules became possible after Fifa settled a legal dispute with the American promoters Relevent Sports. In April, Fifa said the agreement had been reached pending   consideration of changes to existing Fifa policies with respect to playing official season games outside of a leagues home territory.'
Loath FIFA and Infantino appears as corrupt as his predecessors but isn't it the case that it's the American promoters that are pushing for this because they see a way to add themselves to the leeches who are draining money from the game?
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #93 on: May 17, 2024, 12:19:59 pm »
Infantino makes Blatter look like George Washington.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #94 on: May 17, 2024, 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May 17, 2024, 12:05:34 pm
Loath FIFA and Infantino appears as corrupt as his predecessors but isn't it the case that it's the American promoters that are pushing for this because they see a way to add themselves to the leeches who are draining money from the game?

It is - though FIFA are not making much in the way of an effort to stop them... given their recent shift to shill for the Middle East sportswashers and dictatorships for ££$$s ... and allow MCOs and admittance they don't really act on clubs being owned by the same people/group... it is also not surprising ;)


(this thread is also a bit of 'put your FIFA ruining the game stuff / Infantino sociopath stuff' in here. Stuff like this below)...



'Fifa to hold urgent meeting to decide if Israel should be thrown out of football' (17th May):-

Proposal to ban Israel over its response to Hamas terrorist attacks is backed by FAs of Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Yemen

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/05/17/fifa-urgent-meeting-decide-israel-banned-palestine-hamas - in full and free, here: https://archive.ph/x34RF


'Fifa will hold an urgent meeting to decide if Israel should be thrown out of world football over its response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, Gianni Infantino has announced.'



« Last Edit: May 17, 2024, 05:01:12 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #95 on: May 29, 2024, 06:17:07 pm »
Add to that the NBC wanting to move PL matches to the States.
Quote
UEFA 'would like' Champions League games played in the United States, CBS Sports CEO confirms
The CEO of CBS Sports has suggested that UEFA Champions League games could be played in the United States within the next six years.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/uefa-champions-league-games-united-states-cbs-sports-ceo-claims/blt41dd37df1fd193ef
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #96 on: May 29, 2024, 11:47:42 pm »
If boxing is anything to go by, theres something really off and pretty unwatchable about hosting big sporting events in Saudi. I guess its not in Saudis sporting history to understand the culture and emotion around elite sports that, in their essence and history have basic, working class roots.
It seems they try to compensate for lack of sporting cultural awareness by throwing bucket loads of money at it, but for me the glitzy, star studded events have no sporting soul and therefore no meaning.
I would be interested in knowing  who actually watches and enjoys LIV golf for example?  Or Saudi football with plastic Ronnie et al?, or boxing?  I hear snooker is next to go over there?  Who will watch all this? Maybe lots of people feel differently?
Saudis attempts at sportswashing are ripping the heart and soul out of sport and replacing it with an expensive sports bling-fest, meaningless events with massive prizes and starring a bunch of has-beens.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #97 on: May 30, 2024, 02:32:31 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on May 29, 2024, 06:17:07 pm
Add to that the NBC wanting to move PL matches to the States.

Quote
UEFA 'would like' Champions League games played in the United States, CBS Sports CEO confirms
The CEO of CBS Sports has suggested that UEFA Champions League games could be played in the United States within the next six years.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/uefa-champions-league-games-united-states-cbs-sports-ceo-claims/blt41dd37df1fd193ef

Just wish there was massive push back from fans like we had in Australia last year. The Old Firm was to be played in Sydney and quickly got canned due to fans in Glasgow going mental.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #98 on: May 30, 2024, 06:48:09 am »
Quote from: vblfc on May 29, 2024, 11:47:42 pm
If boxing is anything to go by, theres something really off and pretty unwatchable about hosting big sporting events in Saudi. I guess its not in Saudis sporting history to understand the culture and emotion around elite sports that, in their essence and history have basic, working class roots.
It seems they try to compensate for lack of sporting cultural awareness by throwing bucket loads of money at it, but for me the glitzy, star studded events have no sporting soul and therefore no meaning.
I would be interested in knowing  who actually watches and enjoys LIV golf for example?  Or Saudi football with plastic Ronnie et al?, or boxing?  I hear snooker is next to go over there? Who will watch all this? Maybe lots of people feel differently?
Saudis attempts at sportswashing are ripping the heart and soul out of sport and replacing it with an expensive sports bling-fest, meaningless events with massive prizes and starring a bunch of has-beens.

Im afraid Snooker has already been there. They decided it would be a good idea to introduce a 'golden' extra ball.
« Last Edit: May 30, 2024, 06:50:04 am by Nitramdorf »
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,900
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #99 on: May 30, 2024, 08:37:58 am »
Quote from: vblfc on May 29, 2024, 11:47:42 pm
I would be interested in knowing  who actually watches and enjoys LIV golf for example?  Or Saudi football with plastic Ronnie et al?, or boxing?  I hear snooker is next to go over there?  Who will watch all this? Maybe lots of people feel differently?

Golf and Football, no. Boxing, yes. As someone who has no intention of going to watch boxing live at the arena it doesn't matter to me if they are fighting in London, Las Vegas or Riyadh. I am sure the atmosphere at the venue is less raucous over there but that doesnt take away my enjoyment of watching big bouts there. A ring is a ring at the end of the day. In fact one way it is better for a casual fan like myself is I dont have to try and stay awake until 4am!

As Nitramdorf stated above Snooker already for the 'Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters'. Can't say I watched it myself outside of a few clips to see how the new golden ball changed things. I am sure the players loved it though. Especially Ronnie for 250,000 reasons. But I won't be in a hurry to tune in for next year's event!
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #100 on: May 30, 2024, 09:05:39 am »
As for boxing, I stopped watching it when every single title fight went onto pay per view. Ridiculous.
I dont think Saudis end goal is to get a global audience for their football league, I think it is to get their league integrated with European football. I dont think it will be long before the CL includes teams from Saudi.
Logged

Offline red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 266
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #101 on: May 30, 2024, 11:54:17 am »
Yeah, FIFA will absolutely approve domestic games to be played abroad as theyre in the pocket of the Middle East states. 

This is where some collective (and pro-active) positioning by fans groups would be important to ensure clubs understand the resistance from match-going fans for this before signing up to something only to back-track once fan groups inevitably kick off.

FIFA wont give a shit about the impact to fans or the impact to sporting integrity when either 1/38 games is relocated or a 39th game introduced.  Imagine losing home advantage in a key game as its moved to Saudi or your additional 39th game is Arsenal and Citys is Everton!
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #102 on: May 30, 2024, 12:41:10 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on May 30, 2024, 11:54:17 am
Yeah, FIFA will absolutely approve domestic games to be played abroad as they’re in the pocket of the Middle East states. 
It's not just the Middle East states. There's a big push for this from the USA and you know that the demand will be greatest for those clubs with a worldwide fanbase so we would likely be one of the worst hit. I even read a "justification" from an American on social media suggesting that Liverpool now have more fans in the US than the UK so why shouldn't they take away our games  :no
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #103 on: May 30, 2024, 03:50:24 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on May 30, 2024, 11:54:17 am
Yeah, FIFA will absolutely approve domestic games to be played abroad as theyre in the pocket of the Middle East states. 

This is where some collective (and pro-active) positioning by fans groups would be important to ensure clubs understand the resistance from match-going fans for this before signing up to something only to back-track once fan groups inevitably kick off.

FIFA wont give a shit about the impact to fans or the impact to sporting integrity when either 1/38 games is relocated or a 39th game introduced.  Imagine losing home advantage in a key game as its moved to Saudi or your additional 39th game is Arsenal and Citys is Everton!

I know the Arabs are easy to blame, but this has been a push from the US to move European matches there for almost a decade now. Getting a World Cup isn't exactly the same as moving domestic games to another continent.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 30, 2024, 02:32:31 am
Just wish there was massive push back from fans like we had in Australia last year. The Old Firm was to be played in Sydney and quickly got canned due to fans in Glasgow going mental.


Imagine if people had shown the same energy and opposition that was shown against the ESL, against the likes of FIFA, UEFA, and the PL.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,315
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #104 on: May 30, 2024, 09:35:48 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c2jjmn7ex4vo

Quote
Football's world governing body Fifa has been warned players are willing to go on strike if they continue to be overworked.

Professional Footballers Association chief executive Maheta Molango believes players are now at breaking point.

The PFA has been calling for action to alter the congested football calendar, especially with the expanded 32-team Club World Cup proposed for next summer.

"I can tell you a situation not even 10 days ago where I went to a dressing room directly affected and I said: 'Im happy to be here and bark a bit but ultimately its down to you. How far would you like to go?" said Molango, speaking at the PFA and world players' union Fifpros end-of-season review of player workload and recovery.

"Some of them said: 'Im not having it, we may as well strike.' Some said: 'whats the point? Yes Im a millionaire but I dont even have time to spend the money'.

"Its not even the union who has said it, it has been Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. We have reached a point where we cannot discount any action."

And therein lies the problem. Grow a fucking pair and show some direct action for once.

The PFA are a big part of the problem, they've let FIFA and UEFA take the piss for years, with no pushback bar the odd useless moan. Their attitude has essentially been the money is rolling in, let's not rock the boat.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #105 on: May 30, 2024, 11:33:07 pm »
Quote
Gerard Piqué under investigation over Saudi Super Cup deal
ByREUTERS
May 31, 2024, 4:49 AM
A Spanish judge has placed former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué under official investigation for his alleged involvement in illegal payments in the relocation of Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Judge Delia Rodrigo concluded there were indications of wrongdoing in the deal between Piqué's company Kosmos and the Spanish football federation (RFEF), according to a court document.

According to the court documents, former RFEF president Luis Rubiales, Saudi government-owned Sela Sport Company and Piqué signed an agreement in 2019 in which Piqué's company would receive 40 million as a "success bonus" for the games being held in Saudi Arabia each year.

"The facts under investigation in the present proceedings originate from possible illegalities with criminal implications in contracting or agreements," Rodrigo wrote.

Piqué did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The court has been investigating since June 2022 whether Rubiales committed a crime of improper management when the RFEF agreed with Piqué's Kosmos firm to move the tournament.

In March,  police searched the RFEF's headquarters and an apartment belonging to Rubiales and arrested seven people in a corruption probe over the multimillion-euro deal.

Rubiales, who has denied any wrongdoing, was told he was a suspect in the probe by police in April after returning from spending two months in the Dominican Republic on what he described as a business trip.

Piqué, who played for Barcelona in Super Cup matches in Saudi Arabia, was originally awarded an annual payment of $4 million ($4.33 million) over six years. This was later extended by four years.

Pedro Rocha, who at the time was head of the RFEF's economic department, failed to call a meeting of the economic commission as he should have done to analyse the four-year extension of the deal.

Rocha was elected president of the RFEF last month despite being put under investigation after testifying as a witness in court and saying he had no knowledge of or responsibility for any of the alleged crimes being investigated in the case.

https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/gerard-piqu-investigation-saudi-super-cup-deal/story?id=110688282
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #106 on: May 31, 2024, 02:17:02 pm »
I get the impression every time one of these wealthy states wants to bring a tournament to their country, their main instinct is to work through bribes, politics and backdoors.
If football doesnt govern and regulate itself properly, then we get the current version: Corruption, bribes, sportswashing - all seemingly top down from the states and the various football authorities. 
When this is happening at the top levels of FIFA, UEFA and National Leagues, the game doesnt stand a chance.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #107 on: June 5, 2024, 01:04:07 pm »
Well if Qatar can get away with it why can't KSA?

Quote
Saudi Arabia accused of using forced labour ahead of Fifa World Cup decision
Unions claim of epidemic of migrant worker abuses could force Fifa to reject state as 2034 host if it fails to meet rights obligations

Saudi Arabia, the likely host of the 2034 World Cup, is facing allegations of widespread use of forced labour among its vast migrant workforce, in a complaint filed at the UNs International Labour Organization.

The complaint to the ILO alleges that migrant workers in Saudi Arabia are subject to a raft of labour rights violations including failing to pay wages, passport confiscation, illegal recruitment fees, debt bondage and preventing workers freely changing jobs.

The violations amount to an epidemic of abuses, according to the trade union that made the complaint, the Building and Wood Workers International (BWI).

It said they were evidence of forced labour, a modern form of slavery, which would put Saudi Arabia in breach of its obligations under the UNs forced labour conventions.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/article/2024/jun/05/saudi-arabia-trade-union-forced-labour-migrants-complaint-ilo-fifa-2034-world-cup
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,039
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 06:05:57 pm »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 06:28:16 pm »
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis
« Reply #110 on: Today at 03:41:14 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 