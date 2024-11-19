Danny and Oti bringing to light the conversation of anxiety, depression and suicide whilst getting emotional and telling others to talk if they feel that way was lovely to see. It's not been that long since I went through similar along with health issues etc too so it was great to see it discussed on mainstream tv and see people be real about it. ❤️



Now I've read that, I do remember her. Especially the incident with Fred.



Not seen that yet but after the Barry conversation about his daughter too its good that people are able to talk more openly about these things. So much better for having a group that seem a decent bunch rather than the last couple of years where they chased the ratings by getting in the likes of Frottage and Hancock.Those conversation bits used to be filler between the bigger events but can be the best bits.Vaguely remember someone accusing Fred of something but still dont recall the name at all or have the foggiest who she is or what she looks like or what made her a celebrity.