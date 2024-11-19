« previous next »
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
^
Apparently, Nella Rose was on the show last year. I actually just had to Google her to find that out, even though I watched it last year. I have no recollection of her though.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 18, 2024, 09:28:24 pm
Would I fuck go anywhere near those spiders ;D

Dont watch this video of the tarantula smuggler then.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/cde7x4wkwnpo
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
They all seem really, really nice.  GK Barry would be a good pint, I think

I lost my nephew to Leukaemia, and that was a difficult watch last night

I wonder why Colleen has decided to go in, do they need money?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Who the fuck is Nella Rose? :D

My wife and daughter watch this a day behind to skip the ads and I didnt really see any of it so far bar about the opening 10 minutes. Has she been added in?

Apparently, Nella Rose was on the show last year. I actually just had to Google her to find that out, even though I watched it last year. I have no recollection of her though.

See. I think market yourself as a social media icon and Coronation Street expert and there's potentially a spot next year.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: GreekScouser on November 19, 2024, 10:19:27 am
See. I think market yourself as a social media icon and Coronation Street expert and there's potentially a spot next year.
I dont watch it but Corrie Nick will get my vote

Ill also be voting for him to eat Rhinoceros cocks in the tasks
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 19, 2024, 10:26:01 am
I dont watch it but Corrie Nick will get my vote

Ill also be voting for him to eat Rhinoceros cocks in the tasks

Yeah if you're gonna do something anyway, might as well get paid
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 19, 2024, 08:56:50 am
^
Apparently, Nella Rose was on the show last year. I actually just had to Google her to find that out, even though I watched it last year. I have no recollection of her though.

Missus watched, I refused due to the Nazi but wasn't she an absolute fucking horrible twat? I remember there was someone (besides Frottage) that my missus absolutely hated
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2024, 04:50:15 pm
Missus watched, I refused due to the Nazi but wasn't she an absolute fucking horrible twat? I remember there was someone (besides Frottage) that my missus absolutely hated

Yeah, I think she had a go at Frottage from memory but apart from that I didn't take to her at all.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2024, 04:50:15 pm
Missus watched, I refused due to the Nazi but wasn't she an absolute fucking horrible twat? I remember there was someone (besides Frottage) that my missus absolutely hated
I'm still really struggling to remember her. I didn't recognize her name when it came up today. This may be more due to my age/memory than anything else. 🙃
If I trawled back through my posts I've probably commented loads on her if she was that bad, but I have no recollection of it now.  :rollseyes
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 19, 2024, 06:37:31 pm
I'm still really struggling to remember her. I didn't recognize her name when it came up today. This may be more due to my age/memory than anything else. 🙃
If I trawled back through my posts I've probably commented loads on her if she was that bad, but I have no recollection of it now.  :rollseyes

I knew she was a twat, found this, I remember my missus going mad about it

Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on November 22, 2023, 02:41:04 pm
Allegedly.....

You-Tube lady "Nella" (26) has thrown a huge hissy-fit because Fred (51) casually stated that he was old enough to be her dad as they discussed eye surgery, contact lenses etc.

She's basically sent him to Coventry and is refusing to eat anything he cooks.

A totally bewildered Fred has tried to sincerely apologise for any offence he may have caused, but You-Tube lady has called him a "Weirdo" and wants nothing to do with him.

Apparently, You-Tube lady's parents are deceased, and for some reason.....somebody saying "I could be your dad" as a kind of casual remark to highlight an age-difference in the context of "eye-health".....has been deemed as a toxic attack on You-Tube lady and she's gone "thermonuclear" on Fred for attacking and disrespecting her etc...

Out in the real world, the chattering masses are not best pleased with You-Tube lady, and the early rumblings are that they'll be gunning to vote her out at the soonest opportunity.

Mr Frottage hasn't really been enjoying the limelight of hate because of this blow-up and seems to have taken a backseat (for now) amongst the chattering masses who currently have a much more important fish to fry in the form of You-Tube lady and her behaviour.....which is deemed to have been very unjust and uncalled-for.

I say all this "allegedly" because I myself, obviously wouldn't watch ANY programme which gave platform to Grace Dent, for culinary reason's I'm inclined to keep private....(suffice to say it involves bread pudding)

There are many things going on in the world at present, but it can be annoying how some people just don't see the importance of why a group of fame-mongers chewing on kangaroo bollocks.....HAS to take precedence.

 ;)




Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: rob1966 on November 20, 2024, 09:58:13 pm
I knew she was a twat, found this, I remember my missus going mad about it
Now I've read that, I do remember her. Especially the incident with Fred.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Danny and Oti bringing to light the conversation of anxiety, depression and suicide whilst getting emotional and telling others to talk if they feel that way was lovely to see. It's not been that long since I went through similar along with health issues etc too so it was great to see it discussed on mainstream tv and see people be real about it. ❤️
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: jonkrux on November 21, 2024, 03:48:02 am
Danny and Oti bringing to light the conversation of anxiety, depression and suicide whilst getting emotional and telling others to talk if they feel that way was lovely to see. It's not been that long since I went through similar along with health issues etc too so it was great to see it discussed on mainstream tv and see people be real about it. ❤️

Not seen that yet but after the Barry conversation about his daughter too its good that people are able to talk more openly about these things. So much better for having a group that seem a decent bunch rather than the last couple of years where they chased the ratings by getting in the likes of Frottage and Hancock.

Those conversation bits used to be filler between the bigger events but can be the best bits.

Quote from: Son of Spion on November 21, 2024, 12:03:11 am
Now I've read that, I do remember her. Especially the incident with Fred.

Vaguely remember someone accusing Fred of something but still dont recall the name at all or have the foggiest who she is or what she looks like or what made her a celebrity.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
God that Dean is a wimpering simpleton.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: andyrol on November 21, 2024, 11:12:32 am
God that Dean is a wimpering simpleton.
being surprised thats he been chosen for another task, as though he's never watched the programme before and knowing the general British voting public are, essentially, dicks
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Seem like a good group this year. Nice to be able to watch it again now that it's facist free for the first time in 3 years.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: andyrol on November 21, 2024, 11:12:32 am
God that Dean is a wimpering simpleton.

Seems like a nice lad and a good, dry sense of humour. But amazing that he's pulling shocked faces at getting the trials :D
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Jane starting to show her real self.

Cant making my mind up if Dean is deliberately putting on an act or he is genuinely scared of the trials. I think its a bit of both. When he put his hand on Alan was a disgrace and hopefully he was pulled up on that by producers.

Its a good group but not enough of them are getting anywhere near enough air time. Danny, the Rev, Barry etc probably have all good stories to tell but its too much Dean so far.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Jane clearly realised she'd gone too far and tried to backtrack and pretend she was joking. Then started moaning again out of earshot of Danny and Barry.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Please, once the voting starts, get rid of the awful Dean. He's like nails scraping down a blackboard.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
The Fright Bus was excellent.

Also who knew Maura & Richard would be so good together.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 25, 2024, 12:48:41 am
Please, once the voting starts, get rid of the awful Dean. He's like nails scraping down a blackboard.

Not caught up with last nights yet but bloody sick of him in the trials. Feel like he's had about 50% of the screen time so far.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 10:35:43 am
Not caught up with last nights yet but bloody sick of him in the trials. Feel like he's had about 50% of the screen time so far.

Scream like fuck and the public will vote for you - is he a pussy or clever?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:44:34 am
Scream like fuck and the public will vote for you - is he a pussy or clever?

He's definitely playing up to the cameras a bit. People don't do prolonged shrieks and shouts of "No" when they're in genuine fear, that's like how a bad actor would do it.
