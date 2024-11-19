Would I fuck go anywhere near those spiders
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Who the fuck is Nella Rose? My wife and daughter watch this a day behind to skip the ads and I didnt really see any of it so far bar about the opening 10 minutes. Has she been added in?
^Apparently, Nella Rose was on the show last year. I actually just had to Google her to find that out, even though I watched it last year. I have no recollection of her though.
See. I think market yourself as a social media icon and Coronation Street expert and there's potentially a spot next year.
I dont watch it but Corrie Nick will get my voteIll also be voting for him to eat Rhinoceros cocks in the tasks
^Apparently, Nella Rose was on the show last year. I actually just had to Google her to find that out, even though I watched it last year. I have no recollection of her though.
Missus watched, I refused due to the Nazi but wasn't she an absolute fucking horrible twat? I remember there was someone (besides Frottage) that my missus absolutely hated
I'm still really struggling to remember her. I didn't recognize her name when it came up today. This may be more due to my age/memory than anything else. 🙃If I trawled back through my posts I've probably commented loads on her if she was that bad, but I have no recollection of it now.
Allegedly.....You-Tube lady "Nella" (26) has thrown a huge hissy-fit because Fred (51) casually stated that he was old enough to be her dad as they discussed eye surgery, contact lenses etc.She's basically sent him to Coventry and is refusing to eat anything he cooks.A totally bewildered Fred has tried to sincerely apologise for any offence he may have caused, but You-Tube lady has called him a "Weirdo" and wants nothing to do with him.Apparently, You-Tube lady's parents are deceased, and for some reason.....somebody saying "I could be your dad" as a kind of casual remark to highlight an age-difference in the context of "eye-health".....has been deemed as a toxic attack on You-Tube lady and she's gone "thermonuclear" on Fred for attacking and disrespecting her etc...Out in the real world, the chattering masses are not best pleased with You-Tube lady, and the early rumblings are that they'll be gunning to vote her out at the soonest opportunity.Mr Frottage hasn't really been enjoying the limelight of hate because of this blow-up and seems to have taken a backseat (for now) amongst the chattering masses who currently have a much more important fish to fry in the form of You-Tube lady and her behaviour.....which is deemed to have been very unjust and uncalled-for.I say all this "allegedly" because I myself, obviously wouldn't watch ANY programme which gave platform to Grace Dent, for culinary reason's I'm inclined to keep private....(suffice to say it involves bread pudding)There are many things going on in the world at present, but it can be annoying how some people just don't see the importance of why a group of fame-mongers chewing on kangaroo bollocks.....HAS to take precedence.
I knew she was a twat, found this, I remember my missus going mad about it
Danny and Oti bringing to light the conversation of anxiety, depression and suicide whilst getting emotional and telling others to talk if they feel that way was lovely to see. It's not been that long since I went through similar along with health issues etc too so it was great to see it discussed on mainstream tv and see people be real about it. ❤️
Now I've read that, I do remember her. Especially the incident with Fred.
Crosby Nick never fails.
God that Dean is a wimpering simpleton.
Please, once the voting starts, get rid of the awful Dean. He's like nails scraping down a blackboard.
Not caught up with last nights yet but bloody sick of him in the trials. Feel like he's had about 50% of the screen time so far.
Scream like fuck and the public will vote for you - is he a pussy or clever?
Page created in 0.07 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]