« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here  (Read 18483 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,610
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #280 on: November 19, 2024, 08:56:50 am »
^
Apparently, Nella Rose was on the show last year. I actually just had to Google her to find that out, even though I watched it last year. I have no recollection of her though.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,382
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #281 on: November 19, 2024, 09:05:23 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 18, 2024, 09:28:24 pm
Would I fuck go anywhere near those spiders ;D

Dont watch this video of the tarantula smuggler then.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/cde7x4wkwnpo
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #282 on: November 19, 2024, 10:08:03 am »
They all seem really, really nice.  GK Barry would be a good pint, I think

I lost my nephew to Leukaemia, and that was a difficult watch last night

I wonder why Colleen has decided to go in, do they need money?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #283 on: November 19, 2024, 10:19:27 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 19, 2024, 08:48:04 am
Who the fuck is Nella Rose? :D

My wife and daughter watch this a day behind to skip the ads and I didnt really see any of it so far bar about the opening 10 minutes. Has she been added in?

Quote from: Son of Spion on November 19, 2024, 08:56:50 am
^
Apparently, Nella Rose was on the show last year. I actually just had to Google her to find that out, even though I watched it last year. I have no recollection of her though.

See. I think market yourself as a social media icon and Coronation Street expert and there's potentially a spot next year.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,387
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #284 on: November 19, 2024, 10:26:01 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on November 19, 2024, 10:19:27 am
See. I think market yourself as a social media icon and Coronation Street expert and there's potentially a spot next year.
I dont watch it but Corrie Nick will get my vote

Ill also be voting for him to eat Rhinoceros cocks in the tasks
Logged

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #285 on: November 19, 2024, 10:32:37 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 19, 2024, 10:26:01 am
I dont watch it but Corrie Nick will get my vote

Ill also be voting for him to eat Rhinoceros cocks in the tasks

Yeah if you're gonna do something anyway, might as well get paid
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,229
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #286 on: November 19, 2024, 04:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 19, 2024, 08:56:50 am
^
Apparently, Nella Rose was on the show last year. I actually just had to Google her to find that out, even though I watched it last year. I have no recollection of her though.

Missus watched, I refused due to the Nazi but wasn't she an absolute fucking horrible twat? I remember there was someone (besides Frottage) that my missus absolutely hated
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #287 on: November 19, 2024, 04:51:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2024, 04:50:15 pm
Missus watched, I refused due to the Nazi but wasn't she an absolute fucking horrible twat? I remember there was someone (besides Frottage) that my missus absolutely hated

Yeah, I think she had a go at Frottage from memory but apart from that I didn't take to her at all.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,610
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #288 on: November 19, 2024, 06:37:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2024, 04:50:15 pm
Missus watched, I refused due to the Nazi but wasn't she an absolute fucking horrible twat? I remember there was someone (besides Frottage) that my missus absolutely hated
I'm still really struggling to remember her. I didn't recognize her name when it came up today. This may be more due to my age/memory than anything else. 🙃
If I trawled back through my posts I've probably commented loads on her if she was that bad, but I have no recollection of it now.  :rollseyes
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,229
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 19, 2024, 06:37:31 pm
I'm still really struggling to remember her. I didn't recognize her name when it came up today. This may be more due to my age/memory than anything else. 🙃
If I trawled back through my posts I've probably commented loads on her if she was that bad, but I have no recollection of it now.  :rollseyes

I knew she was a twat, found this, I remember my missus going mad about it

Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on November 22, 2023, 02:41:04 pm
Allegedly.....

You-Tube lady "Nella" (26) has thrown a huge hissy-fit because Fred (51) casually stated that he was old enough to be her dad as they discussed eye surgery, contact lenses etc.

She's basically sent him to Coventry and is refusing to eat anything he cooks.

A totally bewildered Fred has tried to sincerely apologise for any offence he may have caused, but You-Tube lady has called him a "Weirdo" and wants nothing to do with him.

Apparently, You-Tube lady's parents are deceased, and for some reason.....somebody saying "I could be your dad" as a kind of casual remark to highlight an age-difference in the context of "eye-health".....has been deemed as a toxic attack on You-Tube lady and she's gone "thermonuclear" on Fred for attacking and disrespecting her etc...

Out in the real world, the chattering masses are not best pleased with You-Tube lady, and the early rumblings are that they'll be gunning to vote her out at the soonest opportunity.

Mr Frottage hasn't really been enjoying the limelight of hate because of this blow-up and seems to have taken a backseat (for now) amongst the chattering masses who currently have a much more important fish to fry in the form of You-Tube lady and her behaviour.....which is deemed to have been very unjust and uncalled-for.

I say all this "allegedly" because I myself, obviously wouldn't watch ANY programme which gave platform to Grace Dent, for culinary reason's I'm inclined to keep private....(suffice to say it involves bread pudding)

There are many things going on in the world at present, but it can be annoying how some people just don't see the importance of why a group of fame-mongers chewing on kangaroo bollocks.....HAS to take precedence.

 ;)




Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,610
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #290 on: Today at 12:03:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm
I knew she was a twat, found this, I remember my missus going mad about it
Now I've read that, I do remember her. Especially the incident with Fred.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 