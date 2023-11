Watched this a few times in the past. Stopped doing so when it began to look a bit like animal cruelty as entertainment. People will say oh itís only rats and snakes etc. But just no need to put that many creatures under that much stress in confined spaces. And no, I donít mean the contestants! Itís just all a bit crassÖand shite.



Now with that twat on it, thereís no way Iíd watch it. Unless someone knocks him out live on air. Iíd watch a recording of that.