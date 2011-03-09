Allegedly.....
You-Tube lady "Nella" (26) has thrown a huge hissy-fit because Fred (51) casually stated that he was old enough to be her dad as they discussed eye surgery, contact lenses etc.
She's basically sent him to Coventry and is refusing to eat anything he cooks.
A totally bewildered Fred has tried to sincerely apologise for any offence he may have caused, but You-Tube lady has called him a "Weirdo" and wants nothing to do with him.
Apparently, You-Tube lady's parents are deceased, and for some reason.....somebody saying "I could be your dad" as a kind of casual remark to highlight an age-difference in the context of "eye-health".....has been deemed as a toxic attack on You-Tube lady and she's gone "thermonuclear" on Fred for attacking and disrespecting her etc...
Out in the real world, the chattering masses are not best pleased with You-Tube lady, and the early rumblings are that they'll be gunning to vote her out at the soonest opportunity.
Mr Frottage hasn't really been enjoying the limelight of hate because of this blow-up and seems to have taken a backseat (for now) amongst the chattering masses who currently have a much more important fish to fry in the form of You-Tube lady and her behaviour.....which is deemed to have been very unjust and uncalled-for.
I say all this "allegedly" because I myself, obviously wouldn't watch ANY programme which gave platform to Grace Dent, for culinary reason's I'm inclined to keep private....(suffice to say it involves bread pudding)
There are many things going on in the world at present, but it can be annoying how some people just don't see the importance of why a group of fame-mongers chewing on kangaroo bollocks.....HAS to take precedence.