Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
I wish I had ever watched it before just so that I could stop watching it now.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
£1.5M the despicable c*nt's getting for this exercise in fun-washing.....one and a half million fuckin pounds
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Anybody watching this with that fascist c*nt on it needs to seriously think about their life choices.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November 20, 2023, 06:15:21 pm
Probably a lot to do with Frottage but also I do wonder when it might run its course. Think throwing the likes of Hancock and Frottage in has been a step too far and it detracts from the rest when that happens.
Yep. They've resorted to scraping the barrel now. Hancock and now the fascist gobshite have been a step too far. Non entities I've never heard of is one thing, but giving such loathesome and unsavoury characters like those two airtime is too much.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Elmo! on November 20, 2023, 06:51:20 pm
I wish I had ever watched it before just so that I could stop watching it now.

Was going to say the same  :D
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 20, 2023, 06:28:50 pm
Im nit watching it. No way that this piece of shit should be given air time on national TV.  A mysognistic, bigoted race bater.


Disgraceful that hes been given the platform.

I refuse to watch it too. Missus still is, cos she can be stupid at times, has a go at me for saying people should boycott the show :butt

People will be sitting their hungry, heating switched off and this c*nt is one one of the big reasons why and is getting paid a fortune so the soft twats can watch him.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: rob1966 on November 20, 2023, 08:06:12 pm
I refuse to watch it too. Missus still is, cos she can be stupid at times, has a go at me for saying people should boycott the show :butt

People will be sitting their hungry, heating switched off and this c*nt is one one of the big reasons why and is getting paid a fortune so the soft twats can watch him.

Read a comment on Reddit today, which was basically "I don't agree with the boycott, people should just make up their own mind on whether to watch it".... which is exactly what someone boycotting is doing.  ;D
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Elmo! on November 20, 2023, 08:19:50 pm
Read a comment on Reddit today, which was basically "I don't agree with the boycott, people should just make up their own mind on whether to watch it".... which is exactly what someone boycotting is doing.  ;D

This nation is getting thicker and thicker ;D
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 20, 2023, 06:19:39 pm

Did see about ten minutes yesterday. Some punter Id never seen in my life saying you probably know me best for my podcast and radio show (nope) or from Made In Chelsea (absolutely nope).

Last night

Jamie Lee Spears, "Im known best for singing and acting."  N0, you're only known as Britney's sister.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 20, 2023, 08:41:14 pm
Last night

Jamie Lee Spears, "Im known best for singing and acting."  N0, you're only known as Britney's sister.

Didn't even know Britney had a sister
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Fred sticking it to Nigel over Brexit, go on lad. Fucking shameful how many of them just got up and walked off, are people really this dissociated with politics and the real world theyre sat in front of one of the people who really pushed us out of the EU and they dont have one question to ask? One thing to say? Should all be sat there grilling the twat around the campfire. Not sure what I expect of celebs though.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
This YouTube woman is literally a female Micah Richards. Stop fucking guffawing at everything woman.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 20, 2023, 09:28:47 pm
This YouTube woman is literally a female Micah Richards. Stop fucking guffawing at everything woman.
she was much better at the eating trial than I thought she would be.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Imagine how good Caicedos ma would have been at the eating trial.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Alan_X on November 20, 2023, 07:01:34 pm
Anybody watching this with that fascist c*nt on it needs to seriously think about their life choices.

Yep.

I've watched bits and pieces of the show in the past. I won't again.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Alan_X on November 20, 2023, 07:01:34 pm
Anybody watching this with that fascist c*nt on it needs to seriously think about their life choices.

Why? Its a tv show, I thought he was a fascist c*nt before, still do and will when its done. Get a grip. The worlds shit enough without needing to not watch a reasonably enjoyable tv show because one person is now on it I dont like.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Allegedly.....

You-Tube lady "Nella" (26) has thrown a huge hissy-fit because Fred (51) casually stated that he was old enough to be her dad as they discussed eye surgery, contact lenses etc.

She's basically sent him to Coventry and is refusing to eat anything he cooks.

A totally bewildered Fred has tried to sincerely apologise for any offence he may have caused, but You-Tube lady has called him a "Weirdo" and wants nothing to do with him.

Apparently, You-Tube lady's parents are deceased, and for some reason.....somebody saying "I could be your dad" as a kind of casual remark to highlight an age-difference in the context of "eye-health".....has been deemed as a toxic attack on You-Tube lady and she's gone "thermonuclear" on Fred for attacking and disrespecting her etc...

Out in the real world, the chattering masses are not best pleased with You-Tube lady, and the early rumblings are that they'll be gunning to vote her out at the soonest opportunity.

Mr Frottage hasn't really been enjoying the limelight of hate because of this blow-up and seems to have taken a backseat (for now) amongst the chattering masses who currently have a much more important fish to fry in the form of You-Tube lady and her behaviour.....which is deemed to have been very unjust and uncalled-for.

I say all this "allegedly" because I myself, obviously wouldn't watch ANY programme which gave platform to Grace Dent, for culinary reason's I'm inclined to keep private....(suffice to say it involves bread pudding)

There are many things going on in the world at present, but it can be annoying how some people just don't see the importance of why a group of fame-mongers chewing on kangaroo bollocks.....HAS to take precedence.

 ;)



Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 02:41:04 pm
Allegedly.....

You-Tube lady "Nella" (26) has thrown a huge hissy-fit because Fred (51) casually stated that he was old enough to be her dad as they discussed eye surgery, contact lenses etc.

She's basically sent him to Coventry and is refusing to eat anything he cooks.

A totally bewildered Fred has tried to sincerely apologise for any offence he may have caused, but You-Tube lady has called him a "Weirdo" and wants nothing to do with him.

Apparently, You-Tube lady's parents are deceased, and for some reason.....somebody saying "I could be your dad" as a kind of casual remark to highlight an age-difference in the context of "eye-health".....has been deemed as a toxic attack on You-Tube lady and she's gone "thermonuclear" on Fred for attacking and disrespecting her etc...

Out in the real world, the chattering masses are not best pleased with You-Tube lady, and the early rumblings are that they'll be gunning to vote her out at the soonest opportunity.

Mr Frottage hasn't really been enjoying the limelight of hate because of this blow-up and seems to have taken a backseat (for now) amongst the chattering masses who currently have a much more important fish to fry in the form of You-Tube lady and her behaviour.....which is deemed to have been very unjust and uncalled-for.

I say all this "allegedly" because I myself, obviously wouldn't watch ANY programme which gave platform to Grace Dent, for culinary reason's I'm inclined to keep private....(suffice to say it involves bread pudding)

There are many things going on in the world at present, but it can be annoying how some people just don't see the importance of why a group of fame-mongers chewing on kangaroo bollocks.....HAS to take precedence.

 ;)

and you're up to date   :thumbup :wellin
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: S.Red please on November 21, 2023, 04:42:37 pm
Why? Its a tv show, I thought he was a fascist c*nt before, still do and will when its done. Get a grip. The worlds shit enough without needing to not watch a reasonably enjoyable tv show because one person is now on it I dont like.
That's more or less my take too. The Nazi is a vile scumbag. Nothing will change that. For me, they've scraped the barrel getting him in, and the other scumbag Tory last year. It hasn't reflected well on an otherwise reasonably entertaining programme on drab autumn evenings. Despite that, if it's on, I'll watch it, although tonight I'll give it a miss in favour of Skinwalker Ranch.

It's also good, in a way, that it shows that vile scumbags do not come with red eyes and horns on their heads. They look just like Joe and Josephine Bloggs from down your street. Basically, it reminds us not to go on appearances, but rather actions.

As far as the show up to now is concerned, I'm absolutely hating that awful Nella woman. How long before she plays the race card on someone? I've never heard of her before, but by the end of the first show it was clear to me that she was acting in a way that would get her front and centre with airtime. All the squealing and making out she's terrified of everything guaranteed her being voted to do trials.

The utterly ridiculous taking offence at the decent and likeable Fred last night also seemed like a carefully contrived attempt to grab more attention and airtime. Same with the refusal to eat anything he cooks in the camp. Petty. Stupid. Immature. Looking to be offended by the smallest of things. Look at me, me, me. It's all designed to get her noticed and build her profile.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:57:42 pm
That's more or less my take too. The Nazi is a vile scumbag. Nothing will change that. For me, they've scraped the barrel getting him in, and the other scumbag Tory last year. It hasn't reflected well on an otherwise reasonably entertaining programme on drab autumn evenings. Despite that, if it's on, I'll watch it, although tonight I'll give it a miss in favour of Skinwalker Ranch.

It's also good, in a way, that it shows that vile scumbags do not come with red eyes and horns on their heads. They look just like Joe and Josephine Bloggs from down your street. Basically, it reminds us not to go on appearances, but rather actions.


My issues are

1) This c*nt was the driving force behind fucking this country for decades, he shoudn't be getting paid £100k by one of the main channels to be on telly.

2) Giving this c*nt a platform in the first place allowed him to spread his message that led to us being in the shit up to our necks. You have to be very careful allowing these people airtime. If he could across well on the telly, then you'll get loads of fucking idiots - 7.5 million watch this don't they? - thinking "Oh, he's a really nice man him, he's married to a German and he was lovely to that black woman so he can't be a Nazi racist" then when he spouts more and more of his shite, idiots will start to agree with him.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:57:42 pm

It's also good, in a way, that it shows that vile scumbags do not come with red eyes and horns on their heads. They look just like Joe and Josephine Bloggs from down your street. Basically, it reminds us not to go on appearances, but rather actions.

Ted Bundy used to wear a cast and put himself in situations where he looked vulnerable to allow him to get close to his eventual murder victims don't forget............


The viewing public won't be shown this will they?

Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:57:42 pm
That's more or less my take too. The Nazi is a vile scumbag. Nothing will change that. For me, they've scraped the barrel getting him in, and the other scumbag Tory last year. It hasn't reflected well on an otherwise reasonably entertaining programme on drab autumn evenings. Despite that, if it's on, I'll watch it, although tonight I'll give it a miss in favour of Skinwalker Ranch.

It's also good, in a way, that it shows that vile scumbags do not come with red eyes and horns on their heads. They look just like Joe and Josephine Bloggs from down your street. Basically, it reminds us not to go on appearances, but rather actions.

As far as the show up to now is concerned, I'm absolutely hating that awful Nella woman. How long before she plays the race card on someone? I've never heard of her before, but by the end of the first show it was clear to me that she was acting in a way that would get her front and centre with airtime. All the squealing and making out she's terrified of everything guaranteed her being voted to do trials.

The utterly ridiculous taking offence at the decent and likeable Fred last night also seemed like a carefully contrived attempt to grab more attention and airtime. Same with the refusal to eat anything he cooks in the camp. Petty. Stupid. Immature. Looking to be offended by the smallest of things. Look at me, me, me. It's all designed to get her noticed and build her profile.

She is horrific, and the way she had a go at poor Fred was unbelievable, he had no idea what she was on about and couldn't get a word in. As if what he said was in any way meant how she claimed. People who go on about being "disrespected" like that do my head in.

She might find she's going hungry if she carries on refusing to eat his food as I reckon he'll be head chef for the duration. In fact if I was him I'd insisit on it! ;D AT least if she's hungry she might not have the energy to shriek as much as she currently does anyway.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:19:07 pm
My issues are

1) This c*nt was the driving force behind fucking this country for decades, he shoudn't be getting paid £100k by one of the main channels to be on telly.

2) Giving this c*nt a platform in the first place allowed him to spread his message that led to us being in the shit up to our necks. You have to be very careful allowing these people airtime. If he could across well on the telly, then you'll get loads of fucking idiots - 7.5 million watch this don't they? - thinking "Oh, he's a really nice man him, he's married to a German and he was lovely to that black woman so he can't be a Nazi racist" then when he spouts more and more of his shite, idiots will start to agree with him.

Ted Bundy used to wear a cast and put himself in situations where he looked vulnerable to allow him to get close to his eventual murder victims don't forget............


The viewing public won't be shown this will they?



£100k? Try £1.5 million :o

Fred Siriex pulled him up on that poster the other night and described it to some of the others. Sadly he's been the only one willing to call him out over Brexit so far, loads of them chickened out and walked off.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:22:13 pm
£100k? Try £1.5 million :o

Fred Siriex pulled him up on that poster the other night and described it to some of the others. Sadly he's been the only one willing to call him out over Brexit so far, loads of them chickened out and walked off.

£1.5 million??? Fuck off - they could have just put a steaming shit on a board and give the £1.5 to a homeless charity instead :butt

Shame Boy George wasn't on this years, he'd have knocked the c*nt out
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:24:06 pm
£1.5 million??? Fuck off - they could have just put a steaming shit on a board and give the £1.5 to a homeless charity instead :butt

Shame Boy George wasn't on this years, he'd have knocked the c*nt out

Yeah I said the same to a friend, at least Boy George was willing to face up to Hancock. Although Fred has had a go at Frottage so far, the rest seem a bit wet and wanting to keep out of it.

Reckon ITV might realise they have messed up with this to be honest, they lost 2m viewers the first night and unless they restrict Frottage's screen time that could get worse.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
Yeah I said the same to a friend, at least Boy George was willing to face up to Hancock. Although Fred has had a go at Frottage so far, the rest seem a bit wet and wanting to keep out of it.

Reckon ITV might realise they have messed up with this to be honest, they lost 2m viewers the first night and unless they restrict Frottage's screen time that could get worse.

Got to hope so. I thought they'd sunk as low as they could when they put Hancock on it, they've surpassed themselves with Frottage
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
I don't disagree with your points, Rob. We are on the same page regarding this vile scumbag. Neither he or Hancock should ever have been given the airtime.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:19:36 pm
She is horrific, and the way she had a go at poor Fred was unbelievable, he had no idea what she was on about and couldn't get a word in. As if what he said was in any way meant how she claimed. People who go on about being "disrespected" like that do my head in.

She might find she's going hungry if she carries on refusing to eat his food as I reckon he'll be head chef for the duration. In fact if I was him I'd insisit on it! ;D AT least if she's hungry she might not have the energy to shriek as much as she currently does anyway.
Yep, she's appalling. It's also funny how the types that bang on about being 'disrespected' are often highly disrespectful themselves with a big dash of entitlement thrown in.  ::)
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:36:27 pm
Yep, she's appalling. It's also funny how the types that bang on about being 'disrespected' are often highly disrespectful themselves with a big dash of entitlement thrown in.  ::)

Missus listens to Rock FM in the morning, the DJ's were tearing into her, she sounds like a right fucking idiot. Hope the public vote for her to do everything, feed her bulls cock and kangaroo vag.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Who the fuck watches this absolute shite show whether Fascist Toad Man is in it or not?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm
Who the fuck watches this absolute shite show whether Fascist Toad Man is in it or not?

I'd make this one of the pressing questions you'll need to ask god when you finally get an audience with him.

Or not.....

It depends on how highly it ranks as an existential query, I suppose.

But it's definitely something you could use as an "ice-breaker".....you know....just to get the conversation going.

 :D

