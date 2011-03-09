Why? Its a tv show, I thought he was a fascist c*nt before, still do and will when its done. Get a grip. The worlds shit enough without needing to not watch a reasonably enjoyable tv show because one person is now on it I dont like.



That's more or less my take too. The Nazi is a vile scumbag. Nothing will change that. For me, they've scraped the barrel getting him in, and the other scumbag Tory last year. It hasn't reflected well on an otherwise reasonably entertaining programme on drab autumn evenings. Despite that, if it's on, I'll watch it, although tonight I'll give it a miss in favour of Skinwalker Ranch.It's also good, in a way, that it shows that vile scumbags do not come with red eyes and horns on their heads. They look just like Joe and Josephine Bloggs from down your street. Basically, it reminds us not to go on appearances, but rather actions.As far as the show up to now is concerned, I'm absolutely hating that awful Nella woman. How long before she plays the race card on someone? I've never heard of her before, but by the end of the first show it was clear to me that she was acting in a way that would get her front and centre with airtime. All the squealing and making out she's terrified of everything guaranteed her being voted to do trials.The utterly ridiculous taking offence at the decent and likeable Fred last night also seemed like a carefully contrived attempt to grab more attention and airtime. Same with the refusal to eat anything he cooks in the camp. Petty. Stupid. Immature. Looking to be offended by the smallest of things. Look at me, me, me. It's all designed to get her noticed and build her profile.