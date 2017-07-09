Who Was that bloke who looked a bit like Harry Redknapp?



Every single time he is a pundit on a football game hes as miserable as sin and sits there with a poker face when anyone cracks a joke, his interviews are much the same almost starts a fight with the interviewer and actually has a few times



Ive never once seen him like he was for that three weeks, bizarre



First time Ive watched a reality show in years must say I really enjoyed it. Though sly little pretend nice guys like James are mostly the reason I cant watch