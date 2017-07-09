« previous next »
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #160 on: December 8, 2018, 10:07:20 pm »
Quote from: NGreat on December  7, 2018, 10:55:26 pm
Who the fuck keeps voting for Emily, she's insufferable
I've got a feeling that Origi is the real deal, from a couple of games I watched but mainly his interviews there seems to be something about him.

Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #161 on: December 9, 2018, 11:34:33 am »
Quote from: NGreat on December  7, 2018, 10:55:26 pm
Who the fuck keeps voting for Emily, she's insufferable

Quote from: Andy82lfc on December  7, 2018, 11:10:50 pm
Genuinely intersted at why so many people like Emily. She comes across as a spoilt, loud mouth dickhead. Always making snide remarks whenever she can and constantly playing up for the cameras. That's not even starting on her cringe as fuck gurning faces and noises and thinking she's funny when she's clearly not in the slightest. Complete mystery to me.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #162 on: December 9, 2018, 11:41:04 am »
In her defence!...

She came across pretty normal to me early on. Maybe shes hamming it up a bit now but if she was quiet and reserved shed be getting called a wet lettuce like James. :D

For fairly low profile celebs like her this is probably a big chance to earn some money so shes probably playing it up a bit. This time next year shell be hosting the itv2 spin off with all the other winners who havent really gone on to much more!
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #163 on: December 9, 2018, 12:06:38 pm »
Shame Fleur has gone as she has been consistently lovely all the way through.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #164 on: December 9, 2018, 12:54:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  9, 2018, 12:06:38 pm
Shame Fleur has gone as she has been consistently lovely all the way through.
Agreed, seemed like a really nice girl
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #165 on: December 9, 2018, 04:43:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  9, 2018, 12:06:38 pm
Shame Fleur has gone as she has been consistently lovely all the way through.

OH.....my....God

She...liked...to...put..extra..long..pauses....in..between...each...word
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #166 on: December 9, 2018, 04:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  9, 2018, 04:43:48 pm
OH.....my....God

She...liked...to...put..extra..long..pauses....in..between...each...word

Hard man to please you, Peter.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #167 on: December 9, 2018, 05:08:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  9, 2018, 04:53:36 pm
Hard man to please you, Peter.

One of them situations Nick

After watching these lot for 3 weeks they really do start to grate on you. :)
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #168 on: December 9, 2018, 06:13:05 pm »
Devestated that she has gone!! I really wanted her to be runner up to Harry.

Harry winning is a sure thing, right?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #169 on: December 9, 2018, 09:54:29 pm »
John in third place...surely Harry is winning this?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #170 on: December 9, 2018, 10:35:26 pm »
Yes, Harry is King of the Jungle!
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #171 on: December 9, 2018, 10:43:39 pm »
Quote from: howtheredgriffinstolexmas73 on December  9, 2018, 10:35:26 pm
Yes, Harry is King of the Jungle!

Think thats only the second trophy hes won.

And presumably the jungle will go into finalcial difficulty not long after he leaves?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #172 on: December 9, 2018, 10:46:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  9, 2018, 10:43:39 pm
Think thats only the second trophy hes won.

And presumably the jungle will go into finalcial difficulty not long after he leaves?
;D
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #173 on: December 9, 2018, 11:14:37 pm »
Quote from: howtheredgriffinstolexmas73 on December  9, 2018, 10:46:14 pm
;D
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  9, 2018, 10:43:39 pm
Think thats only the second trophy hes won.

And presumably the jungle will go into finalcial difficulty not long after he leaves?

Apparently all his money's going into an account named after a kangaroo he met over there called Rosie.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #174 on: December 9, 2018, 11:16:28 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on December  9, 2018, 11:14:37 pm
Apparently all his money's going into an account named after a kangaroo he met over there called Rosie.

With a load of used 50s stashed in the pouch.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #175 on: December 10, 2018, 09:14:38 am »
Who Was that bloke who looked a bit like Harry Redknapp?

Every single time he is a pundit on a football game hes as miserable as sin and sits there with a poker face when anyone cracks a joke, his interviews are much the same almost starts a fight with the interviewer and actually has a few times

Ive never once seen him like he was for that three weeks, bizarre

First time Ive watched a reality show in years must say I really enjoyed it. Though sly little pretend nice guys like James are mostly the reason I cant watch
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #176 on: December 10, 2018, 10:18:29 am »
Quote from: pushysnowman on December 10, 2018, 09:14:38 am
First time Ive watched a reality show in years must say I really enjoyed it. Though sly little pretend nice guys like James are mostly the reason I cant watch

He did get quite bitchy towards the end of the show, he really struggled being there with the bigger personalities at the end like Fleur, John and Emily. Think he started to crack a little.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #177 on: December 10, 2018, 11:53:27 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 10, 2018, 10:18:29 am
He did get quite bitchy towards the end of the show, he really struggled being there with the bigger personalities at the end like Fleur, John and Emily. Think he started to crack a little.

Don't blame him, John and particularly Emily would have been too much for me over a few days let alone a few weeks
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #178 on: December 10, 2018, 12:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 10, 2018, 10:18:29 am
He did get quite bitchy towards the end of the show, he really struggled being there with the bigger personalities at the end like Fleur, John and Emily. Think he started to crack a little.

Thought the surprise meeting with his girlfriend a few nights ago was especially cringe-worthy.

"whats happening with Brexit?"

The long winter evenings must just fly by in the McVey household.  The heady days of being a groupie for a 'rock' band must seem like a lifetime ago for that girl. :)
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #179 on: December 10, 2018, 12:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 10, 2018, 12:28:15 pm
Thought the surprise meeting with his girlfriend a few nights ago was especially cringe-worthy.

"whats happening with Brexit?"

The long winter evenings must just fly by in the McVey household.  The heady days of being a groupie for a 'rock' band must seem like a lifetime ago for that girl. :)

We reckoned that must have been code for something.

But maybe he is just a dullard. :D
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #180 on: December 10, 2018, 01:51:24 pm »
The right winner, but to be honest I liked all of the last 4. All seemed like good fun. Harry doesn't need the money or the exposure so I think Emily and Fleur are probably the real winners, can see them getting a show on ITV2 or whatever after this
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #181 on: November 10, 2023, 09:16:18 pm »
Heard that Adolph Hitler II was joining this

I'd watch it if there was a chance he could be cornered and fucked up the arse by an otter while having his head chewed off by a crocodile while having his hands eaten by Minks.

What's the chances of that?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #182 on: November 10, 2023, 09:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 10, 2023, 09:16:18 pm
Heard that Adolph Hitler II was joining this

I'd watch it if there was a chance he could be cornered and fucked up the arse by an otter while having his head chewed off by a crocodile while having his hands eaten by Minks.

What's the chances of that?
Frottage?

Should get Mike Tyson in there with him.
Let the racist c*nt mouth off his bile and we could all witness the consequences of his vile actions at the very capable hands of Iron Mike.

That, I fucking well would watch 100%
Re: I'm A Celebrity
« Reply #183 on: November 10, 2023, 09:21:53 pm »
Hope the manage to sneak a funnel web spider in and it kills the nazi c*nt
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #184 on: November 10, 2023, 09:22:47 pm »
I wont watch.


Im not giving that piece of excrement airtime in my house.

How can you expect Ant and aced laugh and joke about that despicable racist bigot?
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018
« Reply #185 on: November 10, 2023, 09:25:08 pm »
This programme maker has no shame...  :no
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #186 on: November 12, 2023, 12:17:57 pm »
Can't believe ITV think this is appropriate.  Second year running I won't be watching a single second.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #187 on: November 12, 2023, 12:31:59 pm »
People should just not watch it in protest, ITV have lost their moral compass here.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #188 on: November 12, 2023, 12:36:15 pm »
Shocking decision by ITV.

Don't watch it myself but the wife does and she has just said on hearing this not this year. My inner self did a happy dance.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #189 on: November 12, 2023, 09:11:27 pm »
 :wanker
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #190 on: November 12, 2023, 10:32:26 pm »
Makes sense for Ant and Dec to have him in there, both are tory voters aren't they. Don't watch any of it
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #191 on: Today at 10:43:42 pm »
Who's watching? I'm giving it a go until Frottage annoys the fuck out of me. Possibly just tonight then.

Dunno who Sam is but he's dead irritating, as is the YouTube woman.
Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #192 on: Today at 10:49:56 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:43:42 pm
Who's watching? I'm giving it a go until Frottage annoys the fuck out of me. Possibly just tonight then.

Dunno who Sam is but he's dead irritating, as is the YouTube woman.
I'm watching it, Frottage will be annoying but hopefully he'll get taken down a peg or two
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
« Reply #193 on: Today at 10:50:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 12, 2023, 10:32:26 pm
Makes sense for Ant and Dec to have him in there, both are tory voters aren't they. Don't watch any of it
are they?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
