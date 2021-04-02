« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021  (Read 22645 times)

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #400 on: April 2, 2021, 08:34:49 am »
The interesting change to the CL is the proposal for two wildcards based on previous performance.

Wed be all but guaranteed CL football each year, along with other European giants. Shit season? No drama, youre in anyway.

Not quite sure that sits too well. Its a sport at the end of the day still.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #401 on: April 2, 2021, 08:55:22 am »
Quote from: Raid on April  2, 2021, 08:34:49 am
The interesting change to the CL is the proposal for two wildcards based on previous performance.

Wed be all but guaranteed CL football each year, along with other European giants. Shit season? No drama, youre in anyway.

Not quite sure that sits too well. Its a sport at the end of the day still.

Yeah, while it might work to our benefit, I think it's a bad idea and very much against the sporting principles of the game.

Also have to admit I wouldn't want to see it benefit our rivals  ;)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,189
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #402 on: April 2, 2021, 09:22:37 am »
Quote from: Raid on April  2, 2021, 08:34:49 am
The interesting change to the CL is the proposal for two wildcards based on previous performance.

Wed be all but guaranteed CL football each year, along with other European giants. Shit season? No drama, youre in anyway.

Not quite sure that sits too well. Its a sport at the end of the day still.

To be honest, I am in favour of the wildcard concept. As we have seen this season, the bad luck with the injuries can affect any club's season. It would be a travesty if we are not in the CL next season, when we will have a team that will be realistically good enough to win the competition ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #403 on: April 2, 2021, 04:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Raid on April  2, 2021, 08:34:49 am
The interesting change to the CL is the proposal for two wildcards based on previous performance.

Wed be all but guaranteed CL football each year, along with other European giants. Shit season? No drama, youre in anyway.

Not quite sure that sits too well. Its a sport at the end of the day still.

You still have to qualify for Europe, either the League or Conference, which means 7th place for the PL.  Granted that should be a given but as we're seeing now you never know.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #404 on: April 2, 2021, 04:46:42 pm »
I remember that season Leicester were in the CL in 16-17, the English contingent was Arsenal, Leicester, City and Spurs and the tv figures dropped to the lowest for the CL.

Us and United should always be in this competition no matter if we don't qualify through the League starting in 2024.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,731
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #405 on: April 3, 2021, 12:41:26 am »
The champions league is all about money, let's face it most teams want to qualify for it because of that reason. Nobody is interested in the Europa, the FA cup or the LC because the reward is so thin and doing well in the PL well, let's face it, once the title is decided it is all about top 4 and relegation (ie the money)


Do you watch Brighton v Burnley? Probably not, it's the elite English league but does not pull in viewers, do you watch Krasnovar v Rennes?, again, probably not although it's the elite european competition group stage. A lot of people won't watch those games and, aside from watching your own club (Real Madrid have 36.5m twitter followers, Krasnovar 225k) you may be pulled in by games like PSG v Barca at the most. If no one watches then the advertising revenue goes down. If the revenue goes down, the whole thing collapses.

It has nothing to do with football these days, football chose to dine at the devil's table, the devil does not work with ethics and principles.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
  • Seis Veces
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #406 on: April 5, 2021, 12:03:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April  2, 2021, 04:46:42 pm
I remember that season Leicester were in the CL in 16-17, the English contingent was Arsenal, Leicester, City and Spurs and the tv figures dropped to the lowest for the CL.

Us and United should always be in this competition no matter if we don't qualify through the League starting in 2024.

I couldn't disagree with this more. Nobody should be just in it based on past successes or how much money they can make. It renders the sport fucking pointless.

There is a lot of things wrong with the current format, even though I am in favour of keeping it. Leagues like the German/Italian ones shouldn't get 4 automatic spots while champions in Holland/Scotland etc have to go through multiple qualifiers. The idea of France getting 4 certain places in it is even funnier when you consider how bad their teams are in Europe. There's a few more things that don't sit right with me but nothing about the new look idea from 2024 is good, it fucking stinks really. Ultimately, I echo that point from wenlock on the previous page, it isn't really about winning anymore, it's enough to just be there.

Ah well, whatever makes the CEO's happy at Juve, Bayern etc. They'll just be allowed to go through with it without opposition and continue to shit on the game.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,368
  • BoRac
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #407 on: April 5, 2021, 03:28:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April  5, 2021, 12:03:24 pm
I couldn't disagree with this more. Nobody should be just in it based on past successes or how much money they can make. It renders the sport fucking pointless.

There is a lot of things wrong with the current format, even though I am in favour of keeping it. Leagues like the German/Italian ones shouldn't get 4 automatic spots while champions in Holland/Scotland etc have to go through multiple qualifiers. The idea of France getting 4 certain places in it is even funnier when you consider how bad their teams are in Europe. There's a few more things that don't sit right with me but nothing about the new look idea from 2024 is good, it fucking stinks really. Ultimately, I echo that point from wenlock on the previous page, it isn't really about winning anymore, it's enough to just be there.

Ah well, whatever makes the CEO's happy at Juve, Bayern etc. They'll just be allowed to go through with it without opposition and continue to shit on the game.

Completely agree. This sounds wrong on just about every level.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GY5RcSf0scU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GY5RcSf0scU</a>

I honestly hope this backfires, and Shakhtar and Salzburg get the two wildcards when they miss out on their domestic titles.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #408 on: Today at 04:29:14 pm »

https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1383803049647345668

^ 'UEFA, the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have today released a statement.'

Read it in full here:-

www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/0268-12121411400e-7897186e699a-1000--statement-by-uefa-the-english-football-association-the-premier- '



Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:38:04 pm »

David Conn his the nail on the head with his take on the above announcement - especially re the Premier League's part...

'Valid as the criticism is of the cynical, self-interested Superleague breakaway, its jarring coming from the Premier League, whose clubs did exactly that to the Football League in 1992, starting the money grab.'

^ https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1383805428706856969
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,611
  • Justice.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #410 on: Today at 04:46:27 pm »
David Conn has his head screwed on the right way about a lot of things.

Not keen on this at all. Against that, clubs, the national leagues, UEFA, and governments have all been very happy to look the other way to the binfire they've turned football into when it's been convenient. So I'll read the proposals with a little less prejudice than I perhaps should.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #411 on: Today at 04:53:54 pm »
For the premier league to make a statement against the proposed super league is hypocrisy of the highest order.  Im undecided on it. I do believe that clubs such as us and Utd should get the lions share of the PL tv money ,as lets face it, without us and Utd the PL wouldnt be half as popular around the world.  I wouldnt like it to be at the expense of us playing in the English league tho.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:59:38 pm »

'European Super League plans set to be announced - six English teams involved, Sky News understands':-

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12279493/european-super-league-plans-set-to-be-announced-six-english-teams-involved-sky-news-understands

'Six English teams are expected to be part of plans for a breakaway European Super League, with an announcement due on Sunday night, Sky News understands.

Among the English clubs involved are Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.'


^ Not the most reliable of sources - but does state there'll be an announcement due tonight... (hopefully not whilst Line Of Duty is on - mother of god...)
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,961
  • Indefatigability
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #413 on: Today at 05:05:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April  2, 2021, 04:46:42 pm
I remember that season Leicester were in the CL in 16-17, the English contingent was Arsenal, Leicester, City and Spurs and the tv figures dropped to the lowest for the CL.

Us and United should always be in this competition no matter if we don't qualify through the League starting in 2024.
Interesting about 16-17 season but dont think teams should have a guarantee just because of viewers.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,533
  • Red since '64
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #414 on: Today at 05:07:48 pm »
The critics of this announcement are right that its essentially about greed (though its also about the relationship with the governing bodies too).

But FIFA, Uefa, the Premier League, the players, the agents and of course most (but not all) of the owners are guilty of greed too. Neymar to PSG was purely about money, and started a trend.

American owners are interested in success, but lets not kid ourselves theyre sentimental about the clubs or the supporters - theres plenty of recent evidence to the contrary.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:09:43 pm by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #415 on: Today at 05:09:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:59:38 pm
'European Super League plans set to be announced - six English teams involved, Sky News understands':-

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12279493/european-super-league-plans-set-to-be-announced-six-english-teams-involved-sky-news-understands

'Six English teams are expected to be part of plans for a breakaway European Super League, with an announcement due on Sunday night, Sky News understands.

Among the English clubs involved are Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.'


^ Not the most reliable of sources - but does state there'll be an announcement due tonight... (hopefully not whilst Line Of Duty is on - mother of god...)

Sky news just reported a joint statement has been released by governing bodies that clubs participating will be banned from playing in any other competitions.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,385
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #416 on: Today at 05:10:50 pm »
Maybe worth sticking to one thread about this?  theres the one in the Liverpool forum thats getting more replies and interaction. Be worth sticking the links form here in that maybe?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,520
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #417 on: Today at 05:38:01 pm »
The two clubs who didnt support this?

PSG, their chairman is of course on the UEFA executive board and his country awarded the World Cup


And Bayern? Their chairman is Hoeness, a man who has spent some time in prison for tax evasion
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,215
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #418 on: Today at 05:44:32 pm »
Saw this in the other thread ...

"Umm let me see, would I rather watch top level football every week or have to endure the likes of small clubs like Everton and West Ham kick lumps out of our lads with zero consequences every other week?
Yeah tough one that."

To which I'll say ... Sergio Ramos says hi.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,752
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #419 on: Today at 05:45:43 pm »
Shame the other thread got locked, not immediately decrying it as evil, I was quite interested in reading various opinions about it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 