Hope the ESL happens, sick of the PL, park the bus teams, PGMOL, VAR
And clubs piggybacking financially off our club size getting tv revenues that dwarf bigger clubs in other Leagues.
Then we are basically printing money with our own individual tv rights with our estimated 700 million supporters Worldwide,
Peter Moore was CEO for that exact reason, connecting our club better with our supporters on social media worldwide and using his know how on mass connectivity on a media platform.
Keep sabre rattling Messrs Henry, Laporta, Perez.