Ajax would probably still dominate but the hope would be that there are 3 other CL spots still up for grabs. Maybe Brugge and PSV dominate two of those spots. But then again the other teams only need to be better than 1 of 4 teams, not 1 out of 2 teams. And yes this could screw the smaller teams in these leagues and they may go out of business. There is no ideal solution here aside from the utopia where somehow every team in Europe gets exactly the same money. Aside from that there will be winners and losers. That's just how it works. But if the plan is to make the CL more competitive without it just being a closed system of the best 20 teams then I'm all ears on how else to do it.