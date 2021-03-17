Yeah when I say a bit boring, I just mean I'm interested in seeing something different. There's no reason every football tournament should have the same format, although I appreciate people's concerns around the money grabbing aspects.
My main concern is the format itself. A team could finish 25th having played PSG, Bayern, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, etc., while another team could make it through in 24th having played Red Star Belgrade, Steaua, Basel, Club Brugge, Salzburg, etc.
The Swiss system is designed to quickly produce a winner without everyone having to play everyone. It's not designed to determine mid-table standings, either accurately or fairly.