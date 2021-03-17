« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021  (Read 19454 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #360 on: March 17, 2021, 08:55:28 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 17, 2021, 03:06:53 am
No, the top teams who get invited to the regional competitions would benefit. However, it would destroy the integrity of pretty much every Country's National League.

It is similar to your idea of inviting Red Star to a future Champions League. You want to give them CL money so they can compete but that destroys competition within Serbia. How could Partizan with a League one budget compete with Red Star with a CL budget. 

Not to mention the teams outside of Belgrade with a fraction of their budget.

Al, once again you are wrong. We did have the Yugoslavian league at the time, with strong teams from Belgrade, Zagreb, Split, Sarajevo, Skopje and other bigger cities. If you include clubs from Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and other Balkan countries in the regional league, you will have an even stronger league and a 60 million consumers market. It will benefit all of the teams in the competition, not just Red Star Belgrade ...
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #361 on: March 17, 2021, 12:00:33 pm »
Looks like a joint Dutch Belgian League is even closer to happening.

Belgian teams have voted in favour of it.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,649
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #362 on: March 17, 2021, 12:26:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 17, 2021, 12:00:33 pm
Looks like a joint Dutch Belgian League is even closer to happening.

Belgian teams have voted in favour of it.

Not sure it would benefit the big Belgian teams. Ajax would probably still dominate. The likes of Club Brugge and Genk have been in the CL group stages in recent years by winning the Belgian league.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #363 on: March 17, 2021, 02:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 17, 2021, 12:26:51 pm
Not sure it would benefit the big Belgian teams. Ajax would probably still dominate. The likes of Club Brugge and Genk have been in the CL group stages in recent years by winning the Belgian league.

Of course it would benefit them. The combined population of Belgium and Holland is almost 30 million. Their clubs have great tradition and modern infrastructure. The Benelux league will be close to the level of the French league, and the clubs will attract additional investment ...
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #364 on: March 17, 2021, 02:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 17, 2021, 12:26:51 pm
Not sure it would benefit the big Belgian teams. Ajax would probably still dominate. The likes of Club Brugge and Genk have been in the CL group stages in recent years by winning the Belgian league.

It's hard to say. In recent years Club Brugge has been a very tough opponent for many CL teams. I think top Belgian teams will definitely be challenging.

Plus the number of high-quality young talents coming out of Belgium in recent years will give them some edge too. It also gives them a stage to showcase these players against higher calibre opposition and maybe sell them on for more money.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #365 on: March 17, 2021, 07:33:14 pm »
Ajax would probably still dominate but the hope would be that there are 3 other CL spots still up for grabs.  Maybe Brugge and PSV dominate two of those spots.  But then again the other teams only need to be better than 1 of 4 teams, not 1 out of 2 teams.  And yes this could screw the smaller teams in these leagues and they may go out of business.  There is no ideal solution here aside from the utopia where somehow every team in Europe gets exactly the same money.  Aside from that there will be winners and losers.  That's just how it works.  But if the plan is to make the CL more competitive without it just being a closed system of the best 20 teams then I'm all ears on how else to do it.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,646
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #366 on: March 22, 2021, 11:34:46 pm »
I was against a super league before but at this stage I would almost welcome it if we get to turn our backs on the corrupt Premier League.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 05:21:36 pm »
The NYT does a pretty good job of illustrating the changes that are expected to be approved on Wednesday.  It mentioned there are still carve outs for legacy teams?  Thought that wasn't going to stay in.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/03/29/sports/soccer/champions-league-new-format.html
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:21:36 pm
The NYT does a pretty good job of illustrating the changes that are expected to be approved on Wednesday.  It mentioned there are still carve outs for legacy teams?  Thought that wasn't going to stay in.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/03/29/sports/soccer/champions-league-new-format.html

I see they've taken quite a few ideas from the NFL ...
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #369 on: Today at 04:41:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm
I see they've taken quite a few ideas from the NFL ...

That the top 8 get "byes" and there is a playoff?  That's about all I got. 

The one thing that was clarified today is the legacy additions still have to qualify for at least the Europa league so there's no chance of ManU or Inter finishing 10th in their league and still getting in.

Looks like the vote was put off though as certain big teams (rumored to be Barca, Real, ManU and LFC) think they should get more than a 50% say in the commercial deals that UEFA negotiate.  It was left where the ECA would do the majority of the negotiating while UEFA would retain a veto but now that's not even good enough.  Can't see how the ECA survives after this round of negotiations as is as it clearly doesn't work for the small teams anymore.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,500
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #370 on: Today at 06:20:59 pm »
I feel I should be up in arms about this, it's another case of the big boys doing what they want and screw the little guys etc.

But a part of me just thinks everyone is out for themselves anyway (as evidenced last season by numerous clubs when it was halted and discussions about the restart were taking place) and the likes of Crystal Palace (who have been vocal about this) and Burnley (Sean Dyche was last season was saying screw the clubs in trouble in the EFL). So it's kind of like whatever at this point.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • Seis Veces
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #371 on: Today at 06:24:17 pm »
Fuck this 'swiss system.' Hopefully I'll have given it up by the time it's implemented. It's just to appease the big boys who wanted the somehow even shitter super league to happen. Load of shite.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #372 on: Today at 06:43:23 pm »
The Swiss system isn't the big change as it's still groups in all but name.  It's the byes, the playoffs for the other 8 knockout spots and that two of the initial 36 will be the teams with the highest UEFA coefficient that qualified for Europe but not the CL.  I mean it's all kind of "meh" since it's 3 years away regardless.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,288
  • BoRac
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:43:23 pm
The Swiss system isn't the big change as it's still groups in all but name.

What do you mean by this? It's a single group of 36 with each team playing ten games, from what I've read. Top 8 go into the last 16, 9th to 24th go into a playoff.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,118
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:43:27 pm »
Honestly I'm kind of looking forward to the new groups

The whole 4 teams with 1 of them no hopers is a bit boring I think. I'm looking forward to playing more different teams.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,731
  • YNWA
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:50:14 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:43:27 pm
Honestly I'm kind of looking forward to the new groups

The whole 4 teams with 1 of them no hopers is a bit boring I think. I'm looking forward to playing more different teams.

Yeah, I was thinking the same to be honest. It's a few more added games, which isn't great I guess, but other than that I don't mind (with just a few minutes considering it I'll caveat) this one league thing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 