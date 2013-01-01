« previous next »
Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021

PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,979
No, the top teams who get invited to the regional competitions would benefit. However, it would destroy the integrity of pretty much every Country's National League.

It is similar to your idea of inviting Red Star to a future Champions League. You want to give them CL money so they can compete but that destroys competition within Serbia. How could Partizan with a League one budget compete with Red Star with a CL budget. 

Not to mention the teams outside of Belgrade with a fraction of their budget.

Al, once again you are wrong. We did have the Yugoslavian league at the time, with strong teams from Belgrade, Zagreb, Split, Sarajevo, Skopje and other bigger cities. If you include clubs from Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and other Balkan countries in the regional league, you will have an even stronger league and a 60 million consumers market. It will benefit all of the teams in the competition, not just Red Star Belgrade ...
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Looks like a joint Dutch Belgian League is even closer to happening.

Belgian teams have voted in favour of it.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Looks like a joint Dutch Belgian League is even closer to happening.

Belgian teams have voted in favour of it.

Not sure it would benefit the big Belgian teams. Ajax would probably still dominate. The likes of Club Brugge and Genk have been in the CL group stages in recent years by winning the Belgian league.
PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,979
Not sure it would benefit the big Belgian teams. Ajax would probably still dominate. The likes of Club Brugge and Genk have been in the CL group stages in recent years by winning the Belgian league.

Of course it would benefit them. The combined population of Belgium and Holland is almost 30 million. Their clubs have great tradition and modern infrastructure. The Benelux league will be close to the level of the French league, and the clubs will attract additional investment ...
Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Not sure it would benefit the big Belgian teams. Ajax would probably still dominate. The likes of Club Brugge and Genk have been in the CL group stages in recent years by winning the Belgian league.

It's hard to say. In recent years Club Brugge has been a very tough opponent for many CL teams. I think top Belgian teams will definitely be challenging.

Plus the number of high-quality young talents coming out of Belgium in recent years will give them some edge too. It also gives them a stage to showcase these players against higher calibre opposition and maybe sell them on for more money.
