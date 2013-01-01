No, the top teams who get invited to the regional competitions would benefit. However, it would destroy the integrity of pretty much every Country's National League.



It is similar to your idea of inviting Red Star to a future Champions League. You want to give them CL money so they can compete but that destroys competition within Serbia. How could Partizan with a League one budget compete with Red Star with a CL budget.



Not to mention the teams outside of Belgrade with a fraction of their budget.



Al, once again you are wrong. We did have the Yugoslavian league at the time, with strong teams from Belgrade, Zagreb, Split, Sarajevo, Skopje and other bigger cities. If you include clubs from Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and other Balkan countries in the regional league, you will have an even stronger league and a 60 million consumers market. It will benefit all of the teams in the competition, not just Red Star Belgrade ...