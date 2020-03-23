I can see why it's appealing to owners though.



Juventus HAVE to pay Ronaldo 600k a week or whatever nonsensical amount they're paying, otherwise his agent will throw a tantrum and engineer a move to PSG or Man City or whoever because he knows his client will get that kind of money elsewhere.



But if Ronaldo can't move to another Champions League team, he'll have to take 100k a week and shut up. I mean, what's he gonna do? Go play for Madeira for 100 Euros a week?



It's an ingenious roundabout way of introducing a salary cap.



If it ever got beyond the courts, and after the Bosman ruling I doubt the clubs would ever win, but if they somehow did, you'd just end up with players on 12 month contracts and then ridiculous signing on fees, as there was a bidding war each summer. You could try and restrict the signing on fee, but there is nothing to stop Mbappe for example being on 100k a week at PSG and then £15million a year as a director of Losail Race circuit in Qatar, which is owned by the Ministry of Tourism.