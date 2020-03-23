Exactly
I can see why it's appealing to owners though.
Juventus HAVE to pay Ronaldo 600k a week or whatever nonsensical amount they're paying, otherwise his agent will throw a tantrum and engineer a move to PSG or Man City or whoever because he knows his client will get that kind of money elsewhere.
But if Ronaldo can't move to another Champions League team, he'll have to take 100k a week and shut up. I mean, what's he gonna do? Go play for Madeira for 100 Euros a week?
It's an ingenious roundabout way of introducing a salary cap.