Author Topic: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021  (Read 15797 times)

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:50:05 am
Look at how many fans go to games in Romania or Hungary they may have huge stadiums built for the National teams and as host venues for Euro 2020 but those teams simply do not have the revenues to compete. They have the attendences and budgets of League one teams.

The attendances for the CL games in this countries are massive. The last LFC game I watched in person was our game against Red Star in Belgrade. The stadium was full (55,000), even though the tickets for the game for the bad seats were over 100. Add to that the Champions League TV and prize money, and you get competitive clubs with respectable revenues. This is what UEFA wants, not the likes of Everton or Villarreal in the CL ...

https://youtu.be/URlbbXUznPs
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #321 on: Today at 04:22:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:10:44 am
Exactly



I can see why it's appealing to owners though.

Juventus HAVE to pay Ronaldo 600k a week or whatever nonsensical amount they're paying, otherwise his agent will throw a tantrum and engineer a move to PSG or Man City or whoever because he knows his client will get that kind of money elsewhere.

But if Ronaldo can't move to another Champions League team, he'll have to take 100k a week and shut up. I mean, what's he gonna do? Go play for Madeira for 100 Euros a week?

It's an ingenious roundabout way of introducing a salary cap.
Offline rob1966

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #322 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:22:53 pm
I can see why it's appealing to owners though.

Juventus HAVE to pay Ronaldo 600k a week or whatever nonsensical amount they're paying, otherwise his agent will throw a tantrum and engineer a move to PSG or Man City or whoever because he knows his client will get that kind of money elsewhere.

But if Ronaldo can't move to another Champions League team, he'll have to take 100k a week and shut up. I mean, what's he gonna do? Go play for Madeira for 100 Euros a week?

It's an ingenious roundabout way of introducing a salary cap.

If it ever got beyond the courts, and after the Bosman ruling I doubt the clubs would ever win, but if they somehow did, you'd just end up with players on 12 month contracts and then ridiculous signing on fees, as there was a bidding war each summer. You could try and restrict the signing on fee, but there is nothing to stop Mbappe for example being on 100k a week at PSG and then £15million a year as a director of Losail Race circuit in Qatar, which is owned by the Ministry of Tourism.
Online Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #323 on: Today at 06:22:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:41:54 pm
The attendances for the CL games in this countries are massive. The last LFC game I watched in person was our game against Red Star in Belgrade. The stadium was full (55,000), even though the tickets for the game for the bad seats were over 100. Add to that the Champions League TV and prize money, and you get competitive clubs with respectable revenues. This is what UEFA wants, not the likes of Everton or Villarreal in the CL ...

https://youtu.be/URlbbXUznPs

18/19 was the first time Red Star had ever qualified for the group stages of the Champions so it was a massive occasion. Look at this season when they got knocked out in qualifying by a team from Cyprus. You really want a team like that in the CL.

Not to mention the behaviour of their fans.

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:22:20 pm
18/19 was the first time Red Star had ever qualified for the group stages of the Champions so it was a massive occasion. Look at this season when they got knocked out in qualifying by a team from Cyprus. You really want a team like that in the CL.

Not to mention the behaviour of their fans.

Al, I know that you will argue until the hell freezes over, but you know that I am right on this one. Just relax and accept that UEFA have different ideas than you ...
Offline rob1966

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:24:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:58:46 pm
Al, I know that you will argue until the hell freezes over, but you know that I am right on this one. Just relax and accept that UEFA have different ideas than you ...

I well remember Red Star Belgrade, beat us home and away in the 1973 European Cup.

I agree with you, UEFA will want to build their competition and open up new markets, teams like Everton or Wolves have no appeal outside of very localised fan bases. UEFA could follow other sports and weight it so that the likes of Red Star, for a season or two, went into the groups automatically.
Online Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #326 on: Today at 10:30:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:58:46 pm
Al, I know that you will argue until the hell freezes over, but you know that I am right on this one. Just relax and accept that UEFA have different ideas than you ...

It isn't about UEFA though why would the bigger clubs agree rules that would disadvantage them. It is Agnelli and the clubs who are pushing for places based on historical coefficients.
Online Al 666

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #327 on: Today at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:24:46 pm
I well remember Red Star Belgrade, beat us home and away in the 1973 European Cup.

I agree with you, UEFA will want to build their competition and open up new markets, teams like Everton or Wolves have no appeal outside of very localised fan bases. UEFA could follow other sports and weight it so that the likes of Red Star, for a season or two, went into the groups automatically.

It wouldn't be Everton or Wolves though if you look at historical coefficients then it would be one of City, Liverpool, Chelsea, United, Spurs and Arsenal who would get a place. Teams with huge sponsorship deals and global appeal.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #328 on: Today at 10:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:30:52 pm
It isn't about UEFA though why would the bigger clubs agree rules that would disadvantage them. It is Agnelli and the clubs who are pushing for places based on historical coefficients.

The bigger clubs will receive their increased TV and prize money from UEFA, regardless if they are playing Everton or Red Star. In fact, the big clubs will receive more money if the play Red Star, since their market is bigger than Everton's. And you are still missing the meaning of the term "historical success". The "wild card" is for the clubs with previous success in the top European competitions, not for the 5th and 6th placed clubs from the Premier League or La Liga ...
Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:34:41 pm
It wouldn't be Everton or Wolves though if you look at historical coefficients then it would be one of City, Liverpool, Chelsea, United, Spurs and Arsenal who would get a place. Teams with huge sponsorship deals and global appeal.

In what Universe are Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal clubs with "previous success" in the European Cup/Champions League?
Online WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #330 on: Today at 11:18:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:44:28 pm
In what Universe are Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal clubs with "previous success" in the European Cup/Champions League?

Manchester City have as many European trophies as West Ham , ONE

Exactly though not a European cup win between them

Just qualifying for the CL doesnt make you a European trophy powerhouse on paper

Only Liverpool & Manchester United have an exceptional CL record at the present time & Nottingham Forest is an anomaly but an extraordinary anomaly .


