Author Topic: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #280 on: February 21, 2021, 12:00:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 20, 2021, 11:30:50 pm
I don't need to determine anything. You're the one making an accusation and like most conspiracy theories your lacking facts and numbers.

Let's make it simpler for you. What 'controversial' decisions can you think of this season where you thought "WOW! Liverpool were massively LUCKY there..."

I'm not sure I can think of any, but I can think of more than 20 that went against us that appeared to be a load of shite.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #281 on: February 21, 2021, 12:08:46 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on February 21, 2021, 12:00:17 am
Let's make it simpler for you. What 'controversial' decisions can you think of this season where you thought "WOW! Liverpool were massively LUCKY there..."

I'm not sure I can think of any, but I can think of more than 20 that went against us that appeared to be a load of shite.

Name them and run them against all the dodgy decisions made in all other PL games and come back to me with the comparison.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #282 on: February 21, 2021, 12:12:30 am »
Quote from: King.Keita on February 20, 2021, 11:59:24 pm
Rather play PSG and Madrid every week than get fucked over by incompetent English "refs" on a weekly basis

Football as we know it will be dead once that happens, some of you sound like spoiled privileged brats ;D
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #283 on: February 21, 2021, 12:14:22 am »
Mate, how do you not recognise we're respected far more in Europe than over here.  Absolute shit stain clubs think they're on par with us and mock us without any single though of who they support.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #284 on: February 21, 2021, 01:16:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 21, 2021, 12:08:46 am
Name them and run them against all the dodgy decisions made in all other PL games and come back to me with the comparison.
Im sure there are other dodgy decisions in other PL games but I doubt any team would have them all against them.
The question is - why are all the dodgy decisions in our games AGAINST us? As the poster intimated - can you think of any FOR us?
Re: Five English clubs named in 'European Super League' plan for 2021
« Reply #285 on: February 21, 2021, 01:42:51 am »
I love how people who don their tin foil hats and think the league is rigged against us think that it's suddenly going to become completely fair and honest if we join some kind of super league with far wealthier and more influential clubs than ourselves. Particularly ones who have a proven track record of actual cheating in their respective leagues.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #286 on: February 23, 2021, 09:47:34 am »
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #287 on: February 23, 2021, 11:03:04 am »
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:14:32 pm »
Surprise nobody posted this yesterday.  Super League basically dead for now.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/08/andrea-agnelli-champions-league-reforms-premier-league
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:14:32 pm
Surprise nobody posted this yesterday.  Super League basically dead for now.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/08/andrea-agnelli-champions-league-reforms-premier-league

Can see many people being against those proposals, especially top players and agents.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:14:32 pm
Surprise nobody posted this yesterday.  Super League basically dead for now.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/08/andrea-agnelli-champions-league-reforms-premier-league

Unfortunately, it is a step in that direction. Playing 10 group games and 7 knock-out games is basically half a season ...
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm »
Wasnt this whole thing getting misconstrued as teams leaving their actual league

My understanding is its shaking up champions league

Could be wrong
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm »
No, they were two separate proposals.  One where the clubs would go off on their own and this expanded CL that is agreed upon by UEFA and the clubs.  I also don't see how the transfer bans would be legal and seem just a red herring as a way to not share more money which is what the biggest issue in this expanded proposal is.  This should in theory be an improvement on the group stages though where a lot of those games are non-competitive.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm »
He wants rid of FFP, only buying from smaller leagues/ teams, why because his club don't have the financial power anymore, does that mean the Agnelli family bankrolling Juve again?

He knows his club have ruined Italian football this century with their outright dominance and the cheating scandal that also didn't do Serie A any favours, Serie A is a bad product for tv companies, the biggest stars in that League tend to be on the wrong side of 30 and Serie A is so far away from the golden days of the 80's and 90's when all the top players played there, just a league most of the world has no interest in nowadays, hence why the Serie A TV deals are small compared to the PL which pisses him off no end.

All his ideas always tend to be aimed at reducing the financial power of the PL.

Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:51:29 pm »
Saw Wenger on BeIn Sports saying that the whole agenda of the top clubs in Europe is to compete with the dominance of the Premier League. He also said Super League won't happen anytime soon and UEFA will look at their proposals and expand the competition (which they have now done).

They will continue using the Super League as a leverage to make CL the main competition with more games instead of the local leagues. And they can offset the PL money with increased revenue from more CL games.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
No, they were two separate proposals.  One where the clubs would go off on their own and this expanded CL that is agreed upon by UEFA and the clubs.  I also don't see how the transfer bans would be legal and seem just a red herring as a way to not share more money which is what the biggest issue in this expanded proposal is.  This should in theory be an improvement on the group stages though where a lot of those games are non-competitive.

Very simple fir me either way

CL shake up Ill handle

The other one I move on in life from football. Sounds drastic but I promise you I would be done
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:14:32 pm
Surprise nobody posted this yesterday.  Super League basically dead for now.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/08/andrea-agnelli-champions-league-reforms-premier-league

It is just a Super league but under the UEFA umbrella.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #297 on: Today at 12:02:33 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm
Wasnt this whole thing getting misconstrued as trans leaving their actual league

My understanding is its shaking up champions league

Could be wrong

It is a stepping stone. The number of group games will rise from 6 to 10, with further 7 knock-out games including the final. The 4 fixtures will have to be cut from the domestic calendar. UEFA are pushing for the additional 4 spots in the group stages to go to the champions of the smaller leagues that now don't have a guaranteed spot. In the coming years, we will see teams from Brussels, Copenhagen, Athens, Stockholm, Bucharest, Glasgow, Belgrade and the likes more often in the group stages of the CL, increasing the profile and the financial muscle of these clubs ...
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #298 on: Today at 12:13:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:02:33 am
It is a stepping stone. The number of group games will rise from 6 to 10, with further 7 knock-out games including the final. The 4 fixtures will have to be cut from the domestic calendar. UEFA are pushing for the additional 4 spots in the group stages to go to the champions of the smaller leagues that now don't have a guaranteed spot. In the coming years, we will see teams from Brussels, Copenhagen, Athens, Stockholm, Bucharest, Glasgow, Belgrade and the likes more often in the group stages of the CL, increasing the profile and the financial muscle of these clubs ...

Agnelli though and the European Club Association are pushing for the opposite for the extra 4 places to be determined on historical results. Given the driver is increased revenues who do you think the TV companies and sponsors will side with ?
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #299 on: Today at 12:21:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:02:33 am
It is a stepping stone. The number of group games will rise from 6 to 10, with further 7 knock-out games including the final. The 4 fixtures will have to be cut from the domestic calendar. UEFA are pushing for the additional 4 spots in the group stages to go to the champions of the smaller leagues that now don't have a guaranteed spot. In the coming years, we will see teams from Brussels, Copenhagen, Athens, Stockholm, Bucharest, Glasgow, Belgrade and the likes more often in the group stages of the CL, increasing the profile and the financial muscle of these clubs ...

Well, Footballs going to change

Its how business works I guess.

Think about it can you really see us and united going on about winning 50 times to the others 49?

No chance. By the time that amount of time has passed the game as we know it will be completely alien . Not that well see it mind but thats good

It might even be gone completely fir one reason or another
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #300 on: Today at 12:23:08 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:13:41 am
Agnelli though and the European Club Association are pushing for the opposite for the extra 4 places to be determined on historical results. Given the driver is increased revenues who do you think the TV companies and sponsors will side with ?

Well, I am sure that the TV companies and the sponsors are more interested in the Dutch, Belgian, Portuguese, Swedish or Scotish market, than paying big money to small clubs like Man City or Chelsea, that are not even the biggest clubs in their own cities. When they say "historical results", I am sure they are talking about former European competitions winners, and not nouveau riche clubs ...
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #301 on: Today at 12:27:22 am »
The ECA heads were on the Athletic business podcast and said they wanted the extra spots to go to the smaller leagues and not the 5th or 6th placed team in the Big 5.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #302 on: Today at 12:33:30 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:27:22 am
The ECA heads were on the Athletic business podcast and said they wanted the extra spots to go to the smaller leagues and not the 5th or 6th placed team in the Big 5.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/mar/09/champions-league-andrea-angelli-risks-futile-push-for-fan-of-tomorrow

On Monday the chairman of Juventus and president of the European Clubs Association confirmed footballs worst kept secret: that the Champions League is to be reformed. There will be more teams, more matches, a group stage of one league table and seeded fixtures arranged in what is known as the Swiss system.

Agnelli described such a system as ideal and said he expected it to be agreed within weeks. He said he also expected some of the four extra teams to be allowed to qualify on their historical European record and not their domestic performance, something that would suit his member clubs but seems only very tenuously related to the idea of a Champions cup.

Agnelli was not overly concerned by such a shift. Unprecedented events then turn into normality, he said.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #303 on: Today at 12:36:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:23:08 am
Well, I am sure that the TV companies and the sponsors are more interested in the Dutch, Belgian, Portuguese, Swedish or Scotish market, than paying big money to small clubs like Man City or Chelsea, that are not even the biggest clubs in their own cities. When they say "historical results", I am sure they are talking about former European competitions winners, and not nouveau riche clubs ...

I would imagine it would go on coefficients something that would suit Agnelli and Juve perfectly. 
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #304 on: Today at 12:41:59 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:27:22 am
The ECA heads were on the Athletic business podcast and said they wanted the extra spots to go to the smaller leagues and not the 5th or 6th placed team in the Big 5.

And that makes a lot of sense, both from a business and a footballing point of view. Take Steaua Bucharest for example. A former European Cup winner, with a new 55,000 seater stadium, and with the 20 million Romanian consumers market behind it. The same goes for Red Star Belgrade, that have the former Yugoslavia plus the Bulgarian market behind them (30+ million consumers) ...
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #305 on: Today at 12:47:08 am »
Agnelli just seen his team fuck up another year without a Champions League win. The man will try anything to get Juve to have some kind of lead in this.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #306 on: Today at 12:50:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:41:59 am
And that makes a lot of sense, both from a business and a footballing point of view. Take Steaua Bucharest for example. A former European Cup winner, with a new 55,000 seater stadium, and with the 20 million Romenian consumers market behind it. The same goes for Red Star Belgrade, that have the former Yugoslavia plus the Bulgarian market behind them (30+ million consumers) ...

Or they could ensure the likes of Liverpool who are likely to miss out this season, would qualify with their hundreds of millions of fans worldwide.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #307 on: Today at 12:55:55 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:47:08 am
Agnelli just seen his team fuck up another year without a Champions League win. The man will try anything to get Juve to have some kind of lead in this.

I think it will be the opposite. He will want a system that guarantees the big clubs make money whilst they take turns to piece to win trophies. Agnelli talking about CL teams not being able to buy players from each other speaks volumes.

The big owners' panacea would be the end of transfers and a draft system. A system were the national leagues just become feeders for the Chamions League.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #308 on: Today at 12:56:12 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:50:58 am
Or they could ensure the likes of Liverpool who are likely to miss out this season, would qualify with their hundreds of millions of fans worldwide.

Al, you do realize that LFC are former European Cup winners, like Steaua Bucharest or Red Star Belgrade? Of course that we will benefit from the "historical results" principle ...
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #309 on: Today at 01:10:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:56:12 am
Al, you do realize that LFC are former European Cup winners, like Steaua Bucharest or Red Star Belgrade? Of course that we will benefit from the "historical results" principle ...

Historical results will be European coefficients over probably a 5 year period. Steaua are 70th based on coefficients and Red Star are 50th.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #310 on: Today at 01:20:57 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:10:53 am
Historical results will be European coefficients over probably a 5 year period. Steaua are 70th based on coefficients and Red Star are 50th.

Al, you simply don't understand it ...
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #311 on: Today at 02:05:31 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on February 21, 2021, 01:42:51 am
I love how people who don their tin foil hats and think the league is rigged against us think that it's suddenly going to become completely fair and honest if we join some kind of super league with far wealthier and more influential clubs than ourselves. Particularly ones who have a proven track record of actual cheating in their respective leagues.

The perception is presumably that there would be so many influential clubs involved that it would be more difficult for just one or two to have things stitched up for them than it is in the PL with it's seeming army of Manchester-based refs that all conveniently do not support either of the Manchester clubs.
Re: Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021
« Reply #312 on: Today at 06:31:33 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:05:31 am
The perception is presumably that there would be so many influential clubs involved that it would be more difficult for just one or two to have things stitched up for them than it is in the PL with it's seeming army of Manchester-based refs that all conveniently do not support either of the Manchester clubs.

This exactly. We know exactly which referees are going to shaft us. Then look back to Sunday, Manc Derby refereed by a man from a staunch Man U family.
