He wants rid of FFP, only buying from smaller leagues/ teams, why because his club don't have the financial power anymore, does that mean the Agnelli family bankrolling Juve again?



He knows his club have ruined Italian football this century with their outright dominance and the cheating scandal that also didn't do Serie A any favours, Serie A is a bad product for tv companies, the biggest stars in that League tend to be on the wrong side of 30 and Serie A is so far away from the golden days of the 80's and 90's when all the top players played there, just a league most of the world has no interest in nowadays, hence why the Serie A TV deals are small compared to the PL which pisses him off no end.



All his ideas always tend to be aimed at reducing the financial power of the PL.



