Brazil - The next country to fall to the right

Snail

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,314
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #280 on: Today at 07:01:05 am
Thoughts and prayers with half of our squad, etc.
gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,204
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #281 on: Today at 08:12:03 am
For those wanting to catch up. This was done during the first round of voting

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/uySgklnlX3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/uySgklnlX3Y</a>
Yorkykopite

  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,172
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #282 on: Today at 08:12:49 am
Thank christ.

Oh, and a little less public praying now lads please. God's obviously pissed off with your man.
Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,208
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #283 on: Today at 08:25:47 am
Some good news at least.  Cannot overstate how important this result was.
Zlen

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,815
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #284 on: Today at 08:45:35 am
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:01:05 am
Thoughts and prayers with half of our squad, etc.

😁👌
Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,208
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #285 on: Today at 08:49:25 am
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:01:05 am
Thoughts and prayers with half of our squad, etc.

 ;D
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,760
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #286 on: Today at 08:51:10 am
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:01:05 am
Thoughts and prayers with half of our squad, etc.

Punishment for our shit results.
TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,847
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #287 on: Today at 09:02:27 am
Interestingly and unsurprisingly Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat.
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,760
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #288 on: Today at 09:15:00 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:02:27 am
Interestingly and unsurprisingly Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat.

However, the delay is very telling. Trump came out straight away in order to ignite the rage. They had their game plan made up well up in advance.
lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  Kopite
  Posts: 567
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #289 on: Today at 10:57:41 am
I guess the club have strict policies about avoiding subjects like politics inside our facilities because it must be awkward for some players in our club to realise when some players who support a guy who thinks the white christian world is under threat
Rahul21

  Main Stander
  Posts: 186
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #290 on: Today at 11:04:13 am
Great news. A relief.

But can someone explain how areas such as Rio and Sao Paulo (the most populous, and you would assume the most likely to be more liberal leaning like London in the UK, or Paris in France) were supporting Bolsonaro over Lulu?
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,683
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #291 on: Today at 11:12:21 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:15:00 am
However, the delay is very telling. Trump came out straight away in order to ignite the rage. They had their game plan made up well up in advance.

I'm guessing Bolsonaro is gauging his support should he decide to launch a coup.
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #292 on: Today at 11:17:53 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:04:13 am
Great news. A relief.

But can someone explain how areas such as Rio and Sao Paulo (the most populous, and you would assume the most likely to be more liberal leaning like London in the UK, or Paris in France) were supporting Bolsonaro over Lulu?

Simple solutions. He advocated a return to the times where the military junta ruled the country which resulted in less violent crimes. The 'right' alway blames the 'left' for out of control crime rates when in effect it's the government committing the crimes (unreported) when the juntas rule the country.

With the 'right' their fix is called control.
Libertine

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,670
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #293 on: Today at 12:08:48 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm
Lula about to win Bellweather state


Just! 0.4% in it in the end.

Remarkably it's tallied with every result since 1950.

Although, it seemed to be one of the last states to finish counting, which makes it a not very useful bellweather.
Machae

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,305
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #294 on: Today at 12:21:51 pm
Hoping Lula comes hard on the forces who set up road blocks to make it less easy for his supporters to vote
thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,172
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #295 on: Today at 01:41:50 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:01:05 am
Thoughts and prayers with half of our squad, etc.
A great demonstration of how the right can hijack things like football and Christianity.  It should be no surprise that a seemingly very decent person like Allison would end up endorsing Bolsonaro.  Once you get a few big characters on board others that are less engaged in politics are likely to side with them.

We've seen it here with the Union Jack becoming synonymous with the right and how the Tories - laughably - tried to create an association between themselves and the England football team.

As with most things there's a lot of inconsistency.  Christianity largely preaches what we'd think of as being a left-leaning manifesto but has some incredibly out-dated concepts running through it (anti-homosexuality, anti-abortion).  Arguably less so here than in the Americas but the right have been very good at making a lot out of those out-dated concepts such that Christianity and the right have almost become one.

Anyway, I'm delighted Lula has been re-elected.  It feels like in the flip-flop of left-to-right-and-back-again politics that we're currently going through, mostly, a right-to-left period.  Italy clearly bucked that trend though so I think it's probably more a case of everything going to shit at the same time that many right-leaning governments are in power (coincidence?) and that in times of strife people just look for any alternative.
Machae

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,305
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #296 on: Today at 03:53:37 pm
Yeah, but it wasnt the Union Jack flag but the St Georges Cross one that is synonymous with far right groups
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,113
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #297 on: Today at 03:58:20 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:53:37 pm
Yeah, but it wasnt the Union Jack flag but the St Georges Cross one that is synonymous with far right groups

I certainly remember the NF marching with the Union flag in the 1970s.

https://warwick.ac.uk/services/library/mrc/studying/docs/racism/1970s/
darragh85

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,954
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #298 on: Today at 04:07:32 pm
for all we know that scumbag has the footballers threatened to endorse him. wouldnt put it past such a psychopath.
rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 38,760
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #299 on: Today at 04:15:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:52:31 am

Do we know if Bobby is a Bolsenaro acolyte too?  :D

Seem to recall a few years ago Firmino and Coutinho walked away from him while a photo was being organized.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 67,448
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #300 on: Today at 06:11:28 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:41:50 pm
A great demonstration of how the right can hijack things like football and Christianity.  It should be no surprise that a seemingly very decent person like Allison would end up endorsing Bolsonaro.  Once you get a few big characters on board others that are less engaged in politics are likely to side with them.

We've seen it here with the Union Jack becoming synonymous with the right and how the Tories - laughably - tried to create an association between themselves and the England football team.

As with most things there's a lot of inconsistency.  Christianity largely preaches what we'd think of as being a left-leaning manifesto but has some incredibly out-dated concepts running through it (anti-homosexuality, anti-abortion).  Arguably less so here than in the Americas but the right have been very good at making a lot out of those out-dated concepts such that Christianity and the right have almost become one.

Anyway, I'm delighted Lula has been re-elected.  It feels like in the flip-flop of left-to-right-and-back-again politics that we're currently going through, mostly, a right-to-left period.  Italy clearly bucked that trend though so I think it's probably more a case of everything going to shit at the same time that many right-leaning governments are in power (coincidence?) and that in times of strife people just look for any alternative.

How do you know Alisson is a decent person?
disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,649
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #301 on: Today at 07:13:35 pm
Alisson's wife was with the World Health Organisation I believe - Just baffling that they'd support him isn't it given what's happened with Covid.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 84,842
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #302 on: Today at 07:17:56 pm
They are both vaccine ambassadors for the UN.
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,742
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #303 on: Today at 07:37:14 pm
Please don't take this as being supportive/empathetic/understanding of the shift of some brazilians into supporting the fascist scumbag and his cronies - but just wanted to try and contribute a little to the context that lead to this point!

Think it's important to note that Lula's party and Lula himself (along with Dilma) are also very deeply unpopular with those that don't support them and that includes with some people who have voted for him/them in the past or at least tend to vote for left parties. As with Bolsonaro, if you aren't a supporter of the man there's not many who are ambivalent or indifferent - they're deeply hated.

On Lula there can be a perception (sometimes factual, but also often a result of conspiracies/stitch ups) that he and PT (his party) are loose or even corrupt with public funds, rife with cronyism, friends to dictators (Chavez/Maduro) & want venezuela 2.0 and are weak on crime ('they care more about the wellbeing of one's armed robber than the victim').

Understandably the majority of media noise that tends to reach us as an international audience is framed around Bolsonaro the dangerous fascist with an emphasis on the depressing number of Brazilians who will vote for him - but the thing that's often absent is that PT put up a guy who (rightly or wrongly, and entirely unrelated to his previous tenure) is tarnished by his spell in prison and with the way much of his base were still unequivocally supportive of Lula in spite of the conviction (before it was overturned) - ie a sort of cult of personality 'he may well be guilty, but I don't care' vibe. It's not an exact analogue - but imagine if Labour had Blair as leader in a general election sometime from 2010-15 - there'd be a view of the party and him being self indulgent while a clear and dangerous enemy needs beating.

What I'm getting at is there's a lot of push levers away from PT and Lula himself, which explains a portion of the vote Bolsonaro received, alongside an unprecedented level of complex and costly misinformation (mostly online) campaigns - lots of votes being cast based on 'feelings' and motivated by opposition to the opponent rather than a particular love of the opponent. Again, if there's a UK analogue, I'm thinking the brexit vote and former/current Labour voters who voted in line with the leave campaign (figureheaded by politicians of seemingly rival factions and not-very-compatible politics).

All this is to add to some of the chat before about why some seemingly surprising people feature among Bolsonaro's supporters (alongside the more obvious full blooded fascist scum, religious fundamentalists, the ultra rich who've been bought, militaristic senior police, ex-military/supporters from dictatorship era etc).

My view is that there are some understandable reservations/issues that some have with Lula (especially internationally, just look at his anachronistic views on Ukraine to see proof that he's an old man who can get a little lost in entrenched simplistic ideological views from the past, despite new information - although I'm confident he'll come round on this quickly). And I'd add that since the majority of us western anti fascists (incl most media, who even if right leaning tend to be pro democracy) want Bolsonaro out desperately, there hasn't been a great amount of listening or learning about why this situation has become possible in spite of brazil's independent democratic institutions and their checks & balances. But absolutely none of those reasons are significant enough a justification to opt to vote for the fascists (worse still, cheerleading for them - looking at you Rebecca Tavares... hope you had a horrible Sunday night). That goes double for the second round of an election. If ever there was a time to 'hold your nose and vote' for the person you passionately dislike, it's when the opponent is as up front a fascist as you can see in the democratic world.
Last Edit: Today at 07:40:37 pm by Classycara
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,113
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Brazil - The next country to fall to the right
Reply #304 on: Today at 08:08:53 pm
