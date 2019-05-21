DARBY-RIMMER THIRD SHIRTS TO GO ON SALE BEFORE BRADFORDWe are delighted to announce that the clubs Darby-Rimmer Foundation third shirt is going on general sale from 9am tomorrow, Saturday 4th January, priced at £44.99.There will be a limited number of 300 shirts of this hugely popular addition to the 19/20 kit available exclusively in the club shop, with all proceeds being donated to the Darby-Rimmer foundation.The club would like to extend its thanks to both Imagine Cruising and our kit supplier, PUMA, for their huge effort in possible for this to happen.In addition, tomorrow afternoon, for the first time since 2010, Swindon wont be wearing red at home. As part of our support of the Darby-Rimmer Foundation, we will be wearing our purple third shirt against the only other club in the division for which Stephen Darby played for  tomorrows opponents, Bradford City.Stephen joined Swindon on-loan from Liverpool in March 2010 with the club fighting for promotion from League One. While his time at the club was from March until the end of the season, Stephen made 12 appearances in total, his impact was huge and he will be remembered for his winning penalty, in that years third kit, in the Play-Off Semi Final away at Charlton.Stephen was diagnosed with motor-neurone disease in 2018 and has since set up the Darby-Rimmer Foundation which is seeking to raise money to help fight the disease, alongside Chris Rimmer, an ex-serviceman also diagnosed with the condition.In July 2019, Bradford hosted Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in support of the foundation and it felt apt to use tomorrows game to continue to raise awareness and funds for the charity.Tomorrows Supporters Clubs 50/50 Draw takings are both going to the foundation.Unfortunately, no childrens shirts will go on sale due to no availability and shirt printing will not be available on the day due to higher expected demand on club shop staff. Printing will be available in normal shop hours.