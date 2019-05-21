« previous next »
Stephen Darby

Re: Stephen Darby
May 21, 2019, 11:57:12 pm
Not quite hit their target yet, bump!
Re: Stephen Darby
June 6, 2019, 01:14:38 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/353071-liverpool-bradford-friendly-stephen-darby

14th of July.

Darby will be made up about this game and we should attend if we can.
Re: Stephen Darby
June 26, 2019, 03:36:53 pm
Re: Stephen Darby
June 26, 2019, 08:30:40 pm
Quote from: Fordy on June  6, 2019, 01:14:38 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/353071-liverpool-bradford-friendly-stephen-darby

14th of July.

Darby will be made up about this game and we should attend if we can.

I will be there, I only live 20 or so miles from Bratfut
Re: Stephen Darby
July 14, 2019, 08:17:33 pm
Seeing the clip on Facebook today made me feel hopeful that it'd be a slow progression for him. After a full year, he's still talking very coherently and appears to have good movement of his arms, so that seems like a good sign. All the best to him and I really hope it will go well for him and that it's not the most aggressive form of it so he can keep doing what he's doing now for many years to come.

YNWA mate.
Re: Stephen Darby
July 14, 2019, 08:20:29 pm
Seeing him getting interviewed on LFCTV was really powerful and he did so well to speak to the crowd before the game. I hope they have raised some good money and also some awareness about this horrible condition.
Re: Stephen Darby
July 16, 2019, 07:09:59 pm
You can donate to a fundraising walk for the Darby Rimmer MND (Motor Neurone Disease) Foundation

https://twitter.com/BlackpoolFC/status/1146461195190374400
Re: Stephen Darby
July 17, 2019, 01:06:32 am
Quote from: jillc on July 14, 2019, 08:20:29 pm
Seeing him getting interviewed on LFCTV was really powerful and he did so well to speak to the crowd before the game. I hope they have raised some good money and also some awareness about this horrible condition.
Was at the Bradford game. Knew the words motor neuron disease. Looking into it, know nothing about it. Five totally different diseases and no one has any idea why it chooses who it chooses. Fucking horrible disease that I barely knew existed really. This is why football is so powerful. Liverpool, champions league, Bradford, league 2. We're the same. Thoughts to anyone affected, and quids in to the Darby Rimmer Foundation.
You'll Never Walk Alone

Extra shout out to the Bradford fans. One of the most emotional YNWA's I've witnessed.
Re: Stephen Darby
August 17, 2019, 08:33:57 pm
Re: Stephen Darby
November 13, 2019, 12:14:18 am
Re: Stephen Darby
November 13, 2019, 12:19:49 am
Re: Stephen Darby
January 3, 2020, 05:40:07 pm
DARBY-RIMMER THIRD SHIRTS TO GO ON SALE BEFORE BRADFORD

We are delighted to announce that the clubs Darby-Rimmer Foundation third shirt is going on general sale from 9am tomorrow, Saturday 4th January, priced at £44.99.

There will be a limited number of 300 shirts of this hugely popular addition to the 19/20 kit available exclusively in the club shop, with all proceeds being donated to the Darby-Rimmer foundation.

The club would like to extend its thanks to both Imagine Cruising and our kit supplier, PUMA, for their huge effort in possible for this to happen.


In addition, tomorrow afternoon, for the first time since 2010, Swindon wont be wearing red at home.  As part of our support of the Darby-Rimmer Foundation, we will be wearing our purple third shirt against the only other club in the division for which Stephen Darby played for  tomorrows opponents, Bradford City.

Stephen joined Swindon on-loan from Liverpool in March 2010 with the club fighting for promotion from League One. While his time at the club was from March until the end of the season, Stephen made 12 appearances in total, his impact was huge and he will be remembered for his winning penalty, in that years third kit, in the Play-Off Semi Final away at Charlton.

Stephen was diagnosed with motor-neurone disease in 2018 and has since set up the Darby-Rimmer Foundation which is seeking to raise money to help fight the disease, alongside Chris Rimmer, an ex-serviceman also diagnosed with the condition.

In July 2019, Bradford hosted Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in support of the foundation and it felt apt to use tomorrows game to continue to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

Tomorrows  Supporters Clubs 50/50 Draw takings are both going to the foundation.

Unfortunately, no childrens shirts will go on sale due to no availability and shirt printing will not be available on the day due to higher expected demand on club shop staff. Printing will be available in normal shop hours.

https://www.swindontownfc.co.uk/news/2020/january/darby-rimmer-third-shirts-to-go-on-sale/?fbclid=IwAR1pPi6GJkIujv-IKLM2QOkRyPUCW6SV6fhkLgrqERQW9wyrkRe-cdcoTgA
Re: Stephen Darby
January 18, 2020, 11:22:39 am
Re: Stephen Darby
February 12, 2020, 08:49:09 am
Was an interview with him and Doddie Weir, Rob Burrows on BBC breakfast this morning.  Quite a tough watch. Life can be so bloody cruel.
When I was in my 20s I used to think that there'd be cures for all these types of illnesses (me dad has parkinsonism) in the future. I'm in my 50s now and it seems we're as far away as ever.
Re: Stephen Darby
February 12, 2020, 10:03:47 am
Saw a bit of the interview and crazy to see how devastating the disease is and it can cripple an athlete in their prime to a wheelchair n worse in a matter of months. Amazing bravery by all those battling the disease and bringing it the forefront to raise awareness when they still must be in shock. Truly amazing strength!!!!
Re: Stephen Darby
Yesterday at 12:55:41 pm
Was on BBC breakfast this morning speaking about living with MND. Absolutely heartbreaking to see how quickly it has taken over his life.
Re: Stephen Darby
Today at 12:33:03 pm
Hard watch that. Brave fella, YNWA Stephen
