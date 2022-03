I was disappointed with season 2, but from what I can read over here, season 3 is not even worth the time, is it?



I'd like to think of something to encourage you to watch - it would be fun for you to be caught up so you could whinge about it like the rest of us- but other than that, I honestly can't think of a single reason. I'll watch it, because I have this condition/compulsion where I just can't stop watching a show once I've started, so I'm fucked, but you might want to pull the plug.