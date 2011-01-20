« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'  (Read 13091 times)

Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #80 on: September 11, 2018, 07:12:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  9, 2018, 10:14:02 pm
I imagine the movement from a throw is well rehearsed, as is how to defend from it. If we can get an extra 10 per cent from throws, that gives us more options. Harder to defend against as you can't practice it (akin to fighting a South paw I guess). I doubt this guy is on mega bucks but if he gains us a goal over a season, it's probably paid for itself. Actually I now wonder what a goal is worth, when you consider all salaries etc. Million quid a goal?
I think it will be more than that. If we can gain 5 or so goals from that- it will be worth it, since some those goals will come in the finals, semis etc- when we are exhausted and need a few inches from somewhere to pip the oppo's quality- and the opposition will face a Southpaw basically.

That's "the edge". We have something we can resort to in our arsenal to squeeze out an advantage that others don't have.

It will work against the Real's, PSGs, Arsenals and Uniteds etc.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #81 on: November 22, 2018, 09:59:05 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/46312234

The actually important contract renewal today :D
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #82 on: November 22, 2018, 10:33:14 pm »
Get in!!
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #83 on: November 22, 2018, 11:32:30 pm »
Even with his willing for self promotion, he can only cite one throw in and it wasn't even for us!
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #84 on: November 23, 2018, 06:58:15 am »
Take that, city!
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #85 on: November 23, 2018, 07:36:08 am »
Quote from: Classycara on November 22, 2018, 11:32:30 pm
Even with his willing for self promotion, he can only cite one throw in and it wasn't even for us!

Yeah, pretty sure that even though the players, coaching staff and Klopp have been working with him for a few months now, FSG have kept him on based on Joe Gomez's throw for England.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #86 on: December 2, 2018, 05:07:04 pm »
Can we find a coach for taking corners aswell?
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #87 on: December 2, 2018, 05:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm on December  2, 2018, 05:07:04 pm
Can we find a coach for taking corners aswell?

Or at least play them short and keep the ball, as that would be immense improvement of shooting stupid balls on the head of the first defender.
Our corners recently remind me of that crap period when Gerrard insisted on taking them all the time.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #88 on: January 4, 2020, 09:19:13 pm »
That throw on , header back to the thrower , than curved pass on the volley into the box against Sheffield. Wow.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #89 on: January 4, 2020, 11:13:26 pm »
Klopps successor
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #90 on: January 5, 2020, 12:45:06 pm »
I could be a great throw up coach.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #91 on: September 23, 2020, 12:18:45 pm »
Good article with Thomas Gronnemark in todays Guardian.

'I work on the long, fast and clever': meet Liverpool's throw-in coach

During the scorching summer of 2018, Thomas Grønnemark received a call while touring the Danish countryside with his wife and their two children. He noticed the caller ID on the screen was a +44 number but he was preoccupied with driving and, as the sole proprietor of a registered business, he was quite used to receiving calls from people selling everything from accounting programmes to pension schemes. So Grønnemark let the call die out. When the family stopped at the organic chocolate shop in Knebel, he listened to his voicemail.

The person behind the British phone number was none other than Jürgen Klopp, and Liverpools manager asked him to call back. Grønnemark wasted no time in doing so but couldnt get through, and so he continued his journey home to Skive. His phone rang not long after.

My wife looked at the display, because I was driving the car, and she said: Its Jürgen! I pulled the car over in the nearest grass field to speak to Jürgen Klopp. He told me that Liverpool had had a fantastic 17-18 season, coming in fourth in the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final. But they had lost the ball almost every time they had had a throw-in. He invited me to Melwood, Liverpools training ground, the following week, and naturally I agreed. It was actually just meant to be a meeting, but he was so convinced I could help them they had me coaching the Premier League players the following day. Ive coached Liverpool FC ever since.

Grønnemark is a throw-in coach, possibly the only one of his kind, and Klopp had read about his expertise in the German magazine Sport Bild. The Dane had given an interview, in which he spoke of how the Borussia Mönchengladbach left-back Andreas Poulsen had improved his long throw by 14 metres under his supervision. Grønnemark has a varied background in sport: he was a sprinter for Denmark and a brakeman on the bobsleigh team that met the international requirements for the 2006 Winter Olympics but wasnt selected to compete. He is probably best known, though, for setting a world-record long throw.

The record was achieved in 2010 when he used a front flip to propel the ball 51.33 metres across some pitches in Horsens. The long throw is what people want to talk about when they ask about his work, but coaching throw-ins is about so much more, he points out. I work with the long, the fast and the clever throw-in. And that goes for the entire field. Ive coached some teams that only wanted to practise long throws close to the opponents goal, but my philosophy is to practice across the entire field. And Liverpool is the first team to really enjoy the benefits of this philosophy.

You could say that I coach intelligence when it comes to throw-ins. And Im not afraid to say that most professional players possess very little intelligence in this respect  and among amateurs and young players it tends to be even worse; 99% of the professional players and coaches Im in contact with have never practised throw-ins, and those that have, have not practised at a particularly high level.

Players need to learn the technique required to throw long and with precision, but also to create space to receive the ball. The aim is to create chances and ultimately goals, which is why the throw-in coach involves every player in his training. If you watch a Liverpool match, there are usually six or seven different players who do the throw-ins, Grønnemark says. If [Mohamed] Salah is closest to the ball, he should go ahead and do the throw-in, but only if it makes sense. However, it can be a disadvantage to take the throw-in too fast. The worst thing you can do is to take the throw-in fast in a pressure zone. When I analyse throw-ins, I look at whether were able to play our way out of the pressure from our opponent. We might do something amazing based on a throw-in, but that isnt good enough for me if we lose the ball.

Klopp contacted Grønnemark after a season in which Liverpools statistics on throw-ins under pressure were the third-worst in the Premier League with a success rate of 45.4%, according to Tifo Football. After Grønnemark had worked with the team for a season, Liverpool ranked as the second-best team in Europe within the same parameters, on 68.4%. They were second only to FC Midtjylland, who also work with Grønnemark.

Apart from Liverpool and several Danish teams, Grønnemark has been employed by clubs such as RB Leipzig, Ajax and Gent. Last season he coached throw-ins at eight clubs. He usually visits each team six or seven times a year, with two to four days of training per visit. In addition, he conducts a video analysis of all their matches. He singles out Liverpools Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the best throwers in modern football.

Ive coached a lot of players who have improved the length of their throws with the help of technical training. When I started working with Kian Hansen [now of Nordsjælland], he could throw 30 metres, which is pretty far, but the throw was very high and easy to defend against. He ultimately reached 36.7 metres but throwing at incredible speed. I believe he assisted every one of the 35 goals that FC Midtjylland scored after throw-ins in the next four seasons.

A completely different case is Andy Robertson from Liverpool, who couldnt throw past 19 metres when I met him. That is very, very short, and when you throw that short, its very, very easy to put that throw under pressure. He managed to extend his throw by nearly eight metres. And although hell never have the longest throw, with training weve managed to improve the radius of his throw-in by more than 500 square metres.

This means he can throw to more players. He improved incredibly fast  tactically, too, in terms of when to take the throw fast and when to hold on to the ball. When is the space created? Hes very good at precision. Trent has reached just about the same level, but it took him a little longer. In my eyes, they are the best all-round throwers in the world.

Grønnemark is reluctant to highlight specifics from matches where his teams have excelled at a thrown-in they have practised. Im the only one in the world with such in-depth knowledge of throw-ins. Which is actually a pretty big deal, when you think about it, because football is a 140-year-old sport  Until I release the book Im working on, Ill keep my secrets to myself.

Grønnemark has extended his contract for another season with Liverpool and selects his clients carefully. I dont want to coach teams that compete with Liverpool at the top, and I dont want to coach teams that have a historical rivalry. For instance, coaching Liverpool and Manchester United in the same season wouldnt work. Ive had several offers from top teams in the Premier League that Ive turned down  including in this season. Liverpool isnt holding me back. My own ethics are.

He dreams of adding a national team to his portfolio. Especially one attending the World Cup, which is very special. It has been amazing to coach a big team like Liverpool and help win the Champions League and Premier League, but my biggest dream is to help change football, so throw-ins are taken more seriously.

Grønnemark started as a throw-in coach in 2004 but his international breakthrough came only after he tweeted about his work with Poulsen. That was picked up by one of the Gladbach fansites, which resulted in an interview with Sport Bild. That article was read by Klopp and Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig. If youre proactive and get things moving, he says, a little tweet could change your life.

From here.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #92 on: September 23, 2020, 03:55:01 pm »
Wonder to what level he's involved. Like will he look at the Leeds goal after your throw in and suggest what went wrong to all involved?
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #93 on: September 23, 2020, 04:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on September 23, 2020, 03:55:01 pm
Wonder to what level he's involved. Like will he look at the Leeds goal after your throw in and suggest what went wrong to all involved?
We've probably got someone studying the wing movements of butterflies in the Amazon too.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #94 on: September 23, 2020, 05:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 23, 2020, 12:18:45 pm
Good article with Thomas Gronnemark in todays Guardian.

Just came in here to post this myself. Lovely piece. Highlights being that he picks out Trent and Robbo as the two best throw-in takers in the world. And that he turned down Man United.

Quote from: Classycara on September 23, 2020, 03:55:01 pm
Wonder to what level he's involved. Like will he look at the Leeds goal after your throw in and suggest what went wrong to all involved?

Doesn't sound like it's that specific - says in the piece he works with the team "six or seven times a year" and his focus is partly on throwing technique, partly on the tactical side of throw-ins - ie when to take a quick throw, when to hold on to it etc.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #95 on: September 23, 2020, 07:00:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 20, 2020, 07:08:08 pm
I've got a minor complaint.

And to be honest it's something that has pissed me off for more than 2 years about this Liverpool side.
Perhaps its the players fault because we we're doing the same thing before they employed this specialist and we're still doing it.
They mustn't fucking listen.
And I'll disagree when people suggest the most important thing is keeping possession. I think we should have better approaches, forward movement or tactical nous during this transition. It's important we use the situation to get behind the opposition, turn the fuckers round rather than letting them reset comfortably.


You've sussed it haven't you?


Everything at the club is like a smooth Audi gearbox, perfect engineering. That Throw-in Coach is the Triumph Herald of the gaff though.
Instead of gaining 15 yards we fucking concede 30 yards, a throw-in deep in in the oppositions half ends up with our centre backs 90% of the time.

So I'm not happy anymore.

Can someone give me his email address please so I can send him his P60.

Quote from: Dim Glas on September 23, 2020, 12:18:45 pm
Good article with Thomas Gronnemark in todays Guardian.

Grønnemark is reluctant to highlight specifics from matches where his teams have excelled at a thrown-in they have practised.
I fucking bet he is   ;D
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #96 on: September 23, 2020, 07:07:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 23, 2020, 07:00:12 pm
I fucking bet he is   ;D

Haha

I haven't read it in full but this bit leapt out:

"He singles out Liverpools Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the best throwers in modern football"

Oh, the guys you coach? Fancy that!
« Reply #97 on: September 23, 2020, 08:58:20 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on September 23, 2020, 05:39:00 pm
Just came in here to post this myself. Lovely piece. Highlights being that he picks out Trent and Robbo as the two best throw-in takers in the world. And that he turned down Man United.

Doesn't sound like it's that specific - says in the piece he works with the team "six or seven times a year" and his focus is partly on throwing technique, partly on the tactical side of throw-ins - ie when to take a quick throw, when to hold on to it etc.

Trent certainly, for a given value of best. If the onus is to progress as a result of the event, then Trent's vision and perfect passing technique means the receiver can bat the ball back to the thrower (the easiest response) and Trent can pass to a free receiver beyond the immediate ring. See that throw in in the Sheff Utd game where he drives across the ball to immediately set Robertson off on a counter. Wonderful execution of the most difficult passing technique to do without the luxury of setting himself to do the pass.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #98 on: September 24, 2020, 01:20:37 am »
There was one to Milner against Chelsea. I can't remember who took the throw in, the one where he got into the box and got a cross in? It went for a corner (I think?) but was in a really dangerous area. A real sneaky Sunday league sort of snide one when all the opposition players are hung over or looking at the match on the next pitch. There are probably only a few opportunities each season (when the defenders are sleeping) but it was great that the thrower spotted Milner moving straight away. The equivalent of Trent's short corner which at the time I said was straight out of the Liverpool Business Houses league - Division 5  ;D
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #99 on: Today at 06:30:48 pm »
Quote

Thomas Gronnemark will end his five-year spell as Liverpool's specialist throw-in coach at the end of the season.

"I'll forever be thankful to Jurgen Klopp for bringing me into the club," he says.

[@ptgorst]

https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1656343340860702749
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #100 on: Today at 06:47:17 pm »
Clearly thrown under the bus and blamed for the poor performance this season.
« Reply #101 on: Today at 06:57:48 pm »
More penny pinching from FSG.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #102 on: Today at 06:59:36 pm »
Mate, he works with 6 other clubs and couldn't commit full time to us like he used to.  ;D
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #103 on: Today at 07:17:58 pm »
Need to bring in a "blagging the ref" coach next.

Only half joking.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #104 on: Today at 07:38:36 pm »
Oh no, does this mean we're going to stay bad at throws?
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #105 on: Today at 07:45:00 pm »
Is ThiS furTher evIdenCe we are mOvinG aWay frOm a Data DRiveN apProacH?!
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:22:05 pm »
Im not one to gossip but there has been some wild stuff thrown around while he was here
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:22:05 pm
Im not one to gossip but there has been some wild stuff thrown around while he was here
Mostly  footballs being thrown?


Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:31:03 pm »
Shame. Was looking forward to his infamous ore season training where hed make the players run delaps.
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:39:31 pm »
Trent did a good throw last game. Thought of this guy. Anyone see it?
Re: Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark 'has the weirdest job in football'
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:54:50 pm »
We should retire his wristbands. Absolute legend.
