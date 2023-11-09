« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: CyberPunk 2077  (Read 41530 times)

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,579
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #760 on: November 9, 2023, 12:22:10 pm »
A wonderful assessment. Thank you for taking the time!
Youre a good boy.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #761 on: November 9, 2023, 12:46:37 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November  9, 2023, 12:22:10 pm
A wonderful assessment. Thank you for taking the time!
Youre a good boy.

No problem mate. Now where's my fucking biscuit!?
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #762 on: November 9, 2023, 01:04:14 pm »
On my second playthrough now, although with the new Spider-Man game and a newborn in my house I've parked it for the moment, but it's a brilliant game. I'm trying to build my new character before probably starting the DLC during the Christmas break.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #763 on: November 13, 2023, 12:21:00 pm »
Nearly finished the game - for spoilers:
Spoiler
In Phantom Liberty, betrayed Reed and sided with So Mi in the Black Sapphire, and played through both subsequent choices at the rocket (my god the "bad" ending of handing So Mi over was heart breaking) although haven't subsequently gone and finished the main story after helping So Mi escape.  Going back and siding with Reed originally, and seeing what changes from the "side with So Mi then betray later".  Will then finish the main game and again try and create a save point so I can easily see the different endings.
[close]

What a game!  Absolute master piece
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #764 on: November 13, 2023, 04:02:52 pm »
I had a different take (no main game spoilers):

Spoiler
I've only gone through the 'side with So Mi then betray her' ending (won't do another ending until I do a full replay) and at the risk of sounding like a sociopath, didn't really feel that bad about it at all. 

As I saw it, she manipulated and lied to everybody out of self-interest (including V, who could easily have been killed and ultimately went through all that shit for nothing).  She also caused a lot of death in general, for which she showed very little remorse until the end.  Even then, all V gets by way of an apology is "I regret lying to you". When push came to shove though, she didn't care about anybody but herself.  Betrayed Reed, with him ending in a coma.  Betrayed the President nearly getting her killed. Betrayed V, risking his life and giving him false hope. She was also fine with having a massacre on her hands in order to save herself, by turning the stadiums defenses against everybody.  So I repaid her in kind and went with self-interest, just as she had done.  As V says to her:"you betrayed me first". So yeah, fuck her.  Didn't see that as the bad ending, especially compared to some of them in the main game (won't mess that up for you).
[close]
« Last Edit: November 13, 2023, 04:05:31 pm by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #765 on: November 15, 2023, 11:50:40 am »
Quote from: Darren G on November 13, 2023, 04:02:52 pm
I had a different take (no main game spoilers):

Spoiler
I've only gone through the 'side with So Mi then betray her' ending (won't do another ending until I do a full replay) and at the risk of sounding like a sociopath, didn't really feel that bad about it at all. 

As I saw it, she manipulated and lied to everybody out of self-interest (including V, who could easily have been killed and ultimately went through all that shit for nothing).  She also caused a lot of death in general, for which she showed very little remorse until the end.  Even then, all V gets by way of an apology is "I regret lying to you". When push came to shove though, she didn't care about anybody but herself.  Betrayed Reed, with him ending in a coma.  Betrayed the President nearly getting her killed. Betrayed V, risking his life and giving him false hope. She was also fine with having a massacre on her hands in order to save herself, by turning the stadiums defenses against everybody.  So I repaid her in kind and went with self-interest, just as she had done.  As V says to her:"you betrayed me first". So yeah, fuck her.  Didn't see that as the bad ending, especially compared to some of them in the main game (won't mess that up for you).
[close]

Spoilers for that particular ending to PL:

Spoiler
Firstly I don't think you can blame her for a lot of her actions, I 100% blame Myers and her forcing So Mi for years to breach the blackwall, and become more corrupted by that side - and then returning to that so the NUSA can continue to abuse her to break international laws etc etc.  She only learnt at the very end (i.e. when she was getting the AI from the mainframe, that it could only be used once - up until that point, her plan was never to have the plane shot down and endanger Myers (that was 100% on Hansen); Reed betrayed her and the rest of his team 7 years ago (after forcing her, as a young naive net runner to join the NUSA leading to her life of pain and sorrow) - leading her to feel guilt etc that was never her fault; and the "turning stadium defences against everybody" basically was to take out the BARGHEST soldiers (not the non-soldiers) and didn't actually work (you end up fighting through loads of the buggers).

Secondly, by heart breaking - I was more meaning about the implications for V - spent 2 years in a coma; Johnny is fully dead and gone; Panam heart broken and never wanting to speak to you again; Judy happy but never seeing you again; ditto Kerry; Viktor "owned" by a corporation that he detests and unable to help you, losing his friend (Misty) in the process; you are left alone, with not even the weakest abilities you start the game with, no ability to defend yourself even up against street thugs that couldn't fight a baby.  Reed feeling he did the *right* thing still by following the NUSA to the note, betraying So Mi for the third time, and not understanding her pain and the things that she went through (thinking that "for the good of the country" trumps all); then being pseudo retired to a desk job that he deeply dislikes.  The only positive thing (and this goes for either ending if you initially side with So Mi in the Black Sapphire) is that Alex lives - and gets to Monte Carlo.
[close]

Spoilers for my thoughts on wider implications around PL, including at least one other ending not mentioned abovee

Spoiler
Firstly, I think the key villains in this whole expansion are Myers, with the activities she forces So Mi to do that routinely breach international law (things like breaching the BlackWall for her own benefit) and Hansen; BOTH Reed and So Mi are gray characters (but for me Reed more villainous than So Mi) and Alex is the only truly "good" character.   Also, I believe that any ending resulting in you being cured, but at the cost of Johnny disappearing for good ("killed"?), losing all your friends, and being miserable can not be a "good" ending (or at least the "best" ending). 

The reason behind my thoughts on Reed stem from the ending if you side with him initially, and then refuse to kill So Mi in the core.  He believes him to be her "saviour" still, that despite the incredible grief and regrest she has, let alone pain every time she has to connect to the Blackwall, he is still doing the right thing by handing her over to Myers to abuse and use to break international laws etc. He also doesn't seem to care that the "cure" he then procures for you alienates you from your community and friends, deletes/kills Johnny, leaves you powerless at the bottom rung of a corrupt and broken society in NC - and that his solution for you is to work in a "boring" desk job at Langley for FIA. 
[close]
« Last Edit: November 15, 2023, 12:02:26 pm by Scottymuser »
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #766 on: November 19, 2023, 08:37:12 am »
Again, not sure I agree there mate:


Spoiler
She may not have foreseen the rocket attack on the plane, but it was going down in Dogtown regardless due to her hack on the navigation system. The 'hack that she didn't have time to stop' was her hack and she was in cahoots with Hansen from the start.  As for finding out about the one-time AI use, she knew about that since Cynosure (or whatever the fuck it was called). So long enough, but still kept lying to V so that 'she'd be sure you'd help her'.  As for the stadium,  regardless of how it plays out in the gameplay, she makes it quite clear that she's fine with having civilians massacred and when V voices an objection/abhorrence pointing out that a lot of people will die, she shrugs and says "they'll die so that we can live", but which she means so that she can live of course. She has no regard for life, except for her own.  She also betrays literally everybody in the game: Myers, Reed, Hansen, V.  Reed didn't force her to join the NUSA either. She wasn't a "naive netrunner." She was already doing illegal shit and so ended up with a choice between netwatch or nusa and chose the latter.  In addition, she got infected due to actions that she carried out (dabbling with the blackwall) by her own volition. Nothing with CDPR is ever entirely black and white when it comes to major choices, so I understand that your viewpoint is different. Personally though, I just felt that she was a narcissistic sociopath.

In terms of the heartbreaking bit, yeah, the ending that you described admittedly sounds awful. I've never called Reed to accept the surgery though.  ;D 
[close]



« Last Edit: November 19, 2023, 08:46:18 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,204
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #767 on: Today at 07:26:45 am »
Hey folks. I picked this up on sale for Xbox. Whats the best origin choice at the start and whats best to invest points in early on?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
  • feck off
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:27:57 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:26:45 am
Hey folks. I picked this up on sale for Xbox. Whats the best origin choice at the start and whats best to invest points in early on?

Origin doesn't really matter. You get some largely irrelevant convo options and 1 unique mission.

So just go with whatever.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,204
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:45:55 am »
What about build/skill points?
Anything that stands out as super valuable at the start?
I assume I'll be able to max few things out by the end, not really sure on builds at the moment, no idea what any of it really means in practice.
Is stealth a viable option in the game?
Logged

Online macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,201
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #770 on: Today at 09:09:56 am »
Only just bought it myself. Need to sort out the car tho after that TV only c*nt delamaine wrote mine off. Any advice on how to get it repaired or best way to sort a decent car?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
  • feck off
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #771 on: Today at 09:17:46 am »
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 09:09:56 am
Only just bought it myself. Need to sort out the car tho after that TV only c*nt delamaine wrote mine off. Any advice on how to get it repaired or best way to sort a decent car?

Don't worry about it for now, just play a few missions and it'll sort that out for you.

Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:45:55 am
What about build/skill points?
Anything that stands out as super valuable at the start?
I assume I'll be able to max few things out by the end, not really sure on builds at the moment, no idea what any of it really means in practice.
Is stealth a viable option in the game?

Kind of depends what level of difficulty you're on I guess. You can respec for free anyway, so just go with what seems interestingbto you.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 