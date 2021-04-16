Have played it on PC at the actual release and as an experience it was a great game. CDPR got the things right they got right in The Witcher3, i.e. the main story, the little stories, the quests and the characters. If that's what you want and expect from the game, it's great in my view. If you expected it to change gaming forever, be a cyberpunk version of GTA or create a real world where everything seems real down to all the details, then it's not. If they've sorted out the bugs/performance issues on the console versions, it might be worth playing now.



The game got a lot of shit thrown at it after release and big chunk of it was probably justified because of how badly the console versions were done. At the same time, I think a lot of it was down to false expectations or too much hype beforehand by CDPR. I never really had an issue with police just spawned in, because I didn't really play it like a GTA game. Did have no issue with NPCs doing weird stuff (or the same stuff over and over again), because I didn't really stand around and watch them for longer. For me, it's very similar to the Witcher3, which gets praised to the high heavens as if it was a perfect game. I don't think it is, but it did the most important stuff right, i.e. the story and the characters. On the other hand, it has shite "RPG"-mechanics, a shite loot-system, awful fighting, awful UI, an open world that's just littered with useless busy-work. I still like it, but it is far from a perfect experience. Same goes for Cyberpunk2077 in my view...