« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: CyberPunk 2077  (Read 27602 times)

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • Well Red.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #600 on: April 16, 2021, 11:56:33 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 16, 2021, 09:05:49 am
It's down to around £20 so just about another £10 and might pick it up
Where's that mate?
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,479
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #601 on: April 16, 2021, 12:36:36 pm »
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,813
  • feck off
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #602 on: April 16, 2021, 12:43:50 pm »
cdkeys is fine. used them a few times.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #603 on: April 17, 2021, 12:59:02 am »
cd keys is fine used it for years
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #604 on: April 17, 2021, 08:05:54 am »
Is this playable on PS4 yet? ;D will it ever be?
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,908
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #605 on: April 17, 2021, 08:56:02 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 17, 2021, 08:05:54 am
Is this playable on PS4 yet? ;D will it ever be?

Was about to ask the same question  ;D

Still dont think its available on PS store.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,287
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #606 on: April 17, 2021, 04:56:16 pm »
Not available on the store yet but apparently the PS4 version is mostly fixed.

Its the next gen that is struggling with the back compat.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,024
  • Dutch Class
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #607 on: April 19, 2021, 06:27:18 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 17, 2021, 08:05:54 am
Is this playable on PS4 yet? ;D will it ever be?

Mrs RTG recently finished it. She liked it, despite how buggy it is.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #608 on: April 19, 2021, 07:38:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • Fuck VAR
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #609 on: April 19, 2021, 09:16:38 pm »
Seeing how things develop with Panam is the only thing making me want to finish the game.

But i'll hold till the next gen update.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #610 on: April 19, 2021, 09:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Jake on April 19, 2021, 09:16:38 pm
Seeing how things develop with Panam is the only thing making me want to finish the game.

But i'll hold till the next gen update.

So, I won't tell you that you better hope not to get the ending where she pulls off the mask and underneath is the guy who's your BFF right at the start of the game... ;)
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • Well Red.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #611 on: April 19, 2021, 11:21:13 pm »
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #612 on: April 21, 2021, 08:28:12 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 19, 2021, 07:38:41 pm


If that turns out to be a dude I'm sending you the bill for my purchase.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #613 on: April 21, 2021, 12:00:50 pm »
Ordered this from Smyths for PS4. Something like £24. Even if its a bit buggy its good value at that price.
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,043
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #614 on: April 22, 2021, 07:28:09 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 21, 2021, 12:00:50 pm
Ordered this from Smyths for PS4. Something like £24. Even if it’s a bit buggy it’s good value at that price.

It'll come good eventually and then hopefully you'll have a good experience out of it. Might not be for a while though.

I don't want to play it until they balance it in such a way that it's not pointlessly easy.
« Last Edit: April 22, 2021, 07:32:58 am by Redcap »
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #615 on: April 28, 2021, 11:34:47 am »
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Online Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,043
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #616 on: May 4, 2021, 03:13:25 am »
Quote from: kopite321 on April 28, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Patch 1.22 is now out...

https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/38047/hotfix-1-22

I've uninstalled it and will reinstall it when they've rebalanced the game.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #617 on: May 4, 2021, 08:21:35 am »
Quote from: kopite321 on April 28, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Patch 1.22 is now out...

https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/38047/hotfix-1-22

Did they finally address what's stopping me getting into this game?

Quote
Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

YES
Logged

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #618 on: August 29, 2021, 08:58:04 am »
I've had this since it was released and not bothered with it but I Just managed to pick up a series x is it playable now?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #619 on: August 29, 2021, 09:06:00 am »
I don't know about console versions but a week or so back I fired it up on PC, and still had the bug where the vehicle UI was stuck on screen, then three clones walked by, then my car got stuck in the ground (asking online, I was told to start a new save... I uninstalled)

I am majorly fussy like, and I do think it has improved. You can do "just go from mission to mission" style play which is the real gameplay loop anyway

But if you haven't bothered so far I would say wait for the proper next gen upgrade that's supposedly coming. That's surely the biggest update.
« Last Edit: August 29, 2021, 09:08:02 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,043
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #620 on: August 31, 2021, 07:00:56 am »
I mean, if you've waited until now, why wouldn't you wait until they've sorted it out completely so you can actually have a good instead of a 'still being fixed' experience?

It's basically like playing a game in beta right now, still.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • Fuck VAR
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #621 on: August 31, 2021, 10:29:52 pm »
No date for the next gen patch then? 
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,262
  • Justice.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 12:24:51 am »
No date for it yet, no. If they're holding onto their revised time line for it then just before Christmas would seem the logical point to release it and some of the more substantial FLC they've got to release yet. Would also give them time to revisit the stability and other issues reintroduced with 1.3. It's two steps forward one step back with this game. Before this current patch they were saying that the game is finally stable enough and the engine sufficiently optimised to be able to add new things without major issues. I suppose it's still nowhere near *as* bad as it was on release.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,287
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm »
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,043
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #624 on: Today at 02:50:20 am »
Would rather they actually took their time and released a meaningful patch instead of the slowly slowly patches that's making no one happy.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #625 on: Today at 02:52:25 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 02:50:20 am
Would rather they actually took their time and released a meaningful patch instead of the slowly slowly patches that's making no one happy.


They've been employing modders.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 