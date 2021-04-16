It's down to around £20 so just about another £10 and might pick it up
Where's that mate?
Is this playable on PS4 yet? will it ever be?
Seeing how things develop with Panam is the only thing making me want to finish the game.But i'll hold till the next gen update.
Ordered this from Smyths for PS4. Something like £24. Even if it’s a bit buggy it’s good value at that price.
Patch 1.22 is now out... https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/38047/hotfix-1-22
