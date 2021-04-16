« previous next »
CyberPunk 2077

Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 16, 2021, 11:56:33 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 16, 2021, 09:05:49 am
It's down to around £20 so just about another £10 and might pick it up
Where's that mate?
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 16, 2021, 12:36:36 pm
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 16, 2021, 12:43:50 pm
cdkeys is fine. used them a few times.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 17, 2021, 12:59:02 am
cd keys is fine used it for years
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 17, 2021, 08:05:54 am
Is this playable on PS4 yet? ;D will it ever be?
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 17, 2021, 08:56:02 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 17, 2021, 08:05:54 am
Is this playable on PS4 yet? ;D will it ever be?

Was about to ask the same question  ;D

Still dont think its available on PS store.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 17, 2021, 04:56:16 pm
Not available on the store yet but apparently the PS4 version is mostly fixed.

Its the next gen that is struggling with the back compat.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 06:27:18 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 17, 2021, 08:05:54 am
Is this playable on PS4 yet? ;D will it ever be?

Mrs RTG recently finished it. She liked it, despite how buggy it is.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 07:38:41 pm
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 09:16:38 pm
Seeing how things develop with Panam is the only thing making me want to finish the game.

But i'll hold till the next gen update.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 09:35:52 pm
Quote from: Jake on April 19, 2021, 09:16:38 pm
Seeing how things develop with Panam is the only thing making me want to finish the game.

But i'll hold till the next gen update.

So, I won't tell you that you better hope not to get the ending where she pulls off the mask and underneath is the guy who's your BFF right at the start of the game... ;)
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 19, 2021, 11:21:13 pm
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 21, 2021, 08:28:12 am
Quote from: ToneLa on April 19, 2021, 07:38:41 pm


If that turns out to be a dude I'm sending you the bill for my purchase.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 21, 2021, 12:00:50 pm
Ordered this from Smyths for PS4. Something like £24. Even if its a bit buggy its good value at that price.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 22, 2021, 07:28:09 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 21, 2021, 12:00:50 pm
Ordered this from Smyths for PS4. Something like £24. Even if it’s a bit buggy it’s good value at that price.

It'll come good eventually and then hopefully you'll have a good experience out of it. Might not be for a while though.

I don't want to play it until they balance it in such a way that it's not pointlessly easy.
Re: CyberPunk 2077
April 28, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Re: CyberPunk 2077
Today at 03:13:25 am
Quote from: kopite321 on April 28, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Patch 1.22 is now out...

https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/38047/hotfix-1-22

I've uninstalled it and will reinstall it when they've rebalanced the game.
