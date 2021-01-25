Booked the afternoon off so I could get my teeth into it with the new patch.



Its still shite. Just got no soul. The AI is the biggest problem, both in being useless at fighting and then in general stupidity of pedestrians.



I'm bored playing it. It was supposed to be the next big thing. So disappointing.



I've not found it absolutely terrible in combat (I play at hardest difficulty) but it does have a tendency to stall at times and once you've got perks and cyberware it's a bit of a joke how easily you can breeze past it. Bit like how Quen becomes an 'I win' button for the bulk of TW3. Desperate need for a balancing pass or even a balancing pass for a new game mode with added 'realism' on things like sleep etc.Hear the complaint about pedestrians a lot but it seems mainly from an expectation of something revolutionary or sandbox? The way stuff pops in and out as you turn is my irritation with it, rather than it being a typical CDPR attempt to create an illusion, and one which breaks if you stand still long enough to notice that the NPC lines are repeated etc etc etc. The LoS thing carries over onto the police too which is just derpy.I've parked it for the moment after 3 full completions. Enjoyed it loads once the characters and stories pulled me in and I stopped trying to rush the main story line (the big flaw with how they've done that is the sense of time and urgency - should have been brought in further down the line). May have another go come 1.2, although really want to hold off until I can grab a 3080 which looks like it'll be the summer at rate the cards are getting snaffled up.