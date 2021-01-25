« previous next »
Not at all, in fact I never bothered much with Witcher 3 and own about 5 games on GOG.

What I really dont get is the full on assault, law suits and toxic commentary to a game company for ONE bad launch. Plenty of games that were the same price and complete shit at launch, some went on to be amazing, some didnt.

Meanwhile, EA and Activision release the same fucking game each year and suckers suck it up like lapdogs ..

Not at all, in fact I never bothered much with Witcher 3 and own about 5 games on GOG.

What I really dont get is the full on assault, law suits and toxic commentary to a game company for ONE bad launch. Plenty of games that were the same price and complete shit at launch, some went on to be amazing, some didnt.

Meanwhile, EA and Activision release the same fucking game each year and suckers suck it up like lapdogs ..

You obviously havent read about anything what happened behind the scenes with this game. Some of the devs there thought it needed to release in 2022 at a minimum. They used a fake demo at E3 a few years ago, they only allowed reviewers to review the pc version before the game launched. They have been shady throughout all of it.
You obviously havent read about anything what happened behind the scenes with this game. Some of the devs there thought it needed to release in 2022 at a minimum. They used a fake demo at E3 a few years ago, they only allowed reviewers to review the pc version before the game launched. They have been shady throughout all of it.

Correct. I have read a load of background too. It was over hyped and had development stages/rethinks and ended up an undercooked hot mess.

One thing stikes me. HOW the fuck did they think they would get away with the console launch, releasing the game in such a state and not have massive backlash. That's the worst decision ever.  They could only see $$$$ and did not think about after/long term effects.

I hope to be playing a stable/finished version in about 6 months, probably a year from now.

All said and done it was the final smelly turd on the pretty shitty 2020. (Title aside of course)
There's a lot going on with the 1.1 patch. Mostly good, some bad. There's a weird thing of people claiming nothing's changed. Lot of undocumented bug fixes, legendary hacking components just in time for my cheese hacker run, but it also seems like it's a preparatory patch with what they're doing with performance and memory usage. They've certainly evened out performance on my current rig - I've not experienced a random fps crash yet. It's a lot smoother to play even if overall average fps will likely hardly have budged.

Part of the bad is that they're messing about with textures and lighting loading in, which for me has resulted in the rare occasion of a texture perceptibly failing to load for a good couple of frames as well as some silliness with lighting in the medium distance flickering. There's also a fairly widespread bug with a particular phone call, which is actually an improvement over prior versions in it being only the one, just a lot more people are experiencing it for the first time. Goes for a number of other bugs which were previously written off by the community as 'your rubbish PC did it' before more started to come across them.

2024's GOTY edition will be solid if flawed when looked at critically. Like TW3's was.
Pure fanboyism.
Wow, blow me down with a fucking irony overload
Wow, blow me down with a fucking irony overload

What? and change ye fucking profile picture will ya.
Booked the afternoon off so I could get my teeth into it with the new patch.

Its still shite. Just got no soul. The AI is the biggest problem, both in being useless at fighting and then in general stupidity of pedestrians.

I'm bored playing it. It was supposed to be the next big thing. So disappointing.
Booked the afternoon off so I could get my teeth into it with the new patch.

Its still shite. Just got no soul. The AI is the biggest problem, both in being useless at fighting and then in general stupidity of pedestrians.

I'm bored playing it. It was supposed to be the next big thing. So disappointing.
Watched a Digital Foundry video yesterday, the new patch has improved base consoles very slightly, visuals are less murky, and the framerate has improved very slightly, still practically unplayable though, really really poor for them to launch a product in that state, it should be at the minimum playable.
What? and change ye fucking profile picture will ya.
No, I thought it was just a delicious piece of irony, with you as the top top Sony cheerleader on here, to accuse anyone else of being a fan boy.
No, I thought it was just a delicious piece of irony, with you as the top top Sony cheerleader on here, to accuse anyone else of being a fan boy.

You still mad because Xbox got laughed at when they tried to buy Nintendo?
You two have got almost three quaters of a century of life experience between you, and you're arguing about which toy is better. Wind it in :lmao
Quote from: Jake on January 31, 2021, 03:08:41 pm
You two have got almost three quaters of a century of life experience between you, and you're arguing about which toy is better. Wind it in :lmao
Are we?
Booked the afternoon off so I could get my teeth into it with the new patch.

Its still shite. Just got no soul. The AI is the biggest problem, both in being useless at fighting and then in general stupidity of pedestrians.

I'm bored playing it. It was supposed to be the next big thing. So disappointing.

I've not found it absolutely terrible in combat (I play at hardest difficulty) but it does have a tendency to stall at times and once you've got perks and cyberware it's a bit of a joke how easily you can breeze past it. Bit like how Quen becomes an 'I win' button for the bulk of TW3. Desperate need for a balancing pass or even a balancing pass for a new game mode with added 'realism' on things like sleep etc.

Hear the complaint about pedestrians a lot but it seems mainly from an expectation of something revolutionary or sandbox? The way stuff pops in and out as you turn is my irritation with it, rather than it being a typical CDPR attempt to create an illusion, and one which breaks if you stand still long enough to notice that the NPC lines are repeated etc etc etc. The LoS thing carries over onto the police too which is just derpy.

I've parked it for the moment after 3 full completions. Enjoyed it loads once the characters and stories pulled me in and I stopped trying to rush the main story line (the big flaw with how they've done that is the sense of time and urgency - should have been brought in further down the line). May have another go come 1.2, although really want to hold off until I can grab a 3080 which looks like it'll be the summer at rate the cards are getting snaffled up.
CD Projekt have been hacked and held for ransom.
CD Projekt have been hacked and held for ransom.
Wonder if its pissed off nerds or legitimate criminals.
LOL

The Ransom note looked like it could have been written in crayon.

CDPR are fucking cursed!
Wonder if its pissed off nerds or legitimate criminals.

Or someone within CDPR looking to generate sympathy and deflection on non existent updates?
Or someone within CDPR looking to generate sympathy and deflection on non existent updates?

Be way too much risk that theyd be caught doing that by authorities. Could be the end of the studio if they were found to have done it.
Or someone within CDPR looking to generate sympathy and deflection on non existent updates?

proper tin foil hat behaviour that.
This is the kind of stuff that all this internet outrage leads to. People feeling entitled to take justice into their own hands because they feel like they're morally so in the right that they can just tear into the party they feel has wronged them.

CDPR was absolutely wrong and unethical in how they released Cyberpunk. No doubt about it.

So let's either move past it, get a refund, or if you're an investor, be a past of a class action. All reasonable and fair.

But taking vigilante action - hacking into the company and holding them ransom - is not okay. Two wrongs don't make a right.

I'd be interested who the hackers are, but what do you think would have been the odds that these hackers would have targeted CDPR anyway, if it weren't for the outrage over Cyberpunk?

This isn't the only context in which the sort of stuff happens now. Whether you're talking about doxxing, cancel culture or storming the Capitol, this kind of behaviour is becoming increasingly prevalent across both sides of the aisle. And frankly it just needs to stop.
Well said Redcap. I completely agree and it's become a really quite disturbing trend across society as a whole.
Patch 1.2 on the way. The change list is fucking huge...

https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/37801/patch-1-2-list-of-changes
Patch 1.2 on the way. The change list is fucking huge...

https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/37801/patch-1-2-list-of-changes
Fucking hell.. Reading that list I feel like I've played the game!

I'm still holding out for the next gen patch. Pain in the arse.
Fucking hell.. Reading that list I feel like I've played the game!

I'm still holding out for the next gen patch. Pain in the arse.

Towards the end of this year apparently.

I stopped playing due to the amount of bugs and was going to wait aswell but may jump back in after this patch, sounds like itll feel like a completely new game.

EDIT:
Patch has just gone live on PC and Consoles.
Towards the end of this year apparently.

I stopped playing due to the amount of bugs and was going to wait aswell but may jump back in after this patch, sounds like itll feel like a completely new game.

EDIT:
Patch has just gone live on PC and Consoles.
Towards the end of the year.. Urgh.

Well I await your thoughts on the updated patch.
