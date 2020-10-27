CD Project Red have always been like this, I got jumped on here for bringing this stuff up post Witcher 3.
They treat their consumers very well but behind the scenes they're as messy as the rest of them.
You didn't though did you? If I recall correctly, what you got "jumped on" over were your claims that TW3 had an abnormal amount of time in development, where in fact it didn't.
The Witcher 3 was delayed 4 times over the space of 18+ months, maybe more.
Nope, simply not true. Delayed twice from the initial official launch date in late 2014, with the actual release being May 19th, 2015.
Incidentally, Red Dead Redemption 2 was also delayed 3 times and Dan Houser himself stated that employees were working 100 hour weeks
for extended periods, but nobody seems to be up in arms about that. Extended crunch periods are 'par for the course' now. I don't condone the practice, but anyone thinking that this isn't a widespread issue or is in some way unique to CDPR is very naive.