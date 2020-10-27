A lot of games that go "gold" aren't really in a good enough state for gold, they just get that status on the condition that certain issues will be fixed in a day one patch. Since they'll want the game out for Christmas and time is needed after going gold to mass produce hard copies, I'd guess they got a very shaky pass to get production of copies started but still have a ton of polish they need to do, which makes sense given the scale of the game.



I doubt I'll be picking this up day one personally, I'll probably wait to see how it runs and it's had a patch or two.



Yeah, I read CDPR's statement regarding all of that (which I'm not sure I quite believe), but leaving that aside, when can you think of that a game has suddenly been pushed back this close to release for ANY reason? I'm not saying that it's never happened, but can't personally recall anything like it.Regardless, I won't be getting it at launch either. I think that Witcher 3 was right the way up to the 1.22 patch when I first played it (through luck rather than good judgement upon my part). I later read that by all accounts it was very buggy at launch and that it wasn't until 1.21 that it was really stable and running well. As such I got to enjoy the best possible experience through my first play-through without it being marred by bugs and wish to have the same sort of experience with Cyberpunk.