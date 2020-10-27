« previous next »
Author Topic: CyberPunk 2077  (Read 7146 times)

Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #120 on: October 27, 2020, 05:32:21 PM »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on October 27, 2020, 04:40:46 PM
Delayed again.

Never seen anything quite like it. Wasnt going to get it til Christmas anyway with Watch Dogs our this week but still. This was my Christmas present for last year and may yet be my present this year if Im lucky ;D
Offline Redmaj

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #121 on: October 27, 2020, 07:48:20 PM »
Quite pleased.

Gives me a bit more time to get my new PC built. Hoping the new AMD cards are great and They actually EXIST to buy in stores.....
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #122 on: October 27, 2020, 07:55:30 PM »
More crunch for the employees, then. Remember when they said they wouldnt do that?

At this point I honestly think theyre just trying to keep the hype train rolling and I fully expect it to not come out until sometime next year. Anything big enough to warrant a delay at this stage is the sort of thing that probably cant be rectified in the timeframe theyve put out, unless it is as simple as getting it ready for Stadia, but even then... I assume Google mustve paid them well for that, because otherwise I cant see why it would need to launch at the same time.

My moneys on it being a buggy POS thatll set your console on fire and theyre not being straight with people.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #123 on: October 27, 2020, 08:15:58 PM »
I thought it already went gold? It looks gorgeous but something about it seems off to me. Hopefully it does eventually live up to the hype!
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #124 on: October 27, 2020, 08:28:54 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 27, 2020, 08:15:58 PM
I thought it already went gold? It looks gorgeous but something about it seems off to me. Hopefully it does eventually live up to the hype!

It did go gold, it obviously needs a massive day 1 patch at the very least and theyre not going to have it ready in time. Not looking great to be honest.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #125 on: October 27, 2020, 08:46:16 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 27, 2020, 07:55:30 PM
More crunch for the employees, then. Remember when they said they wouldnt do that?

At this point I honestly think theyre just trying to keep the hype train rolling and I fully expect it to not come out until sometime next year. Anything big enough to warrant a delay at this stage is the sort of thing that probably cant be rectified in the timeframe theyve put out, unless it is as simple as getting it ready for Stadia, but even then... I assume Google mustve paid them well for that, because otherwise I cant see why it would need to launch at the same time.

My moneys on it being a buggy POS thatll set your console on fire and theyre not being straight with people.

Jesus, I missed this. What a shitshow.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/j87tuk/jason_schreier_i_asked_a_couple_of_cdpr_devs_if/g8bxk68/
Offline gazzalfc

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #126 on: October 27, 2020, 08:48:59 PM »
If its gold then you'll know when it get released. If it's released with a 40+GB update before the game loads then something is seriously wrong with the game.
Offline Redmaj

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #127 on: October 27, 2020, 10:07:53 PM »
The new Duke Nukem Forever ....
Offline Kashinoda

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #128 on: October 27, 2020, 10:16:31 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 27, 2020, 08:46:16 PM
Jesus, I missed this. What a shitshow.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/j87tuk/jason_schreier_i_asked_a_couple_of_cdpr_devs_if/g8bxk68/

CD Project Red have always been like this, I got jumped on here for bringing this stuff up post Witcher 3.

They treat their consumers very well but behind the scenes they're as messy as the rest of them.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #129 on: October 27, 2020, 10:22:07 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 27, 2020, 08:46:16 PM
Jesus, I missed this. What a shitshow.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/j87tuk/jason_schreier_i_asked_a_couple_of_cdpr_devs_if/g8bxk68/
Interesting to know if this is real or just a plausibly well-written fake post. If its true its horrendous. Makes you feel terrible for the staff whilst worrying that the game may be some sort of colossal disaster.

People can only work that way up to a point before it all collapses. I have faith theyll deliver a fantastic product because theyre CD Projekt Red - it shouldnt be at the cost of the teams sanity and well being though.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #130 on: October 27, 2020, 10:32:04 PM »
Here's a good video that details the problems at CDPR from a few years ago. Adam Badowski is a lot of the problem there.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AynvqY4cN8M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AynvqY4cN8M</a>
Offline kopite321

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #131 on: October 28, 2020, 03:53:35 AM »
Anyone else has a bad feeling about this game? It seems to be a continuous aborted landing and if it turns out to be underwhelming; I don't think I am going to be shocked.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #132 on: October 28, 2020, 05:10:59 AM »
Quote from: kopite321 on October 28, 2020, 03:53:35 AM
Anyone else has a bad feeling about this game? It seems to be a continuous aborted landing and if it turns out to be underwhelming; I don't think I am going to be shocked.

The Witcher 3 was delayed 4 times over the space of 18+ months, maybe more.
Offline Zeb

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #133 on: October 28, 2020, 07:00:58 AM »
Remember Kashinoda posting those back at the time, was eye opening. This time round the delays are thoroughly predictable but still amuses me how many companies have been compressing releases, or ducking them, to avoid coming out at the same time at this. May as well use a magic 8 ball to plan.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #134 on: October 28, 2020, 07:25:48 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 27, 2020, 10:32:04 PM
Here's a good video that details the problems at CDPR from a few years ago. Adam Badowski is a lot of the problem there.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AynvqY4cN8M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AynvqY4cN8M</a>

Name checks out.
Offline dalarr

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #135 on: October 28, 2020, 09:13:16 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 27, 2020, 10:32:04 PM
Here's a good video that details the problems at CDPR from a few years ago. Adam Badowski is a lot of the problem there.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AynvqY4cN8M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AynvqY4cN8M</a>
I have a love/hate relationship with YongYea. He exposes the gaming industry but at the same time the moaning can be tiresome at times.
Offline Darren G

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #136 on: October 28, 2020, 09:13:27 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 27, 2020, 10:16:31 PM
CD Project Red have always been like this, I got jumped on here for bringing this stuff up post Witcher 3.

They treat their consumers very well but behind the scenes they're as messy as the rest of them.

You didn't though did you?  If I recall correctly, what you got "jumped on" over were your claims that TW3 had an abnormal amount of time in development, where in fact it didn't. 


Quote from: Kashinoda on October 28, 2020, 05:10:59 AM
The Witcher 3 was delayed 4 times over the space of 18+ months, maybe more.

  Nope, simply not true.  Delayed twice from the initial official launch date in late 2014, with the actual release being May 19th, 2015.


 Incidentally, Red Dead Redemption 2 was also delayed 3 times and Dan Houser himself stated that employees were working 100 hour weeks for extended periods, but nobody seems to be up in arms about that.  Extended crunch periods are 'par for the course' now.  I don't condone the practice, but anyone thinking that this isn't a widespread issue or is in some way unique to CDPR is very naive.   
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #137 on: October 28, 2020, 09:48:07 AM »
I do recall quite a lot of negative press around the RDR2 crunch. Crunch isnt unique to games, many large complex programmes suffer from it but these big games get more press time naturally so it seems more visible.

Its part culture and part lack of project control I think from experience of similar things in different industries when big milestones approach.

I also think where game developers suffer is its a passion project of sorts for most of them and thats preyed upon by senior management. You see similar in other industries like F1 where engineers are there for the love of it, and end up with a work life balance and pay that doesnt align of other parts of the industry just to be in F1.

Im now more inclined to wait for the proper PS5 version as this delay suggests theyre maybe struggling to optimise on current gen consoles or there will be bugs and huge patches inbound. Id rather wait a bit longer for that to settle down.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #138 on: October 28, 2020, 09:50:39 AM »
Didn't the Witcher 3 have loads of bugs when it first came out aswell?
Offline Zlen

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #139 on: October 28, 2020, 10:12:18 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 28, 2020, 09:50:39 AM
Didn't the Witcher 3 have loads of bugs when it first came out aswell?

Entire combat system in that game is one giant bug. :)
Offline Kashinoda

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #140 on: October 28, 2020, 10:24:02 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on October 28, 2020, 09:13:27 AM
You didn't though did you?  If I recall correctly, what you got "jumped on" over were your claims that TW3 had an abnormal amount of time in development, where in fact it didn't. 

I was responding to Sian in regard to crunch and mismanagement at CDPR. I was referencing the conversation in this Battlefront thread:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335160.160


Quote from: Darren G on October 28, 2020, 09:13:27 AM
Nope, simply not true.  Delayed twice from the initial official launch date in late 2014, with the actual release being May 19th, 2015.

However many times it was delayed, my actual point was even with lengthy delays (over a year) they still churned out one of the best games ever. I don't think there's anything to 'worry' about with Cyberpunk.

Most game development enters crunch periods. CDPR get attention for it because they're the 'darling' publisher, they're the ones setting the example with how they handle shit like microtransactions, DLC, DRM etc. The fact is their crunch periods seem to dip into the extreme, it's unfortunate.
Offline PhilV

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #141 on: October 28, 2020, 10:44:13 AM »
Such a shame as I am a big gamer but it does seem this is standard practice in the gaming industry and it is very scummy, the issue as well is some devs will be happy to do it, well maybe not happy but they know it's such a saturated market that if they don't someone else will.

Not nice, requires regulation even if it means slower game releases.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #142 on: October 28, 2020, 10:47:17 AM »
I dont think any modern day AAA title gets away without having delays, crunch points and bugs that need fixing on release. Usually they get away with it when the money and praise rolls in.

Also most game leads tend to be dicks. Ken Levine (Bioshock), Peter Molyneux, Hideo Kojima for example have all been project leads for games where their ambition for what they want their game to be has far outreached the technical capabilities of their development teams. But then do you get the same incredible games if you don't have those ambitions?

Cyberpunk can kiss goodbye to any 'Game of the year' awards for 2020 (TLOS 2 and FF7 Remake will now be front runners). But there is no doubt it will sell well with the Keanu Reeves tie in
Offline Garrus

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #143 on: October 28, 2020, 11:21:46 AM »
RDR2 did get a lot of attention for crunch leading up to release especially since there was a Jason Schreier article on it.

CDPR are held up on a high pedestal by certain gamers given their games are pretty good and free of microtransactions but behind the scenes they're not different from other companies in how they treat their employees.

Feel bad for these guys, can see them crunching well into the new year on patches.
Offline Darren G

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #144 on: October 28, 2020, 12:20:41 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 28, 2020, 10:24:02 AM
I was responding to Sian in regard to crunch and mismanagement at CDPR. I was referencing the conversation in this Battlefront thread:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335160.160


However many times it was delayed, my actual point was even with lengthy delays (over a year) they still churned out one of the best games ever. I don't think there's anything to 'worry' about with Cyberpunk.

Most game development enters crunch periods. CDPR get attention for it because they're the 'darling' publisher, they're the ones setting the example with how they handle shit like microtransactions, DLC, DRM etc. The fact is their crunch periods seem to dip into the extreme, it's unfortunate.


 Fair enough, thought that you were referring to a different conversation. 

I'm not sure how December 2014 to May 2015 qualifies as "over a year" of delays for TW3 - so seriously, please stop with that bollocks  :D - but I do share your opinion in that I'm not worried about Cyberpunk.  I am interested to know what's happened to push the game back this close to release though, because it's very unusual given it's proximity to launch. 

As for CDPR's crunch periods being Extreme, I really don't know with any degree of accuracy how they relate to the industry as a whole and neither do you.  I'd say that Rockstar at least are as bad though based on their own statements.  Regardless, if Garrus is correct though and CDPR is held to a higher standard - and therefore a higher level of criticism - because they treat their consumers better than their contemporaries, then it's a pretty sad state of affairs in my opinion
Offline Garrus

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #145 on: October 28, 2020, 01:11:33 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on October 28, 2020, 12:20:41 PM
Fair enough, thought that you were referring to a different conversation. 

I'm not sure how December 2014 to May 2015 qualifies as "over a year" of delays for TW3 - so seriously, please stop with that bollocks  :D - but I do share your opinion in that I'm not worried about Cyberpunk.  I am interested to know what's happened to push the game back this close to release though, because it's very unusual given it's proximity to launch. 

As for CDPR's crunch periods being Extreme, I really don't know with any degree of accuracy how they relate to the industry as a whole and neither do you.  I'd say that Rockstar at least are as bad though based on their own statements.  Regardless, if Garrus is correct though and CDPR is held to a higher standard - and therefore a higher level of criticism - because they treat their consumers better than their contemporaries, then it's a pretty sad state of affairs in my opinion
Sorry, I didn't mean to say they should be held to a higher level of criticism. I meant to say they're definitely held to a different standard by a subset of gamers who are happy to brush aside any criticism because they're the "good guys" when they aren't all that different with respect to crunch compared to other industry giants like Rockstar, Naughty Dog etc. in my opinion.
Offline Schmidt

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #146 on: October 28, 2020, 01:33:08 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on October 28, 2020, 12:20:41 PM
Fair enough, thought that you were referring to a different conversation. 

I'm not sure how December 2014 to May 2015 qualifies as "over a year" of delays for TW3 - so seriously, please stop with that bollocks  :D - but I do share your opinion in that I'm not worried about Cyberpunk.  I am interested to know what's happened to push the game back this close to release though, because it's very unusual given it's proximity to launch. 

As for CDPR's crunch periods being Extreme, I really don't know with any degree of accuracy how they relate to the industry as a whole and neither do you.  I'd say that Rockstar at least are as bad though based on their own statements.  Regardless, if Garrus is correct though and CDPR is held to a higher standard - and therefore a higher level of criticism - because they treat their consumers better than their contemporaries, then it's a pretty sad state of affairs in my opinion

A lot of games that go "gold" aren't really in a good enough state for gold, they just get that status on the condition that certain issues will be fixed in a day one patch. Since they'll want the game out for Christmas and time is needed after going gold to mass produce hard copies, I'd guess they got a very shaky pass to get production of copies started but still have a ton of polish they need to do, which makes sense given the scale of the game.

I doubt I'll be picking this up day one personally, I'll probably wait to see how it runs and it's had a patch or two.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #147 on: October 28, 2020, 01:44:39 PM »
Last year CDPR got a lot of good PR after claiming they wouldn't subject employees to crunch and now after putting in 100 hour weeks the employees find out the same time as us that they'll need to do this for another 3 weeks before getting to the post launch bug fixes, the multiplayer, the DLC...
Offline Skeeve

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #148 on: October 28, 2020, 03:36:40 PM »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on October 28, 2020, 01:44:39 PM
Last year CDPR got a lot of good PR after claiming they wouldn't subject employees to crunch and now after putting in 100 hour weeks the employees find out the same time as us that they'll need to do this for another 3 weeks before getting to the post launch bug fixes, the multiplayer, the DLC...

Think it was mandatory crunch they said back then, from what I have heard from people that know people there, they have been doing voluntary crunch for more than a year already.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #149 on: October 28, 2020, 03:44:27 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on October 28, 2020, 03:36:40 PM
Think it was mandatory crunch they said back then, from what I have heard from people that know people there, they have been doing voluntary crunch for more than a year already.

Voluntary huh ::)
Offline Darren G

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #150 on: October 28, 2020, 05:09:26 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 28, 2020, 01:33:08 PM
A lot of games that go "gold" aren't really in a good enough state for gold, they just get that status on the condition that certain issues will be fixed in a day one patch. Since they'll want the game out for Christmas and time is needed after going gold to mass produce hard copies, I'd guess they got a very shaky pass to get production of copies started but still have a ton of polish they need to do, which makes sense given the scale of the game.

I doubt I'll be picking this up day one personally, I'll probably wait to see how it runs and it's had a patch or two.

Yeah, I read CDPR's statement regarding all of that (which I'm not sure I quite believe), but leaving that aside, when can you think of that a game has suddenly been pushed back this close to release for ANY reason?  I'm not saying that it's never happened, but can't personally recall anything like it.

Regardless, I won't be getting it at launch either.  I think that Witcher 3 was right the way up to the 1.22 patch when I first played it (through luck rather than good judgement upon my part). I later read that by all accounts it was very buggy at launch and that it wasn't until 1.21 that it was really stable and running well.  As such I got to enjoy the best possible experience through my first play-through without it being marred by bugs and wish to have the same sort of experience with Cyberpunk.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 12:08:40 PM »
It does seem strange to see what is ostensibly such a small delay, so, so close to release. What could they need to fix or actually be achieving in such a short window of time?

I think this one sees the light of day in early 2021, but will likely be every bit as fantastic as The Witcher 3 was, in it's own way.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 12:44:50 PM »
From the comments from CDPR it really sounds like its a strain getting it to run properly on current gen consoles. Youd hope the optimisation work theyre doing now doesnt cause any issues.

Seems bizarre though that it only comes to light this late on considering PS4/XBox are likely to contribute significantly to sales and always were.

Am tempted to wait for reviews on how it runs on PS5 and then either take the plunge or wait for the PS5 specific update to come.
Offline wige

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 08:35:25 PM »
Pretty sure CDPR are remote working, which can't be ideal when you're testing across PS4, PS5, the Xbox consoles and PC - not sure how they'd test on PC and whether there'd be multiple builds of machines with different specs.

I'd be pretty stunned if this is anything less than excellent, given all the hands on reactions across youtube influencers and the general gaming media.

No issue at all with it being delayed - they can do it again as far as I'm concerned - as long as they're happy with the quality of the game, day 0 patch or not, once it ships.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 09:37:09 PM »
I have high hopes for the game, even if there are teething problems early on.

Its an interesting point re remote working. Even though in theory game development should be something that could adjust to remote working better than some industries its still bound to have an impact and that will be realised most towards the end of the project I suspect.
Offline Darren G

Re: CyberPunk 2077
« Reply #155 on: Today at 05:32:24 AM »
Just read that CDPR have been receiving death threats over the delay.  Absolutely sickening.   
