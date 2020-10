More crunch for the employees, then. Remember when they said they wouldn’t do that?



At this point I honestly think they’re just trying to keep the hype train rolling and I fully expect it to not come out until sometime next year. Anything big enough to warrant a delay at this stage is the sort of thing that probably can’t be rectified in the timeframe they’ve put out, unless it is as simple as getting it ready for Stadia, but even then... I assume Google must’ve paid them well for that, because otherwise I can’t see why it would need to launch at the same time.



My money’s on it being a buggy POS that’ll set your console on fire and they’re not being straight with people.