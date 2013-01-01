More crunch for the employees, then. Remember when they said they wouldnt do that?
At this point I honestly think theyre just trying to keep the hype train rolling and I fully expect it to not come out until sometime next year. Anything big enough to warrant a delay at this stage is the sort of thing that probably cant be rectified in the timeframe theyve put out, unless it is as simple as getting it ready for Stadia, but even then... I assume Google mustve paid them well for that, because otherwise I cant see why it would need to launch at the same time.
My moneys on it being a buggy POS thatll set your console on fire and theyre not being straight with people.