JerseyKloppite

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 05:32:21 PM
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on Yesterday at 04:40:46 PM
Delayed again.

Never seen anything quite like it. Wasnt going to get it til Christmas anyway with Watch Dogs our this week but still. This was my Christmas present for last year and may yet be my present this year if Im lucky ;D
Redmaj

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 07:48:20 PM
Quite pleased.

Gives me a bit more time to get my new PC built. Hoping the new AMD cards are great and They actually EXIST to buy in stores.....
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 07:55:30 PM
More crunch for the employees, then. Remember when they said they wouldnt do that?

At this point I honestly think theyre just trying to keep the hype train rolling and I fully expect it to not come out until sometime next year. Anything big enough to warrant a delay at this stage is the sort of thing that probably cant be rectified in the timeframe theyve put out, unless it is as simple as getting it ready for Stadia, but even then... I assume Google mustve paid them well for that, because otherwise I cant see why it would need to launch at the same time.

My moneys on it being a buggy POS thatll set your console on fire and theyre not being straight with people.
AndyMuller

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 08:15:58 PM
I thought it already went gold? It looks gorgeous but something about it seems off to me. Hopefully it does eventually live up to the hype!
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 08:28:54 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:15:58 PM
I thought it already went gold? It looks gorgeous but something about it seems off to me. Hopefully it does eventually live up to the hype!

It did go gold, it obviously needs a massive day 1 patch at the very least and theyre not going to have it ready in time. Not looking great to be honest.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 08:46:16 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:55:30 PM
More crunch for the employees, then. Remember when they said they wouldnt do that?

At this point I honestly think theyre just trying to keep the hype train rolling and I fully expect it to not come out until sometime next year. Anything big enough to warrant a delay at this stage is the sort of thing that probably cant be rectified in the timeframe theyve put out, unless it is as simple as getting it ready for Stadia, but even then... I assume Google mustve paid them well for that, because otherwise I cant see why it would need to launch at the same time.

My moneys on it being a buggy POS thatll set your console on fire and theyre not being straight with people.

Jesus, I missed this. What a shitshow.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/j87tuk/jason_schreier_i_asked_a_couple_of_cdpr_devs_if/g8bxk68/
gazzalfc

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 08:48:59 PM
If its gold then you'll know when it get released. If it's released with a 40+GB update before the game loads then something is seriously wrong with the game.
Redmaj

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 10:07:53 PM
The new Duke Nukem Forever ....
Kashinoda

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 10:16:31 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:46:16 PM
Jesus, I missed this. What a shitshow.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/j87tuk/jason_schreier_i_asked_a_couple_of_cdpr_devs_if/g8bxk68/

CD Project Red have always been like this, I got jumped on here for bringing this stuff up post Witcher 3.

They treat their consumers very well but behind the scenes they're as messy as the rest of them.
Drinks Sangria

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 10:22:07 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:46:16 PM
Jesus, I missed this. What a shitshow.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/j87tuk/jason_schreier_i_asked_a_couple_of_cdpr_devs_if/g8bxk68/
Interesting to know if this is real or just a plausibly well-written fake post. If its true its horrendous. Makes you feel terrible for the staff whilst worrying that the game may be some sort of colossal disaster.

People can only work that way up to a point before it all collapses. I have faith theyll deliver a fantastic product because theyre CD Projekt Red - it shouldnt be at the cost of the teams sanity and well being though.
Kashinoda

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Yesterday at 10:32:04 PM
Here's a good video that details the problems at CDPR from a few years ago. Adam Badowski is a lot of the problem there.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AynvqY4cN8M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AynvqY4cN8M</a>
kopite321

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Today at 03:53:35 AM
Anyone else has a bad feeling about this game? It seems to be a continuous aborted landing and if it turns out to be underwhelming; I don't think I am going to be shocked.
Kashinoda

Re: CyberPunk 2077
Today at 05:10:59 AM
Quote from: kopite321 on Today at 03:53:35 AM
Anyone else has a bad feeling about this game? It seems to be a continuous aborted landing and if it turns out to be underwhelming; I don't think I am going to be shocked.

The Witcher 3 was delayed 4 times over the space of 18+ months, maybe more.
