Where did you get that info from? Everyone who's playtested it has done so with either GeForce Now or a 2080TI, and that's at 1080P. With some ray-tracing features enabled and DLSS turned on the game isn't 60FPS solid at 1080p:

https://wccftech.com/cyberpunk-2077-preview-ran-at-1080p-with-dlss-2-0-enabled-on-an-rtx-2080ti-powered-pc/



The footage Digital Foundry were analysing had ray tracing off and was only 30FPS at 4K, I assume using a 2080TI too. Likewise the latest 'Gig' trailer.



Unless they have some unreal optimisations by November this game is going to be a beast.



An old article, which it appears now was a mistake on the part of the authors. It now appears that it was actually a 1080p/30fps locked with the 1080ti: https://www.pcgamesn.com/cyberpunk-2077-1080p-nvidia-gtx-1080-ti . Given that - as mentioned in the article - it still runs better than Deus Ex on the same hardware I still don't think that it will be breaking any new ground in terms of system requirements or be any harder than say RED Dead 2 on people's systems.Also, you're making a comparison between console and pc performance in your initial post, but CDPR themselves have said that the PC version will look better on PC, so it's somewhat of an apples and oranges comparison when discussing DF's video. I honesty don't expect that the PC version will require monster hardware to achieve console level visuals. The PS5/Xbox SX versions are not going to be complete new builds, but will simply be patched versions of the current gen Sony/Microsoft versions, so I think that the game will run fine on mid-level PC hardware at console level visuals/performance. It's all somewhat speculative on both our parts to be honest and we'll find out soon enough I guess.