The family of Kenneth Thomas Brett won't ever look in here, but if they ever do I apologise for a late tribute to him.



Ken died early February 2023, but his family wanted his funeral to he held on Wednesday which I attended with one of Ken's best work mates.



I first met Ken in 1995, he was as a driver in a department I was joining in the same organisation I'd worked for years. The first thing that struck me about Ken was his old school decency and hard working mentality. I had my own team in this section but a few of us across the department quickly developed a camaraderie with LFC. Some 10 years younger than me, some 24 years older than me.

And when the department was closed, we went for pints for years later, and continued right up to August 2022.

By then Ken was 80, his mate who I mentioned is 84. It will probably seem mad to the young lads on RAWK but we're drinking with people who've had experiences of Liverpool before the Shankly era. The stories, the memories were incredible. In LFC context, it's like your mum or dad dying, you wish you'd have taken notes all the time when they were talking.



Ken's service was packed with mourners at Christ Church opposite the ground. There was an absolutely lovey tribute to him from Liverpool's club Chaplain who spoke about Ken's adulation for Billy Liddell and it was attended by the great ex-player Gordon Wallace.

His Crem outgoing was of course YNWA.



RIP Ken, I'll miss our chats so much.









