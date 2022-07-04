« previous next »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
July 4, 2022, 04:45:09 pm
Quote from: kesey on July  4, 2022, 01:31:33 pm
Happy 52nd Alan ♡
Happy 52nd Alan,  no age YNWA
Offline John C

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 07:27:11 am
Yesterday I attended the funeral of Terry Moran who sadly died prematurely in December, age 66.
Terry was the brother of our friend on here Chris, poster only6times.

I've played footy and cards with Terry for over 40 years, he truly was the nicest and respectable bloke you could meet. Most of our footy would have been played on Sefton Park across the road from Kesey's flat.

Terry was a huge Liverpool fan who had an amazing knowledge of the club. He was a long time and frequent browser of RAWK and knew the site and some of its characters inside out. He'd often wanted to contribute to threads and provide missing information or correct some of the discussions going on but he was an unassuming person and chose not to register.
In July 2022, I finally convinced him to join and he was registered as The Man From Glenbuck. Unfortunately since then Terry's health deteriorated and he never activated his account or contributed to the site.

The service was an amazing tribute to him and how much he was loved, which had me in bits.
Terry was cremated wearing his favourite Terry McDermott shirt.
I've updated his status to Rawk Remembers.
RIP Terry.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 07:37:03 am
Lovely words John. RIP Terry.
Online kavah

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 08:08:17 am
RIP Terry Moran
Offline Ziltoid

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 08:36:16 am
Echo what Nick said.  RIP Terry, and my condolences to Chris and his family.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 09:40:52 am
RIP Terry. Condolences to Chris/only6times and yourself John, and his other family and friends.
Online reddebs

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 09:57:13 am
RIP Terry and condolences to his family and all those who knew him.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 11:26:54 am
Nice one John and RIP Terry YNWA
Offline El Lobo

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 11:30:29 am
Rest in peace Terry
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 11:38:56 am
RIP Terry.

Condolences to all who knew and loved him. 🕯️
Offline only6times

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
only6times - January 5, 2023, 01:34:22 pm
Thanks John.

As you say, our Terry really was the nicest fella anyone could ever meet.
He has left a huge hole in so many lives.
He loved the Mighty Reds so much and I am made up he saw us become Champions again.

We would swap books on the Reds all the time and his knowledge was unreal. He would leave notes in between certain pages like "62/63 season this not 63/64 like the caption says" because  he had noticed something on the structure of the Old Main Stand.

He has programmes going back the 50's from our dad who made us the fanatics we are. Some of them have a ciggy stump stuck inside them. He would be about 13 and having a sly ciggy he had lifted from me dads packet in bed on the Saturday after the game, when he would hear the key in the door as me mum and dad came in from the L.M.S and would panic. His soultion was to spit in the proey and stub the ciggy out, waft the smoke and pretend he was a kip.

He never got caught.

The Saint and Sir Roger were his idols.

The club have lost a true SUPPORTER who never stopped believing we would be back to the top. A man of Shankly's best.

You'll never walk alone Terry.
Offline only6times

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
only6times - January 5, 2023, 01:35:52 pm
And he hated the Blueshite with a passion.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 01:39:32 pm
Quote from: only6times on January  5, 2023, 01:35:52 pm
And he hated the Blueshite with a passion.
Let's hope he gets his dying wish of them getting finally flushed at last.
Offline only6times

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
only6times - January 5, 2023, 02:03:11 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  5, 2023, 01:39:32 pm
Let's hope he gets his dying wish of them getting finally flushed at last.
Defo.
Offline rob1966

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 5, 2023, 03:15:10 pm
Sorry to hear this, condolences.

RIP Terry
Online disgraced cake

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
disgraced cake - January 5, 2023, 03:33:17 pm
Quote from: only6times on January  5, 2023, 01:34:22 pm
Thanks John.

As you say, our Terry really was the nicest fella anyone could ever meet.
He has left a huge hole in so many lives.
He loved the Mighty Reds so much and I am made up he saw us become Champions again.

We would swap books on the Reds all the time and his knowledge was unreal. He would leave notes in between certain pages like "62/63 season this not 63/64 like the caption says" because  he had noticed something on the structure of the Old Main Stand.

He has programmes going back the 50's from our dad who made us the fanatics we are. Some of them have a ciggy stump stuck inside them. He would be about 13 and having a sly ciggy he had lifted from me dads packet in bed on the Saturday after the game, when he would hear the key in the door as me mum and dad came in from the L.M.S and would panic. His soultion was to spit in the proey and stub the ciggy out, waft the smoke and pretend he was a kip.

He never got caught.

The Saint and Sir Roger were his idols.

The club have lost a true SUPPORTER who never stopped believing we would be back to the top. A man of Shankly's best.

You'll never walk alone Terry.

Quote from: only6times on January  5, 2023, 01:35:52 pm
And he hated the Blueshite with a passion.

My condolences mate. RIP Terry - YNWA
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
Crosby Nick - January 5, 2023, 03:40:07 pm
Sorry for your loss Chris. Take care.
Offline BSBW

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 6, 2023, 01:59:11 am
RIP Terry YNWA.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 6, 2023, 12:21:07 pm
Quote from: John C on January  5, 2023, 07:27:11 am
Yesterday I attended the funeral of Terry Moran who sadly died prematurely in December, age 66.
Terry was the brother of our friend on here Chris, poster only6times.

I've played footy and cards with Terry for over 40 years, he truly was the nicest and respectable bloke you could meet. Most of our footy would have been played on Sefton Park across the road from Kesey's flat.

Terry was a huge Liverpool fan who had an amazing knowledge of the club. He was a long time and frequent browser of RAWK and knew the site and some of its characters inside out. He'd often wanted to contribute to threads and provide missing information or correct some of the discussions going on but he was an unassuming person and chose not to register.
In July 2022, I finally convinced him to join and he was registered as The Man From Glenbuck. Unfortunately since then Terry's health deteriorated and he never activated his account or contributed to the site.

The service was an amazing tribute to him and how much he was loved, which had me in bits.
Terry was cremated wearing his favourite Terry McDermott shirt.
I've updated his status to Rawk Remembers.
RIP Terry.

Sorry for your loss John. YNWA
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 6, 2023, 12:26:12 pm
Quote from: only6times on January  5, 2023, 01:35:52 pm
And he hated the Blueshite with a passion.


All the best mate, Sorry for your loss
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
January 7, 2023, 02:45:49 am
Quote from: John C on January  5, 2023, 07:27:11 am
Yesterday I attended the funeral of Terry Moran who sadly died prematurely in December, age 66.
Terry was the brother of our friend on here Chris, poster only6times.

I've played footy and cards with Terry for over 40 years, he truly was the nicest and respectable bloke you could meet. Most of our footy would have been played on Sefton Park across the road from Kesey's flat.

Terry was a huge Liverpool fan who had an amazing knowledge of the club. He was a long time and frequent browser of RAWK and knew the site and some of its characters inside out. He'd often wanted to contribute to threads and provide missing information or correct some of the discussions going on but he was an unassuming person and chose not to register.
In July 2022, I finally convinced him to join and he was registered as The Man From Glenbuck. Unfortunately since then Terry's health deteriorated and he never activated his account or contributed to the site.

The service was an amazing tribute to him and how much he was loved, which had me in bits.
Terry was cremated wearing his favourite Terry McDermott shirt.
I've updated his status to Rawk Remembers.
RIP Terry.

Ah, shit! May God rest his soul and sincere condolences to his brother Chris and all their extended families. RIP.
Offline John C

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
John C - February 24, 2023, 11:51:20 pm
The family of Kenneth Thomas Brett won't ever look in here, but if they ever do I apologise for a late tribute to him.

Ken died early February 2023, but his family wanted his funeral to he held on Wednesday which I attended with one of Ken's best work mates.

I first met Ken in 1995, he was as a driver in a department I was joining in the same organisation I'd worked for years. The first thing that struck me about Ken was his old school decency and hard working mentality. I had my own team in this section but a few of us across the department quickly developed a camaraderie with LFC. Some 10 years younger than me, some 24 years older than me.
And when the department was closed, we went for pints for years later, and continued right up to August 2022.
By then Ken was 80, his mate who I mentioned is 84. It will probably seem mad to the young lads on RAWK but we're drinking with people who've had experiences of Liverpool before the Shankly era. The stories, the memories were incredible. In LFC context, it's like your mum or dad dying, you wish you'd have taken notes all the time when they were talking.

Ken's service was packed with mourners at Christ Church opposite the ground. There was an absolutely lovey tribute to him from Liverpool's club Chaplain who spoke about Ken's adulation for Billy Liddell and it was attended by the great ex-player Gordon Wallace.
His Crem outgoing was of course YNWA.

RIP Ken, I'll miss our chats so much.




Offline Rhi

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
February 25, 2023, 10:41:59 am
Lovely tribute John. RIP Ken.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
February 25, 2023, 10:42:09 am

Imagine having the privilege to have seen such things.

Rest In Peace, Ken.

YNWA.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
February 25, 2023, 11:56:10 am
RIP to Ken and also Terry, I somehow missed the lovely tribute to him from a few weeks ago.
Offline kesey

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
kesey - Today at 11:32:54 am
Six years ago today our Alan passed away.

I went through the thread I started on the 11th and all me PMs last night. Thanks for the support !

RIP Alan were ever you are .

JFT97 !
Offline John C

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
John C - Today at 01:46:58 pm
RIP Alan.
Take care kesey.
Offline kesey

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
Re: The mourning of departed Reds
kesey - Today at 01:49:02 pm
RIP Alan.
Take care kesey.

Ta John.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
Capon Debaser - Today at 01:51:47 pm
R.I.P. Alan.

Yeah, look after yaself Kesey mate xx
Offline kesey

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
kesey - Today at 02:52:13 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:51:47 pm
R.I.P. Alan.

Yeah, look after yaself Kesey mate xx

Thanks mate .
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
Son of Spion - Today at 04:35:19 pm
R.I.P. Alan.

Love and hugs to you, Kesey. Take care of yourself.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
Crosby Nick - Today at 04:43:50 pm
Thoughts are with you kesey. Take care.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
Terry de Niro - Today at 05:11:10 pm
R.I.P Alan.

Still banging people to rights, I bet.
Keep up the good work wherever you are. YNWA Dicko.
Online reddebs

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
Today at 09:55:00 pm
Take care of yourself kesey mate.

RIP Alan YNWA
