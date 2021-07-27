« previous next »
Author Topic: The mourning of departed Reds  (Read 9851 times)

Offline BSBW

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #120 on: July 27, 2021, 11:14:14 pm »
RIP Oliver, YNWA
Offline Filler.

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #121 on: July 27, 2021, 11:42:53 pm »
Bless you AJ and your family. So sorry to hear.
Offline Peabee

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #122 on: July 28, 2021, 01:19:31 am »
Quote from: AJ on July 27, 2021, 01:28:11 am
Strange the way things happen, isn't it?

I hardly ever post on here these days, don't think I've stepped into this boozer for about 5 months, not since I was moaning about our house purchase.

Yet tonight, as I lie here unable to sleep, I stumble across this thread for the first time and I read it. I'm not sure what I was expecting to find, but Barney's post on the first page knocked me for six.

On the 19th of March this year I found out I was going to be a dad for the first time. I was scared, but so excited. On the 28th of May I found out I was going to have a baby boy. We bought him clothes and toys, I built his cot and his changing table. Everything was ready for him, apart from us. On the 9th July, at 9pm, our son was born 22 weeks and 1 day in to his life. I was the first person to hold him, after I'd told the doctors that they could stop their failing attempts to keep his airways open. He died 4 hours later in his mum's arms.

His funeral was on the 23rd of July. The only song played was You'll Never Walk Alone. Never have those words meant more to me than they did as I carried my son's coffin to the front of the crematorium. I'd often fantasised about the first time my son and I would hear that song together. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined it would have been in those circumstances.

I haven't spoken of this to anyone outside of close friends, family and colleagues. It feels so strange to be writing it down. But I guess whatever brought me here on this night intended for me to share it.

I hope the pain has started to ease for your friend, Barney. I hope one day it does for us too.

Rest in peace, Oliver Philip Smith. YNWA.

Oh AJ, so sorry for your loss, this is heartbreaking. RIP Oliver.
Offline AJ

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #123 on: July 28, 2021, 04:45:11 pm »
Thanks for all of the well wishes everyone, it means a lot. We went to collect Oliver's ashes today so he's now at home with us where he was meant to be.
Offline Millie

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #124 on: July 28, 2021, 04:50:04 pm »
AJ - I am so, so sorry.

My heart goes out to you and Oliver's Mum.

Angie xx
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #125 on: July 28, 2021, 04:56:00 pm »
So sorry to hear AJ, that's just so horribly sad.
Offline John C

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #126 on: July 28, 2021, 09:02:03 pm »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #127 on: July 28, 2021, 09:02:52 pm »
JFT97
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #128 on: July 28, 2021, 09:07:40 pm »
 :'(  awful

YNWA
Offline Rhi

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #129 on: July 28, 2021, 09:47:18 pm »
Quote from: AJ on July 28, 2021, 04:45:11 pm
Thanks for all of the well wishes everyone, it means a lot. We went to collect Oliver's ashes today so he's now at home with us where he was meant to be.

Wish I could give you a hug, mate. Dont know what else to say other than Im so, so sorry for your loss. ❤️

RIP Oliver.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #130 on: July 28, 2021, 11:16:31 pm »
thats tough and heartbreaking AJ; sorry for you.. lost good friends and parents way too early; have to deal with that  but kids are are a different matter...

been missing your posts buddy if that is any consolation.. liverpools finest.. take care
Offline Crimson_Tank

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #131 on: July 29, 2021, 12:22:55 am »
Oh AJ, I am so sorry to hear about this.

RIP Oliver
Offline Medellin

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #132 on: July 29, 2021, 07:54:03 am »
Heartbreaking that AJ, sincere condolences mate.
RIP little fella, YNWA.

Andrew Devine,so sad to hear of his passing.
RIP
JFT97
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 06:57:38 pm »
Not sure where to post this but some very sad news today.

Terry, who posted on here for many years as Cochise has sadly passed away. He hasnt posted on RAWK for a while but was still active on Twitter as @tzrry

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=30468

He had caught Covid recently and his wife said he sadly passed away on Saturday. RIP Terry. YNWA
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 07:16:55 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:57:38 pm
Not sure where to post this but some very sad news today.

Terry, who posted on here for many years as Cochise has sadly passed away. He hasnt posted on RAWK for a while but was still active on Twitter as @tzrry

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=30468

He had caught Covid recently and his wife said he sadly passed away on Saturday. RIP Terry. YNWA
That's so sad.

I didn't know him but I do remember his username from the days before I had an account on here but used to read the site.

RIP Terry/Cochise.

Condolences to all who knew and loved him.
Offline John C

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:25:00 pm »
That's sad new Nick, I remember him.
I've updated his status.

RIP Terry.
Offline jackh

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:46:20 pm »
Sorry to hear that Nick; I remember Cochise posting on here - condolences to you too, given it seems you kept in touch in some way.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm »
An especially heartbreaking page to this thread. My heart goes out to you all.

I've often thought about setting up a thread to ask the forum to keep those struggling in their thoughts. I know most here are non-believers, but just about everybody has a big heart and a lot of love to give.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:32:13 pm »
RIP Cochise.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:02:31 am »
I remember Cochise from his posting days, RIP Terry.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:34:04 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:02:31 am
I remember Cochise from his posting days, RIP Terry.

Yes me too.  He was a cool poster and seemed like a top guy

Sad news

RIP
Online kavah

Re: The mourning of departed Reds
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:51:24 am »
RIP Cochise / Terry

