This time last year I said comfortable top 3 alongside City and Arsenal and a trophy. Both came true even though I suspected we'd win the Europa League and not the League Cup. Decent season even though it ended up being a bit of a let down at the climax.



Next season should be the same IMO. You can't outright just expect a title with City and even Arsenal around now. I've never liked the idea of looking at just qualifying for the Champions League as success but I suppose it must be done. In the same manner though, anything less than being comfortably among the top 3 again is underwhelming and disappointing as far as the league goes. We can't erode standards under any manager post Klopp even if they'll never be the same man.



A trophy to start Slot's time here would be lovely, most likely to be the FA Cup or League Cup. Once again we should have the squad to compete deep into four competitions. We could have competed in the Champions League this season and should be able to do so next season with more quality additions to the side. Klopp started out in Europe with a few famous European nights at Anfield but in the last couple of years we didn't get any unfortunately, that would be a nice start under Slot.