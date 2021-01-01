« previous next »
What's your bold predictions for the next season?

Sharado

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 10:56:00 am
I've no expectations on next year really, but I'll be backing the new gaffer 100% wherever we end up. We've got a great squad think we need a few in few out [in particular a DM] but I think we could end up anywhere from 8th to top 3. I will say that doing alright in the first 4/5 games really does feel important. Everyone - fans and players alike - will relax a bit then as expecting a bit of a shock to the system initially.
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Dubred

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 am
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:56:00 am
I've no expectations on next year really, but I'll be backing the new gaffer 100% wherever we end up. We've got a great squad think we need a few in few out [in particular a DM] but I think we could end up anywhere from 8th to top 3. I will say that doing alright in the first 4/5 games really does feel important. Everyone - fans and players alike - will relax a bit then as expecting a bit of a shock to the system initially.

Potentially as low as 8th would suggest Chelsea/ Utd levels of implosion.  I just can't see anything that bad.

I don't see any reason why we can't maintain our place in the top 4 minimum.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 11:18:12 am
Quadruple.
Dubred

Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 11:19:28 am
redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 11:25:25 am
Realistically no expectations other than top 4 finish and knockout stages of CL

Bold - win the league
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 02:18:34 pm
Comfortably 3rd. Hopefully a deep run in the CL.
naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 02:21:15 pm
disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 02:28:05 pm
This time last year I said comfortable top 3 alongside City and Arsenal and a trophy. Both came true even though I suspected we'd win the Europa League and not the League Cup. Decent season even though it ended up being a bit of a let down at the climax.

Next season should be the same IMO. You can't outright just expect a title with City and even Arsenal around now. I've never liked the idea of looking at just qualifying for the Champions League as success but I suppose it must be done. In the same manner though, anything less than being comfortably among the top 3 again is underwhelming and disappointing as far as the league goes. We can't erode standards under any manager post Klopp even if they'll never be the same man.

A trophy to start Slot's time here would be lovely, most likely to be the FA Cup or League Cup. Once again we should have the squad to compete deep into four competitions. We could have competed in the Champions League this season and should be able to do so next season with more quality additions to the side. Klopp started out in Europe with a few famous European nights at Anfield but in the last couple of years we didn't get any unfortunately, that would be a nice start under Slot.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 02:30:58 pm
Bold?
Champions!

EC?
Champions

FA Cup?
Yes

League Cup?
Yes

Well.. you wanted my "Bold" predictions...
My real predictions, you haven't asked me about.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 02:54:07 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:18:34 pm
Comfortably 3rd. Hopefully a deep run in the CL.
What's your bold prediction?

It's different from your expectation.
dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 03:00:57 pm
First in Prem and knock out stage CL!

We are Liverpool.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 03:30:14 pm
To be honest this is total guesswork now, we have a new manager in post in 5 weeks time and we do not know which players are not staying (or who is coming in), I'm saving any predictions for July because I might as well say we'll win everything just to be bold. What I will say is that to win anything 90 points is needed and someone is also needed to dump City out of any cups.
RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • Posts: 6,467
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 03:35:00 pm
*bald
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Posts: 17,065
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 03:39:50 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:26:06 am
5th place, but that's enough for CL qualification
We finish between 9th and 24th in the new CL table, go into the playoffs and win, but go out in the round of 16
4th round of the FA Cup
Quarterfinals of the League Cup

Bit of a meh season all round as we bed in a new manager and new signings

Very bold.
RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 03:58:07 pm
We win it outright by October. Slot grows hair in ecstasy.
kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 04:53:37 pm
If anyone can project or wants to project that far forward is a weirdo.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 05:12:55 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:26:06 am
5th place, but that's enough for CL qualification
We finish between 9th and 24th in the new CL table, go into the playoffs and win, but go out in the round of 16
4th round of the FA Cup
Quarterfinals of the League Cup

Bit of a meh season all round as we bed in a new manager and new signings
Your bold predictions for Liverpool, bud. Not that of your archrival, United.
cptrios

  • Posts: 4,014
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 11:28:16 pm
I predict we'll have a honeymoon period and win our first four or five matches, then have a shaky couple of months before finishing out the season looking like things are on the up. I think we'll finish 4th.
Giono

  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1578 on: Today at 02:59:38 am
Best defensive record in the league.
Darwin scores 30
Alison wins golden glove
Finish first in the league
ScouserAtHeart

  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What's your bold predictions for the next season?
Reply #1579 on: Today at 06:20:10 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:39:50 pm
Very bold.

Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 05:12:55 pm
Your bold predictions for Liverpool, bud. Not that of your archrival, United.

 ;D
