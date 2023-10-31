I am not convinced the problems from last season have been properly addressed and, considering the extra time farago means something like 3 extra games over a season, I feel like the small, inexperienced squad Liverpool have will cost them.
I am not confidentof a return to the CL, even with 5th place now a slot. I am thinking 6th. But 5th is a possibility. Would be surprised if they managed to go better than that, truthfully.
Is what I said. I reckon i was partially right about not addressing the problems, but was happy to be proved wrong by going 15-20 points better than last season.
Still think midfield is a problem, far too open and vulnerable, that has to be addressed with new signings, there is no combination of existing players that makes up for speed and strength of a Rice or a Rodri.
Personally was very surprised by Rice, thought he would be a lot worse. But it shows what a difference a good holding midfielder can make (could Liverpool have won the league with Fabino instead of Endo? Doesn't bear thinking about really).
If Slot can get the right new players and get a good start I would be confident of 3rd again next season:
City
Arsenal
Liverpool
Chelsea
(I see Spurs imploding and Villa struggling with the CL).